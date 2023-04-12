Real Madrid vs Chelsea LIVE: Lineups and team news ahead of Champions League quarter-final

Chelsea are facing a monumental task this evening as they take on Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-final first leg.

The Blues travel to the home of the current European champions with faint hopes of causing an upset against Carlo Ancelotti’s impressive side. New caretaker manager, Frank Lampard, was unable to quickly turn around Chelsea’s fortunes during his first game back in the dugout with the Blues suffering a 1-0 loss to Wolves at the weekend.

The squad are low on confidence after a difficult season which has seen them lose two managers and fall well off the pace in the Premier League. Their only hope of redemption comes in Europe’s top competition and Chelsea must now defeat Real to progress.

Ancelotti’s men are likely to lose the La Liga title to Barcelona having lost their fifth league game of the season to Villarreal on Saturday. Their main prize this campaign is another Champions League trophy so they will want to inflict as much damage on Chelsea tonight before the second leg at Stamford Bridge.

Follow all the action as Real Madrid host Chelsea in the Champions League:

Real Madrid host Chelsea in the Champions League quarter-finals first leg with kick off at 8pm

Carlo Ancelotti’s men hammered Liverpool 6-2 on aggregate in the last-16

Frank Lampard will oversee the rest of Chelsea’s 2022/23 campaign as caretaker manager

15:42 , Mike Jones

Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Champions League quarter-final action.

Real Madrid look to continue their quest for back-to-back Champions League titles as they host Chelsea in the first leg of this knockout tie. Los Blancos defeated Liverpool 6-2 on aggregate in the previous round and will look to take a strong step towards the semi-finals by beating the Blues this evening.

Chelsea meanwhile have struggled all season. The sacking of Graham Potter means Frank Lampard will take charge of the club until the end of the season and he has the task of guiding the underperforming Blues past the current Champions League holders.

Lampard’s men are heavy underdogs for this game but Chelsea have a historically strong record against Real Madrid. Could they possibly cause an upset tonight?

Follow all the team news, lineups and updates as the Champions League knockout rounds continue.