Real Madrid vs Chelsea LIVE! Friendly match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Real Madrid are the high-profile opponents for Chelsea’s fifth and last pre-season friendly of their latest USA tour tonight. The Blues head to the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina desperately seeking to finish a tough trip with a morale-boosting victory having been brushed aside by Manchester City and Erling Haaland in Ohio at the weekend.

That 4-2 loss added to the heavy defeat suffered by Celtic in Indiana, with the new Enzo Maresca era having initially begun with a disappointing draw against third-tier Wrexham in California. An impressive 3-0 triumph over Mexican giants Club America in Atlanta has been the only victory of this five-match tour so far, with Chelsea set to face another tough test against a Real Madrid team looking to get back to winning ways after a friendly Clasico loss to Barcelona followed their narrow defeat to AC Milan in Chicago.

Both clubs remain without some key players tonight, including the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham for Madrid, who contest the Uefa Super Cup against Atalanta in Warsaw next week. Chelsea, meanwhile, host Inter Milan next before a rematch with City to open the new Premier League season. Follow Real Madrid vs Chelsea live below!

Kick-off: 12am BST | Bank of America Stadium

How to watch: Premier Sports

Real Madrid team news: Mbappe and Bellingham absent

Chelsea team news: Jackson and Disasi still injured

Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo return to Real Madrid lineup

22:35

A very early Real Madrid team announcement from Carlo Ancelotti, who makes two changes from the team that lost a ‘friendly’ Clasico to fierce rivals Barcelona in stormy New Jersey on Saturday night.

Both come in attack, where young duo Endrick and Arda Guler make way for Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo, who both made their returns following post-Copa America breaks off the bench at the weekend.

Otherwise it’s a case of as you were from the Champions League and LaLiga holders, with Thiabaut Courtois and Antonio Rudiger starting against their former clubs.

It’s a very youthful bench for Madrid with so many key players still away on holiday.

Real Madrid lineup

22:22

Starting XI: Courtois, Lucas Vazquez, Militao, Rudiger, Fran Garcia, Mario Martin, Modric, Ceballos, Rodrygo, Brahim, Vinicius Jr

Substitutes: Lunin, Fran, Arda Guler, Endrick, Vallejo, Nico Paz, Latasa, Jacobo Ramon, Lorenzo, Obrador, Asencio, Jeremy de Leon, Joan Martinez

22:18 , George Flood

Tonight’s venue - the 74,867-seat Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina - home of both the NFL’s Carolina Panthers and Charlotte FC of Major League Soccer (MLS).

Enzo Maresca: Premier League rules forcing Conor Gallagher exit

22:06

The impending sale of Conor Gallagher to Atletico Madrid certainly has not been well received by many Chelsea fans.

However, Blues boss Enzo Maresca insists Premier League sides are being forced to sell such academy graduates in order to satisfy current top-flight financial rules, which sees those sales count as pure profit in the clubs’ accounts.

“This is not Chelsea’s problem, these are the rules,” the Italian said.

“All the clubs at this moment are compelled to sell players from the academy because of the rules.

“It’s all of the Premier League clubs’ problems.”

Chelsea expected to sign Samu Omorodion

22:00 , George Flood

As ever, there is so much transfer speculation swirling around Chelsea as they prepare for tonight’s high-profile clash with Real Madrid in Charlotte.

While the Blues are in the process of selling England midfielder and popular academy graduate Conor Gallagher to Atletico Madrid, it seems that Samu Omorodion may well move in the opposite direction.

Chelsea are expected to pay a fee of £34.5m for the Spanish Under-21 international striker, with Atleti about to spend big on Manchester City frontman Julian Alvarez.

Omorodion would become the latest arrival of yet another busy summer at Stamford Bridge, joining Filip Jorgensen, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Tosin Adarabioyo, Omari Kellyman, Marc Guiu, Caleb Wiley and Renato Veiga.

Deals have also been secured for exciting South American prospects Aaron Anselmino and Estevao Willian.

Real Madrid vs Chelsea prediction

21:49 , George Flood

Neither team are in good form at this stage of the summer and they could easily cancel each other out while putting more minutes on the clock.

A 1-1 draw.

Chelsea team news

21:47 , George Flood

Chelsea are still without their own players that went deep at Euro 2024 in Cole Palmer and Marc Cucurella.

Meanwhile, Palmer’s England team-mate Conor Gallagher is absent as he prepares to complete a £33million transfer to Atletico Madrid.

Axel Disasi and Nicolas Jackson remain unavailable to Enzo Maresca due to injury, though Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo are back with the squad after their respective runs to the final of the Copa America in the USA last month.

Real Madrid team news

21:40 , George Flood

Having had so many representatives in the latter stages of both the Copa America and Euro 2024 tournaments, Real Madrid are without a number of key players on their USA tour.

Chief among them are blockbuster new signing Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham, with manager Carlo Ancelotti expecting them both to be back for the Uefa Super Cup clash against Atalanta in Warsaw next week.

Federico Valverde, Dani Carvajal, Ferland Mendy, Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga are also still on holiday after their summer international exploits.

Madrid’s only known injury absentee at present is David Alaba, who is still sidelined with that serious knee injury that saw him miss the European Championship with Austria.

Where to watch Real Madrid vs Chelsea

21:36 , George Flood

TV channel: In the UK, tonight’s game will be televised live on Premier Sports 1.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the contest live online via the Premier Sports app and website.

Real Madrid vs Chelsea live

21:33 , George Flood

Good evening and welcome to Standard Sport's live coverage of Real Madrid vs Chelsea.

It's the fifth and final match of the Blues' eventful pre-season tour of the USA in Charlotte, North Carolina tonight.

Enzo Maresca will be very eager for his side to finish a difficult trip with a flourish, having beaten only Mexican giants Club America so far to go along with heavy defeats by Celtic and Manchester City and a disappointing draw with third-tier Wrexham.

After tonight, it's just Inter Milan to come at Stamford Bridge for Chelsea before they begin the new Premier League season with a rematch against champions City on August 18.

Real Madrid have opened their pre-season campaign with back-to-back defeats by AC Milan and Clasico rivals Barcelona, with Carlo Ancelotti having been without a whole host of key players in the USA including the likes of Jude Bellingham and new signing Kylian Mbappe.

The reigning Spanish and European champions will be aiming for a morale-boosting win tonight before taking on Europa League holders Atalanta in the Uefa Super Cup in Warsaw next week.

Kick-off at the Bank of America Stadium is at 12am BST, which is 7pm local time. Stay tuned for all the latest team news and live updates!