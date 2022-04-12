Real Madrid vs Chelsea LIVE: Champions League latest score and updates after Karim Benzema goal in extra time

Follow live updates as Real Madrid host Chelsea in the second leg of the Champions League quarter-finals tonight. Karim Benzema’s hat-trick at Stamford Bridge last week means the European champions are on the brink of elimination and Thomas Tuchel’s side need to overcome a 3-1 deficit in the Bernabeau to keep the defence of their title alive.

Tuchel had claimed the tie was all but over following the first-leg defeat to the La Liga leaders but his mood will have been improved by Chelsea’s 6-0 win over Southampton on Saturday. The Chelsea manager has called on his team to leave everything on the pitch but will know they must be faultless defensively against Benzema, who is enjoying the best season of his career and inspired the Spanish side to their victory in London.

“It is one of the biggest challenges to perform as the away team at the Bernabeu,” Tuchel said ahead of the match. “And it is even more difficult if you have to earn a certain result, if you need to win with a minimum of two goals, or even a three-goal difference.” Follow live updates from Real Madrid vs Chelsea below:

Real Madrid vs Chelsea

96’ GOAL! Benzema heads Real Madrid ahead in extra time

80’ GOAL! Rodrygo responds for Real Madrid in absorbing contest

75’ GOAL! Werner fires Chelsea ahead on aggregate

62’ NO GOAL! Alonso third ruled out by VAR for handball

51’ GOAL! Rudiger header levels the tie on aggregate

15’ GOAL! Mount strikes early to give Chelsea perfect start

Real Madrid CF 2 - 3 Chelsea FC

ET GOAL! Real Madrid 2 - 3 Chelsea (5-4 agg) - Benzema, 96'⚽️

22:03 , Michael Jones

96 mins: He only needs one chance. On an otherwise quiet night for Karim Benzema he pops up in extra-time to send Real Madrid back in front!

Camavinga intercepts a tame clearance from Thiago Silva and sends Vinicius flying into space on the left wing. Thiago is slow to come out and close him down so Vinicius brings the ball into the box and lifts it over to Benzema. Rudiger slips as he tries to close down the striker leaving Benzema with a free header that he powers home!

ET Real Madrid 1 - 3 Chelsea (4-4 agg)

21:59 , Michael Jones

93 mins: It’s a positive start from Real Madrid who work the ball nicely up the pitch through Marcelo and Camavinga. They switch the play over to Vasquez on the right side and he finds Benzema in the box but the striker can’t control his header and Chelsea get it clear.

ET Real Madrid 1 - 3 Chelsea (4-4 agg)

21:57 , Michael Jones

Kick off: Another 30 minutes to play then. Real Madrid get extra-time started. Luka Modric lifts a long ball into the box from the right side and looks to play in Vinicius. James gets there ahead of the Real Madrid winger and chests the ball down to Mendy in goal.

ET Real Madrid 1 - 3 Chelsea (4-4 agg)

21:55 , Michael Jones

What a crazy game we’re witnessing at the Santiago Bernabeu. Real Madrid have been played off the park by Chelsea but they managed to find a goal and take the game into extra-time.

Full-time: Real Madrid 1 - 3 Chelsea (4-4 agg)

21:52 , Michael Jones

90+4 mins: Chance! Chelsea have the chance to win it. Alsono plays a short free kick across to James who lifts the ball into the box and finds Havertz. He nods it down into the six-yard box where Pulisic arrives and knocks the all over the bar again!

There’s the final whistle. We’re going to extra-time.

Real Madrid 1 - 3 Chelsea (4-4 agg)

21:49 , Michael Jones

90+2 mins: Camavinga cynically brings down Pulisic and stops Chelsea from breaking on the counter-attack. He goes in the book and the free kick is looped into the box. Rudiger wins the intial ball and flicks it on to Pulisic who lifts his effort over the crossbar!

Real Madrid 1 - 3 Chelsea (4-4 agg)

21:47 , Michael Jones

90 mins: Four minutes of added time to play. Four minutes for one of these teams to score a winning goal.

Real Madrid 1 - 3 Chelsea (4-4 agg)

21:47 , Michael Jones

89 mins: Lucas Vasquez replaces Nacho forcing a change in the Real Madrid set up. Vasquez slots in at right-back with Dani Carvajal shifting across to partner David Alaba at centre-back. Only a few minutes to go before extra-time. Chelsea win a corner.

Mason Mount whips one in from the right hand corner but Antonio Rudiger fouls Luka Modric in the box and Chelsea give away a free kick.

Real Madrid 1 - 3 Chelsea (4-4 agg)

21:43 , Michael Jones

87 mins: Chance! Mount and Pulisic combine on the left side of the Real Madrid box and Mount rolls the ball onto his right-foot before having a shot blocked by Camavinga.

Real Madrid 1 - 3 Chelsea (4-4 agg)

21:42 , Michael Jones

85 mins: Modric flicks the ball down the left wing and plays Vinicius Jr in behind Reece James. He carries the ball into the box and James has a nibble. There’s contact but Vinicius tries to stay on his feet and the ball rolls through to Mendy in goal. That could have been interesting if he’d gone down.

Real Madrid 1 - 3 Chelsea (4-4 agg)

21:41 , Michael Jones

83 mins: Christian Pulisic is on to replace Timo Werner for Chelsea. Seven minutes of the 90 to play. It’s anyone’s game.

GOAL! Real Madrid 1 - 3 Chelsea (4-4 agg) - Rodrygo, 80’⚽️

21:37 , Michael Jones

80 mins: He’s only just come on! Real Madrid make two changes as Marcelo and Rodrygo come on to replace Casemiro and Ferland Mendy.

Real Madrid break down the left and Luka Modric drives them forward. He flicks the ball into the box with the outside of his right foot and drops it right into Rodrygo’s path. He meets the ball on the volley and calmly slots it past Edouard Mendy!

We’re heading for extra-time once again. Will we see a winning goal?

Real Madrid 0 - 3 Chelsea (3-4 agg)

21:36 , Michael Jones

78 mins: Save! Chelsea win a corner that gets swung onto the head of Kai Havertz. He powers it towards goal but Thibaut Courtois leaps to his left and parries the ball wide of the back post! That’s kept Real Madrid in the tie, Havertz should really have scored.

GOAL! Real Madrid 0 - 3 Chelsea (3-4 agg) - Werner, 75'⚽️

21:32 , Michael Jones

75 mins: Huge goal from Timo Werner! He’s always on the move as Mateo Kovacic and Marcos Alonso bring the ball up the inside left channel. Werner times his run in behind perfectly and keeps himself onside as Kovacic slides the ball through to him. Werner carries it into the box, checks inside once, twice, beating Casemiro and David Alaba before guiding his shot into the far bottom corner. Thibaut Courtois gets a hand to the ball but can’t keep it out!

Real Madrid 0 - 2 Chelsea (3-3 agg)

21:31 , Michael Jones

74 mins: Real Madrid’s Eduardo Camavinga comes on to replace Toni Kroos with a little over 15 minutes to play and a Champions League semi-final on the line.

It’s a steady composed period of possession for the home side but they don’t do much with it and are forced to retreat all the way back to the goalkeeper.

Real Madrid 0 - 2 Chelsea (3-3 agg)

21:28 , Michael Jones

71 mins: Casemiro fouls Reece James on Chelsea’s right wing and the defender curls the free kick into the box himself. Antonio Rudiger is up there for Chelsea but Federico Valverde gets up highest and heads it away for Madrid.

Real Madrid 0 - 2 Chelsea (3-3 agg)

21:26 , Michael Jones

68 mins: Off the bar! Karim Benzema rises to meet a cross in the box and fires his header into the crossbar of Edouard Mendy’s goal.

That effort came barely a minute after Chelsea’s thrid goal was ruled out. This is going to be an exciting finish.

NO GOAL! Real Madrid 0 - 2 Chelsea (3-3 agg)

21:24 , Michael Jones

65 mins: Heartbreak for Chelsea as Marcos Alonso’s goal is chalked off by VAR. When the ball came back to him and he seemingly chested it under control, it bounced up and struck his hand. That was enough for the VAR to overturn the goal. Harsh on Chelsea but Real Madrid have a reprieve.

GOAL! Real Madrid 0 - 3 Chelsea (3-4 agg) - Alonso, 62'⚽️

21:20 , Michael Jones

62 mins: Holy smokes! Chelsea now have the lead! Ferland Mendy is bullied off the ball in the middle of the pitch and Chelsea sweep forward. N’Golo Kante threads the ball into the left side of the box for Marcos Alonso who tries to square it. His pass is blocked but the ball bounces back to him. He chests it down and drills a right-footed shot across goal, finding the inside of the far side netting!

Real Madrid 0 - 2 Chelsea (3-3 agg)

21:19 , Michael Jones

60 mins: An hour played at the Santiago Bernabeu. The teams are level and Chelsea are in the ascendancy, can they go on to win the tie?

They’ve got 30 minutes to do so before extra time.

Real Madrid are trying to keep possession and slow the tempo of Chelsea’s play. Dani Carvajal gets forward on the right wing and pulls the ball back to the edge of the box for Federico Valverde. He smokes a first time shot at goal but curls it agonisingly over the crossbar.

Real Madrid 0 - 2 Chelsea (3-3 agg)

21:15 , Michael Jones

57 mins: Chance! Chelsea are playing superbly. Rudiger and Alonso link-up to beat the Madrid press and guide the ball down the left wing to Werner. He lays it off to Mount who storms forward and slides a through ball into Kai Havertz as he makes his way into the box. Havertz is forced wider and wider and can only find the side netting when he takes his shot.

Real Madrid 0 - 2 Chelsea (3-3 agg)

21:13 , Michael Jones

54 mins: There’s a chance for Real Madrid to respond almost immediately as they win a free kick about 25-yards out from goal. Toni Kroos sets the ball and drills a shot at goal forcing Edouard Mendy to leap to his right and palm the ball clear! Good save from the Chelsea goalkeeper.

GOAL! Real Madrid 0 - 2 Chelsea (3-3 agg) - Rudiger, 51'⚽️

21:08 , Michael Jones

51 mins: Chelsea are level! We’ve got a game now! Chelsea have been dominant since the restart and have kept the pressure on the Real Madrid defence who look very nervous in all honesty. Reece James’ shot at goal is deflected out by Luka Modric who complains to the referee that he didn’t touch the ball. Mason Mount swings the resultant corner into the box and perfectly drops the ball onto the head of Antonio Rudiger. He meets it with a powerful effort and guides the ball into the bottom corner!

Real Madrid 0 - 1 Chelsea (3-2 agg)

21:04 , Michael Jones

48 mins: Bright start for Chelsea as N’Golo Kante wins the ball in midfield and sends it forward with Kai Havertz. He’s got options all around and decides to send it wide to Ruben Loftus-Cheek. Loftus-Cheek carries the ball up alongside the box and cuts it into the middle where Nacho makes a much-needed block allowing Real Madrid to clear their lines.

Second half: Real Madrid 0 - 1 Chelsea (3-2 agg)

21:02 , Michael Jones

Kick off: Chelsea get the match bakc underway. They know what they need to do. Score at least one more goal and keep a clean sheet.

Real Madrid didn’t have a shot on target in the first half and Chelsea will hope to keep it that way over the next 45 minutes.

Real Madrid 0 - 1 Chelsea (3-2 agg)

20:59 , Michael Jones

Chelsea are unbeaten in 20 successive Champions League away matches in which they scored the opening goal (with 16 wins, and four draws), since a 3-1 loss at Napoli on 21st February 2012.

They kept a clean sheet in 14 of those 20 matches, and the result of nine of those 20 matches would be enough to see tonight’s match at least go to extra time.

Real Madrid 0 - 1 Chelsea (3-2 agg)

20:55 , Michael Jones

Mason Mount (20 goals & 21 assists) is one of just two Englishmen to both score 20+ goals and provide 20+ assists for a Premier League side in all competitions since the start of last season alongside Harry Kane.

Real Madrid 0 - 1 Chelsea (3-2 agg)

20:51 , Michael Jones

Mason Mount opens the scoring at the Santiago Bernabeu to give Chelsea hope of progressing to the Champions League semi-finals.

(Getty Images)

(AFP via Getty Images)

Half-time: Real Madrid 0 - 1 Chelsea (3-2 agg)

20:47 , Michael Jones

45+1 mins: Chelsea lead by one goal to nil on the night as the match pauses for half-time. They still trail by a goal on aggregate and will need to be equally impressive in the second 45 minutes.

At what point will Real Madrid start to get worried?

Real Madrid 0 - 1 Chelsea (3-2 agg)

20:46 , Michael Jones

42 mins: Loftus-Cheek is fine to play on but he’s getting a fair bit of jeering from the Real fans now. Chelsea will be pleased with their work so far.

It’s been an almost perfect start for them.

Real Madrid 0 - 1 Chelsea (3-2 agg)

20:42 , Michael Jones

39 mins: Vinicius Jr and Ruben Loftus-Cheek come together on Chelsea’s right side with the Real Madrid forward tracking back diligently to do his defensive duties. Loftus-Cheek goes down looking for a free kick and lands awkwardly causing a stoppage in the game while he gets some treatment.

Real Madrid 0 - 1 Chelsea (3-2 agg)

20:40 , Michael Jones

36 mins: Kai Havertz slides into a tackle of Nacho as the defender tries to run the ball out of his own final third. Havertz times it wrong and takes out the man. The home fans are all up in arms and want him to get booked.

Their mood doesn’t improve when Karim Benzema does see yellow for elbowing Thiago Silva as both players try to win a long ball in the air.

Real Madrid 0 - 1 Chelsea (3-2 agg)

20:35 , Michael Jones

33 mins: Chance! Antonio Rudiger puts his foot through a shot from around 30-yards out and for a moment has the goalkeeper worried. Thibaut Courtois leaps to his left to cover the flight of the ball but it just finishes wide of the right hand post.

Real Madrid 0 - 1 Chelsea (3-2 agg)

20:33 , Michael Jones

30 mins: This has been Real Madrid’s best spell on the ball for a while as Luka Modric dictates play from a position on the right before jogging inside to link up with Toni Kroos.

He sends the ball up to Karim Benzema in the box and wants the forward to set him up with a shot from range. There’s a miscommunication between the Real players though as Casemiro runs onto the ball and blasts a shot of his own well over the crossbar.

Real Madrid 0 - 1 Chelsea (3-2 agg)

20:28 , Michael Jones

27 mins: Mateo Kovacic has a go from a long way out and curls his effort high and wide. It was a hopeful shot more than anything and didn’t trouble Thibaut Courtois.

Real Madrid 0 - 1 Chelsea (3-2 agg)

20:27 , Michael Jones

24 mins: Kai Havertz chases the ball to the byline and manages to keep it in play. He lays it off to Ruben Loftus-Cheek who flicks the ball over to the middle of the box. Dani Carvajal and Timo Werner tussle with each other to get to the ball and the defender wins. He heads it clear as Werner goes down looking for a penalty that doesn’t come.

Real Madrid 0 - 1 Chelsea (3-2 agg)

20:24 , Michael Jones

21 mins: Chance! Real Madrid won’t roll over for Chelsea. Vinicius Jr takes a run at Reece James and the defender thinks he’s dealt with the threat by making a good tackle. He ball comes loose though and who is on hand to snatch at it with a left-footed shot from just outside the box?

Karim Benzema. He laces his shot well enough but sends it narrowly over the crossbar.

Real Madrid 0 - 1 Chelsea (3-2 agg)

20:21 , Michael Jones

18 mins: It’s been impressive stuff from Chelsea so far but they’ve been caught napping a couple of times at the back already and Real Madrid haven’t been able to capitalise.

The noise inside the Bernabeu has gone up a level as the fans encourage the home side to wrestle back the momentum with the Chelsea fans giving it their all as well.

Dani Carvajal and Federico Valverde combine to work the ball down the Real right wing but Carvajal’s cross is dealt with by Antonio Rudiger.

GOAL! Real Madrid 0 - 1 Chelsea (3-2 agg) - Mount, 15’ ⚽️

20:15 , Michael Jones

15 mins: Great finish! Chelsea have their early goal! Seemingly out of nothing Chelsea take the lead. They’re patient in their build-up play which sees Mateo Kovacic pass the ball up to Ruben Loftus-Cheek. He attempts to pick out Timo Werner as Mason Mount makes a good run inside from the left. Werner can’t control the ball but turns it into Mount’s path as he makes his way across the front edge of the box. He’s in open space and gloriously side-foots a powerful effort past Thibaut Courtois’ left-hand.

Real Madrid 0 - 0 Chelsea (3-1 agg)

20:14 , Michael Jones

14 mins: Chance! A nice counter-attack from Chelsea sees Kai Havertz collect the ball inside the box and win a corner as his shot is deflected out of play. The corner gets swung into the middle and is won by Antonio Rudiger whose headed effort lands on the roof of the net.

Real Madrid 0 - 0 Chelsea (3-1 agg)

20:12 , Michael Jones

12 mins: Reece James collects an early yellow card for a must-needed tackle on Vinicius Junior just outside his own penalty area. Karim Benzema takes the set piece but rattles his effort over the crossbar.

Real Madrid 0 - 0 Chelsea (3-1 agg)

20:10 , Michael Jones

9 mins: Mateo Kovacic and Luka Modric collide in a heap as both players attempt to control an aerial ball. Chelsea come away with it and feed Marcos Alonso forward on the left wing. He drives up the pitch and swings in a flat cross when he gets alongside the box. Timo Werner and Kai Havertz are willing runners for Chelsea but neither can get there and Real Madrid work it clear.

Real Madrid 0 - 0 Chelsea (3-1 agg)

20:07 , Michael Jones

6 mins: Luka Modric nicks the ball off Loftus-Cheek in midfield and threads a quick pass up to Vinicius Junior. He lays it off to Karim Benzema who shimmies to his left and looks to shoot from range. N’Golo Kante tracks back for Chelsea and times his tackle on Benzema perfectly, knocking the ball away from the Real striker and sending Chelsea forward on an attack of their own.

Real Madrid 0 - 0 Chelsea (3-1 agg)

20:05 , Michael Jones

3 mins: Ruben Loftus-Cheek attempts to weave past Ferland Mendy on the right wing but can’t find a way into the box. Instead he feeds it into Reece James who makes an underlapping run to the edge of the area. James is tackled by Casemiro and the ball squirts out to the forward pushing Antonio Rudiger. He flicks the ball into the area but David Alaba nods it clear.

Kick off: Real Madrid 0 - 0 Chelsea (3-1 agg)

20:02 , Michael Jones

Real Madrid get the match underway and flick the ball up the pitch giving Antonio Rudiger an early aerial ball to deal with and he heads it clear under pressure from Karim Benzema.

Chelsea have set up with a back four with Reece James at right-back and Ruben Loftus-Cheek on the right side of midfield.

Real Madrid vs Chelsea

19:59 , Michael Jones

Here come the teams. The Champions League anthem is played, the atmosphere is electric inside the Bernabeu. Chelsea need two goals to regain parity with Real Madrid and force the tie into extra time providing of course that they don’t concede.

Can Thomas Tuchel’s men pull off a comeback and reach the semi-finals?

Real Madrid vs Chelsea

19:55 , Michael Jones

Thomas Tuchel gave his pre-match thoughts to BT Sport saying: “Everybody wants an early goal in. We will try and to get into their minds and cause some doubts. Even if it is the other way round, we will keep trying.

“We have Reece James in an area where we need him, where he can match the speed of Vinícius Junior. Ruben Loftus-Cheek is in a hybrid role.

“We have to take some risks. We want to play a higher line of pressing and have more players closer to the ball when we attack.

“This is what we will try today and Timo Werner is part of it. Hopefully he can keep the momentum.”

Real Madrid vs Chelsea

19:49 , Michael Jones

Karim Benzema now has 37 goals in 37 games this season, including 11 in eight Champions League appearances.

He’s scored two hat-tricks in consecutive Champions League games against PSG and Chelsea respectively and could lead Real Madrid to a second successive semi-final appearance which will see them take on Manchester City or Atletico Madrid.

Real Madrid vs Chelsea

19:45 , Michael Jones

15 minutes to go until kick off. Thomas Tuchel says he’d love for Chelsea to get an early goal to lay some doubts in the minds of the Real players. Can Chelsea pull off a great escape?

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Real Madrid vs Chelsea

19:41 , Michael Jones

Real Madrid have qualified for the Champions League knockout stage a record 26 times including 25 in succession. They have played more knockout games (108) than any other side.

They are in the European Cup quarter-finals for the 37th time, more than any other side and they have only failed to progress on six occasions.

Thomas Tuchel calls on Chelsea to deliver ‘what makes us strong’ at Real Madrid

19:38 , Michael Jones

Thomas Tuchel has told Chelsea to deliver “what makes us strong” in Tuesday’s Champions League clash at Real Madrid.

The Blues boss hailed his side for rediscovering their poise in Saturday’s 6-0 Premier League thumping of Southampton.

Chelsea lost their Champions League quarter-final first leg 3-1 to Real on Wednesday, after being humbled 4-1 by Brentford the previous weekend.

Tuchel delivered a tough-talking squad address on Thursday, and that sparked Saturday’s rout at Southampton.

Chelsea’s German coach declared their Champions League quarter-final all-but over after Wednesday’s Real loss, but now wants his side to throw everything at Tuesday’s Bernabeu return leg.

Thomas Tuchel calls on Chelsea to deliver ‘what makes us strong’ at Real Madrid

Real Madrid vs Chelsea

19:33 , Michael Jones

Edouard Mendy has kept 14 clean sheets in 20 Champions League starts in the competition. What would Chelsea give to make that 15 from 21 tonight?

(Getty Images)

Premier League fans’ group criticises Uefa over Champions League reform proposals

19:30 , Michael Jones

Uefa has been accused by a Premier League fans’ group of being out of touch with supporters over its Champions League reform proposals and of seeking to create a Super League by the back door.

European football’s governing body and its president Aleksander Ceferin praised supporters for their role in thwarting attempts to form a European Super League almost a year ago.

However, those same fans feel new proposals from Uefa to increase the number of Champions League group stage matches from six to 10 from 2024 and to reserve two qualification berths based on historic European performance rather than domestic achievement will create a “cartel” of rich clubs and damage domestic competitions.

The Football Supporters’ Association’s Premier League Network says these proposals should be rejected by Uefa, whose ruling executive committee is expected to make a final decision on the Champions League revamp in Vienna on May 10.

Premier League fans’ group criticises Uefa over Champions League reform proposals

Real Madrid vs Chelsea

19:26 , Michael Jones

This is Chelsea’s 11th time in a Champions League quarter-final and the first time theyhave reached this stage in consecutive seasons since 2010/11 and 2011/12.

They have progressed in eight of their previous nine ties at this stage in the competition. The only exception was against Man Utd in 2010/11 when they lost 3-1 on aggregate.

Real Madrid vs Chelsea

19:22 , Michael Jones

This is the first time Chelsea are playing at the Santiago Bernabeu. When the two teams met at the semi-final stage of last season’s Champions League Real Madrid’s home leg was played at their training centre, the Estadio Alfredo di Stefano, with the game ending 1-1.

The Blues have won each of the last three ties at this stage of the Champions League, and eight of the last nine. Can they improve that record this evening?

Real Madrid vs Chelsea

19:18 , Michael Jones

Thomas Tuchel has admitted that it is ‘unlikely’ that his team can overturn a two-goal deficit away at Real Madrid but promises that his players will give their all on the pitch. He said:

“It is unlikely [that we will turn the tie around] but it is worth trying and trying means that we will play to our fullest and to our full limit because this is what we do and we never manage our input and investment by the chances of having a result.

“This is what it is, it is a big night and a big match and we will try to be in better shape and condition than in the first match.”

Karim Benzema blocks Chelsea’s path to Champions League comeback against Real Madrid

19:15 , Michael Jones

Already, the Chelsea squad are talking about how they can do it, how it’s been done before. Recent Champions League seasons have, after all, had far bigger comebacks than that required by Thomas Tuchel’s side to overturn a 3-1 deficit at Real Madrid. He has been pointing to the lessons of some of them in his preparations, where the players have been revved up.

In that regard, Tuchel’s stark words on Wednesday that the tie was not alive have served their purpose. The squad have been riled.

They immediately responded with one of their most ravenous displays of the season, a 6-0 destruction of Southampton. That’s the mood they now go into the Bernabeu with. It marks quite a difference from how they finished the first leg at Stamford Bridge.

Tuchel himself inevitably changed tone. Where he had been rueful, he is now rallying.

The Chelsea manager said his players must not “accept” elimination, and that they can do that “by leaving everything on the pitch we have”.

Karim Benzema blocks Chelsea’s path to Champions League comeback against Real Madrid

Real Madrid vs Chelsea

19:12 , Michael Jones

Karim Benzema has scored 11 goals for Real Madrid in the Champions League this season, the most by a French player in a single campaign in European Cup/Champions League history.

(Getty Images)

Real Madrid vs Chelsea

19:08 , Michael Jones

Real manager Carlo Ancelotti is looking to qualify for the semi-finals of the Champions League for the eighth time - the joint-most by a coach in the competition’s history, along with Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho (eight).

(Getty Images)

Fans jeering Gareth Bale are ‘whistling at history’ of Real Madrid, Casemiro claims

19:05 , Michael Jones

Casemiro has told Real Madrid fans jeering Gareth Bale that they are “whistling at the history of this club”.

Brazil midfielder Casemiro called on Real supporters to stop hounding Wales forward Bale, who has come under fire from the Bernabeu Stadium fans.

Bale was jeered on Saturday when he made a late substitute appearance in Real’s 2-0 win over Getafe in LaLiga, for his first Bernabeu outing since February 2020.

The 32-year-old has only mustered five appearances for Real this term due to a string of injury issues, and angered Madrid fans when missing the clash with arch-rivals Barcelona last month, only to feature for Wales four days later.

Casemiro urged the club’s supporters to stop getting on Bale’s back ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League quarter-final second leg against Chelsea in Madrid.

Fans jeering Gareth Bale are ‘whistling at history’ of Real Madrid

Real Madrid vs Chelsea

19:00 , Michael Jones

Real Madrid have progressed from nine of their last 10 ties in the Champions League knockout stages when winning the first leg away from home, with their only elimination in this scenario coming against Ajax in 2018-19 (2-1 away, 1-4 at home).

Real Madrid vs Chelsea

18:57 , Michael Jones

Chelsea have only once scored more than two goals away from home in the knockout stages of the Champions League, beating Liverpool 3-1 in 2008-09.

Can they do so again against the 13x champions, Real Madrid, tonight?

‘We can’t trust the words of Tuchel’: Real Madrid dismiss talk Chelsea tie is ‘dead’

18:54 , Michael Jones

Carlo Ancelotti has dismissed the suggestion of Thomas Tuchel that Chelsea’s hopes of progressing to the semi-finals of the Champions League are “not alive” after first leg defeat to Real Madrid.

Tuchel commented that he could not see his side progressing after the 3-1 home loss to Ancelotti’s side at Stamford Bridge last week.

Ahead of the second leg at the Bernabeu, Ancelotti has stressed that his players “will not be complacent” as they target a place in the last four.

The Italian also explained that he was expecting a better showing from the visitors as they bid to defend their Champions League crown.

Carlo Ancelotti dismisses talk Chelsea tie is ‘dead’

Real Madrid vs Chelsea

18:49 , Michael Jones

Timo Werner scored twice during Chelsea’s (equal) biggest top-flight away win when they defeated Southampton 6-0 on Saturday and he is rewarded with his first start in this competition since scoring twice in the 3-3 draw against Zenit St. Petersburg on the last matchday of the group stages.

(Getty Images)

Real Madrid vs Chelsea: Team changes

18:46 , Michael Jones

Thomas Tuchel makes four changes from the Chelsea team that started against Real Madrid in the first leg of this quarter-final tie. Andreas Christensen, Jorginho, Cesar Azpilicueta and Christian Pulisic all drop out as Tuchel elects to go with pretty much the same team that thrashed Southampton 6-0 last time out.

The only change from that Premier League match sees Reece James come in to replace Andreas Christensen. He’s joined in the starting XI by Timo Werner, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mateo Kovacic.

Real Madrid vs Chelsea: Team news

18:41 , Michael Jones

Chelsea XI: Mendy, James, Rudiger, Thiago Silva, Alonso, Kante, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Mount, Werner, Havertz

Tuchel got angry watching replays of Chelsea’s first leg defeat

18:38 , Michael Jones

Thomas Tuchel has admitted he could hardly sleep after Chelsea’s performance in the first leg last Wednesday and stayed up to rewatch the match.

He explained how he got increasingly more angry with the performance and how it gave him clarity to improve the team.

“I watched it when I got home and in the middle of the night. The next morning, I watched it here [at Cobham] and got angry again,” Tuchel said.

“I sat there in the middle of the night and the amount of chocolate I needed was immense so that I could go through the match again! It is not nice, and you start writing and you realise you are writing more and more minutes.

“We have a certain way of explaining things, so you don’t forget it. But at some point you fast forward and you watch it in double speed so that it passes quicker. At some point you have to stop and take a walk through the kitchen and living room and come back and calm down,

“It is good to watch it back because it makes you process it and then it makes you clearly understand what your message should be.”

Real Madrid vs Chelsea

18:34 , Michael Jones

The stage is set.

Real Madrid ‘prepared to suffer’ says Ancelotti

18:31 , Michael Jones

Carlo Ancelotti says his Real Madrid saide are ‘prepared to suffer’ against Chelsea this evening in their bid to reach the Champions League semi-finals.

Los Blancos hold a 3-1 aggregate lead over the Blues but Ancelotti is certain that Chelsea will make it difficult for Real to progress when the teams meet at the Bernabeu.

“Big teams never give up, it’s the spirit of football, and Chelsea will try to win.” he said. “Neither team can say that they will win because in this competition there are many things that count beyond tactics.

“We have a lot of respect for Chelsea and we’re prepared to suffer tomorrow in order to qualify for the next round.”

Thomas Tuchel highlights Chelsea’s one ‘huge disadvantage’ to Real Madrid

18:24 , Michael Jones

Thomas Tuchel believes Chelsea face a “huge disadvantage” in overturning their Champions League deficit to Real Madrid as the Spanish side have been able to make five substitutions throughout the season.

Chelsea’s reign as European Champions looks set to come to an end as they head to the Spanish capital needing to overturn a 3-1 quarter-final first leg defeat to the 13-time winners at Stamford Bridge last week.

Tuchel said he wanted to see more physicality from his players in the loss, which saw Karim Benzema’s hat-trick put Real on course for the last four.

But he feels the decision to allow Premier League teams to only make three substitutions, as opposed to five in LaLiga and other major European leagues, could have a detrimental effect on an already mammoth task.

Thomas Tuchel highlights Chelsea’s one ‘huge disadvantage’ to Real Madrid

Real Madrid vs Chelsea

18:19 , Michael Jones

Real Madrid boss, Carlo Ancelotti, doesn’t believe that his team have done enough to reach the semi-finals and says he is wary of the threat Chelsea will bring to tonight’s quarter-final clash.

"Chelsea will come here to rescue the tie, I have no doubt about it," said Ancelotti, "I’m sure Chelsea will come here to win. That’s the spirit of football, the spirit of big clubs and great players, to never give up.

"I’m lucky to have a group of players that know these types of games really well, that anything can happen. They are in a good spirit and happy with the opportunity to reach a Champions League semi-final.

"But Chelsea are a very strong rival. We have to have a lot of respect."

Real Madrid vs Chelsea: Team changes

18:13 , Michael Jones

Carlo Ancelotti makes just one change to the Real Madrid team that won the first leg of this quarter-final tie. Eder Militao is out of the squad and is replaced in the back line with Nacho.

Real Madrid vs Chelsea: Team news

18:10 , Jamie Braidwood

Courtois; Carvajal, Nacho, Alaba, Mendy; Casemiro, Kroos, Modric; Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius Jr

Real Madrid vs Chelsea: Kovacic says Chelsea can come back from first leg defeat

18:10 , Michael Jones

Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic says that his team can fight back after their 3-1 defeat in the first leg at Stamford Bridge but they will have to play better if they hope to overturn that two-goal deficit.

"Chelsea against Napoli, they lost 3-1 and then they came back," he said. “Football is always surprising and we need to be more than 100%.

"We didn’t have our best game and our result is not good, but there is hope and we are motivated to show our best."

Real Madrid vs Chelsea

18:05 , Michael Jones

Real Madrid are in pole position to advance to the sem-finals of the Champions League after a 3-1 victory over the reigning champions in the first leg at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel admitted after that match that this tie was all but over yet Chelsea have history overcoming such deficits. They lost 3-1 to Napoli in the last-16 first leg last season, but advanced to the quarter-finals 5-4 on aggregate and eventually won the whole competition.

The winners will face Manchester City or Atletico Madrid in the semi-finals, with City leading 1-0 before Wednesday’s second leg in Spain.

Real Madrid vs Chelsea: Tuchel on absentees

18:00 , Michael Jones

Thomas Tuchel spoke about how his squad is shaping up ahead of tonight’s clash with Real Madrid and ackonwledged a few issues that the Blues are having to deal with.

“With the injury news, Callum Hudson-Odoi is still out and Ben Chilwell is of course out for a long time,” said Tuchel.

“Romelu [Lukaku] will not travel due to his pain in the achilles that he has felt recently but Azpi [Cesar Azpilicueta] is in the group. He has tested negative several times now and is okay to be part of the squad.

“Ross Barkley is sick, however, and will not travel with us later. That is the situation right now and everyone else is in the squad.”

Real Madrid vs Chelsea: Early team news

17:55 , Michael Jones

Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku will not feature against Real Madrid for tonight’s Champions League quarter-final as he has not recovered from the Achilles injury that kept him out of Saturday’s 6-0 Premier League win at Southampton.

Cesar Azpilicueta missed that game after testing positive for Covid-19 but has travelled to Spain and could feature tonight but Ross Barkley is absent because of illness with Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ben Chilwell sidelined by back and knee injuries respectively.

Real Madrid vs Chelsea

