Real Madrid 2-0 Chelsea LIVE! Champions League result, match stream and latest updates today

Real Madrid vs Chelsea LIVE!

The Champions League quarter-finals continued tonight with a huge first-leg heavyweight showdown at the Santiago Bernabeu as familiar foes Real Madrid and Chelsea went head to head for the third successive season. Last year’s tie was packed full of incredible drama, with the Blues winning in Spain and almost pulling off an epic comeback after Karim Benzema’s hat-trick at Stamford Bridge, only for the Ballon d’Or winner to strike again in extra-time.

Chelsea went back to Madrid at an extremely low ebb after yet another defeat at the hands of Wolves in Frank Lampard’s first match back as interim boss following the sacking of Graham Potter. Sitting 11th in the Premier League and 17 points adrift of the top four, they need to win the Champions League to return to Europe’s elite club competition next term though have a mountain to climb after another 2-0 loss in Spain.

Benzema was on the scoresheet again alongside substitute Marco Asensio, with a tough task made even harder for Lampard’s men by a red card for Ben Chilwell. Follow Real Madrid vs Chelsea reaction live below, with expert analysis from Nizaar Kinsella at the Bernabeu!

Real Madrid vs Chelsea highlights

GOAL! Substitute Asensio sweeps past Kepa

RED CARD! Chilwell sent off for fouling Rodrygo

Chelsea lose Koulibaly to hamstring injury

GOAL! Benzema taps home from close range

Real Madrid CF 2 - 0 Chelsea FC

Thibaut Courtois reaction

01:25 , George Flood

"Every time you play a big knockout match you're left with the sensation that you could have, should have, killed the tie off," said Courtois.

"This is a good result but we're bugged by the fact that we didn't score a third or even a fourth goal. I hope we don't regret not having added another when we play again next week.

“They threatened us with a good start to the match where they counter-attacked well. That save I made after we scored was very valuable.

“Had they scored, it could have given us a big blow mentally. I was really pleased with that stop.

“We’ll try to start well and powerfully next week. Our objective is to score first and to win again.”

Carlo Ancelotti reaction

01:24 , George Flood

"I'm not exhausted, I'm quite well," said Ancelotti "I have tonnes of energy. But obviously we have to suffer, it's not simple to be on the bench even when you're winning 2-0.

"I'm happy but we have to be calm and there's another 90 minutes. In football, anything can happen. We have got to manage it properly and try to repeat the match we had tonight.

"We are satisfied with the result, with the performance. We're satisfied only for tonight.

"It's not over yet. We know really well Chelsea will try to do everything next week."

Frank Lampard reaction

01:23 , George Flood

"If you don't believe in top level sport that things will go your way... it's a mindset and a belief," said Lampard. "The fans will (believe). They will come and support us.

"We're realistic, 2-0 down against Real Madrid. I've been involved in games that change. We're in a different place now, maybe that's a good thing.

"We want to change the tone, change the story. We went tonight with 10 men against Real, it's a difficult night for the lads. I see they're disappointed in the end. They gave everything in that final part of the game.

"It'll be different next week. We're not favourites. We weren't favourites yesterday, we're not favourites today. The possibilities are ours if we can take them."

Frank Lampard reaction

01:22 , George Flood

"It's a big challenge of course, a team of the quality of Real Madrid," said Lampard.

"The door is open, it's up to us if we want to kick it open further.

"Mixed emotions about the game. For a period with 11 men, we were in the game, we had some chances. I think we could do better.

"We can utilise our strengths better, especially with the wing-backs, we can be more urgent. Those are things for myself and the staff and the players to work on. I saw opportunity there that we didn't quite take.

"The spirit was great at the end of the game was great - 10 men for half an hour, you understand a lot of things can happen.

"We have to believe. I have to be the first one to believe this is possible."

Chelsea player ratings

01:20 , George Flood

Kepa Arrizabalaga - 5

Took some blame for both goals but didn’t have much time to react to the opener, while he had his view blocked for the second. His biggest fault was in struggling to play out from the back.

Kalidou Koulibaly - 6

Arguably Chelsea’s best defender, stepped up to play out of pressure excellently and worked hard to keep his side in it. Unfortunately came off injured.

Thiago Silva - 5

Saved Chelsea with a goal-line clearance from a Vinicius dinked effort, but found himself often beaten by Benzema. A tough ask for a player to come in after two training sessions to face the 14-time winners.

Wesley Fofana - 4

Completely bullied in his duels against Vinicius. The Real Madrid talisman won almost all his battles whether latching onto crosses or running at the Frenchman. In fairness to Fofana, Reece James didn’t help him enough.

Ben Chilwell - 4

The England international was sent off for a last-man foul on Rodrygo. A low moment after signing a two-year extension to his contract this week.

Mateo Kovacic - 5

The quietest of the midfield three and barely exerted any influence over a game against his former club.

Enzo Fernandez - 6

His through ball was crucial in the build-up to Joao Felix’s early shot. His switches of play to the wing-backs also helped Chelsea escape pressure until Luka Modric began stopping them.

N’Golo Kante - 5

Involved in several good early counter-attacks that led to a Felix chance. He faded as the match went on.

Reece James - 4

Playing very high up the pitch, James was good going forward and set up a chance for Raheem Sterling but left Fofana stranded one-on-one against Vinicius. He lost the ball for the goal and doesn’t look fit.

Joao Felix - 5

The 23-year-old had two shots on goal but didn’t make the most of either. He didn’t show enough for the ball and didn’t look comfortable trying to run in behind a dominant Madrid.

Raheem Sterling - 7

Whenever Sterling was involved he was very, very good. He got Camavinga booked in the sixth minute with some stunning wide play and acted as a centre-forward at times, having the best effort of the first half.

He was sacrificed after Chilwell’s sending off.

Substitutes

Marc Cucurella - 4

Lost his man after coming on which led to Chilwell’s red card.

Trevoh Chalobah - 6

Unlucky to have been overlooked so often by Graham Potter and Bruno Saltor but he did well on his return from the bench.

Kai Havertz - 6

A very willing runner, doing a thankless task up front on his own.

Conor Gallagher - N/A

Mason Mount - N/A

Nizaar Kinsella at the Bernabeu

Wednesday 12 April 2023 22:02 , George Flood

A scoreline that flatters Chelsea.

Possibly the first time I’ve ever seen such a match where a team might say ‘we’ll take that’ after losing 2-0.

Madrid superior, Chelsea are still a team of strangers. It could have been worse.

Full-time

Wednesday 12 April 2023 21:57 , George Flood

Real Madrid 2-0 Chelsea

Wednesday 12 April 2023 21:54 , George Flood

94 mins: A supreme flying block from Rudiger, who is mobbed by his team-mates after denying former Chelsea colleague Mount what would have been a huge last-gasp goal.

Agonising for the Blues.

Wednesday 12 April 2023 21:53 , George Flood

92 mins: Gallagher is caught out for Chelsea and Alaba gets to the byline, with his cross parried away by Kepa into the path of Benzema.

But the Frenchman can only steer his header over the bar. That could easily have been 3-0 at the death.

Wednesday 12 April 2023 21:51 , George Flood

90 mins: Into five minutes of added time at the Bernabeu.

Madrid are labouring now in search of that third goal that would surely book their place in the Champions League semi-finals for another year.

Wednesday 12 April 2023 21:49 , George Flood

86 mins: Carvajal is frustrated after a little nibble at his heels from Cucurella and ends up tossing his fellow Spaniard to the turf in a rage.

Yellow card.

Wednesday 12 April 2023 21:45 , George Flood

84 mins: An utter waste from Fernandez, who can’t beat the first man from a Chelsea set-piece.

Some poor decision-making then stops another Madrid attack in its tracks.

They will want that third goal to kill off this tie in the first leg.

Wednesday 12 April 2023 21:45 , George Flood

82 mins: Mount nudges Cucurella free and the Spaniard is taken out by Militao, who receives a caution for his troubles.

Another midfield change from Ancelotti as Kroos makes way for Aurelien Tchouameni.

Wednesday 12 April 2023 21:42 , George Flood

80 mins: Ancelotti takes off Modric now, sending on Dani Ceballos in his place for the final 10 minutes or so.

A standing ovation from an adoring Bernabeu for their evergreen Croatian maestro.

Wednesday 12 April 2023 21:41 , George Flood

78 mins: Asensio has been very lively indeed since coming on and drags another low shot just wide of the near post.

That’s a naughty challenge from Mount on Carvajal, who is hurt.

Watch: Asensio gets important second for Madrid

Wednesday 12 April 2023 21:40 , George Flood

Marco Asensio makes it 2-0!! 🙌



Marco Asensio makes it 2-0!! 🙌

Chelsea caught off guard as the European champions double their lead! 🔥

Watch: Chilwell sent off for Chelsea

Wednesday 12 April 2023 21:40 , George Flood

Things go from bad to worse for Chelsea as Ben Chilwell sees red for this challenge on Rodrygo... 😳

Wednesday 12 April 2023 21:38 , George Flood

75 mins: Another double change from Lampard as Mount and Gallagher replace Silva and Kante.

Chelsea revert to a four-man defence again.

They cannot concede a third goal here under any circumstances if they are to have any hope of pulling off a second-leg comeback to reach the semi-finals.

GOAL! Real Madrid 2-0 Chelsea | Marco Asensio 74'

Wednesday 12 April 2023 21:34 , George Flood

74 mins: That paid off quickly!

Asensio has only been on the pitch for about three minutes, but sweeps through the legs of Fofana and underneath an unsighted Kepa from the edge of the box.

Easy stuff from Madrid from a corner after Cucurella had initially made a vital intervention to deny Asensio, with Kroos finding Vinicius and the Brazilian putting across a simple pass.

A real hammer blow for Chelsea - that goal could well kill the tie.

Wednesday 12 April 2023 21:33 , George Flood

71 mins: Signs of life up front from 10-man Chelsea as they force a corner that is well cleared.

Ancelotti goes to his bench now in search of that critical second goal, with Marco Asensio and former Blues defender Antonio Rudiger on.

Off go Rodrygo and Camavinga.

Wednesday 12 April 2023 21:30 , George Flood

68 mins: The onus and expectation is really on Madrid now to force the issue, exploit that numerical advantage and take a healthy lead to west London next week.

Solid defending from substitute Chalobah inside the box to thwart Rodrygo.

Nizaar Kinsella at the Bernabeu

Wednesday 12 April 2023 21:27 , George Flood

Chelsea are playing 5-3-1 now after bringing on Trevoh Chalobah. A 1-0 defeat would feel like a win.

Their away support has been excellent tonight.

Wednesday 12 April 2023 21:27 , George Flood

65 mins: Now for that double change from Lampard.

Chalobah and Havertz replace Sterling and Felix.

5-3-1 from Chelsea? They will shut up shop and try to go back to Stamford Bridge for the second leg only trailing 1-0.

Wednesday 12 April 2023 21:25 , George Flood

63 mins: Vinicius Jr takes advantage of an unfortunate James slip and races to the byline with Benzema in the middle.

The Brazilian cuts his way inside and eventually back-heels nicely for Camavinga, whose wild strike is well off target.

Wednesday 12 April 2023 21:24 , George Flood

60 mins: Chelsea are setting up in a 4-4-1 system after Chilwell’s dismissal, with Sterling - their main attacking threat - moving into midfield.

Purely damage limitation for Lampard’s side now.

Kai Havertz and Trevoh Chalobah will be on soon.

Wednesday 12 April 2023 21:21 , George Flood

59 mins: Kepa watches Alaba’s low free-kick all the way and makes a comfortable save.

How will Lampard react to that red card?

Still so much time left inside the Bernabeu...

Red card - Ben Chilwell (Chelsea)

Wednesday 12 April 2023 21:19 , George Flood

58 mins: Disaster for Chelsea!

Last man Chilwell tugs back Rodrygo just outside the box after the Brazilian had run off substitute Cucurella way too easily to collect Valverde’s simple lofted pass.

It’s a deserved straight red and Chelsea face the last 30 minutes or so at the Bernabeu with 10 men.

Wednesday 12 April 2023 21:13 , George Flood

52 mins: More danger inside the Chelsea box but Silva does enough to thwart Benzema and Kepa gratefully gathers.

Koulibaly has been feeling his hamstring since that Rodrygo race and won’t be able to continue, sinking to the turf in pain.

Trevoh Chalobah has been warming up, but it’s Marc Cucurella coming on.

Wednesday 12 April 2023 21:12 , George Flood

50 mins: Close to a second Madrid goal as the superb Vinicius leaves James for dead before then going past Fofana and laying back to Benzema.

The Frenchman ends up teeing up Modric, whose curling shot skims the top of the net on its way over.

Wednesday 12 April 2023 21:10 , George Flood

49 mins: Route one from Madrid, who blast the ball up towards Rodrygo - who is in a foot race with Koulibaly.

Kouliably just about stays in front and knocks back to Kepa under serious pressure, but I think he’s tweaked his hamstring in the process.

Fernandez then fails to test Courtois with a long-range effort.

Wednesday 12 April 2023 21:09 , George Flood

48 mins: Carvajal is caught in possession for Madrid and Chelsea work it nicely around the box, with Felix bending a shot that is easily saved by Courtois.

Second half

Wednesday 12 April 2023 21:05 , George Flood

Back underway at the Bernabeu!

Can Chelsea stay in this game and maybe nick themselves a valuable goal?

Or will Madrid continue their dominance and put the tie to bed early?

Let’s find out! No changes from either manager at the interval.

Nizaar Kinsella at the Bernabeu

Wednesday 12 April 2023 21:05 , George Flood

Thibaut Courtois takes abuse from the Chelsea fans as he lines up for the second half at their end.

Wednesday 12 April 2023 21:01 , George Flood

90 Champions League goals and counting puts Ballon d’Or winner Benzema one behind Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski in fourth spot on the all-time scorers list.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are unsurprisingly the top two with 140 and 129 respectively.

90 Champions League goals and counting puts Ballon d'Or winner Benzema one behind Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski in fourth spot on the all-time scorers list.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are unsurprisingly the top two with 140 and 129 respectively.

Nizaar Kinsella at the Bernabeu

Wednesday 12 April 2023 20:59 , George Flood

Chelsea’s system was going to live and die by the wing-backs tonight. You’ve got one who is barely protecting his central defender (James) and another who is barely venturing forward (Chilwell).

It’s the imbalance you get from a team that has had three managers in four matches.

Wednesday 12 April 2023 20:52 , George Flood

So Karim Benzema’s tap-in separates the sides at the interval, but Real Madrid have been totally dominant for quite some time and regularly worked Kepa.

It was a bright start from Chelsea as they threatened on the counter, but they’ve been hanging on since then.

Lampard will be happy to get in at only 1-0 down.

Half-time

Wednesday 12 April 2023 20:48 , George Flood

Real Madrid 1-0 Chelsea

Wednesday 12 April 2023 20:47 , George Flood

44 mins: Sloppy from Chelsea again as they are caught in possession by Valverde. Fofana again, who is having a stinker.

The Uruguayan steams forward and unleashes a low drive that is held by Kepa.

Nizaar Kinsella at the Bernabeu

Wednesday 12 April 2023 20:45 , George Flood

Chelsea are not doing much more than surviving at the moment. The good early start feels like a distant memory and Real Madrid look ready to add a second.

Vinicius Jr is the one making everything happen against a bamboozled Wesley Fofana, who is on a yellow card.

Wednesday 12 April 2023 20:44 , George Flood

40 mins: Chelsea are torn open far, far too easily again, but they get away with it this time as a rare error from Vinicius brings Madrid’s latest attack to a halt.

Wednesday 12 April 2023 20:43 , George Flood

39 mins: Chelsea are still clinging on at 1-0 down as an accurate Modric cross for Alaba rather flicks off his back rather than the head and Kepa gets down to make another comfortable stop.

Chelsea are just surviving at this stage and need the half-time whistle. They cannot afford to concede another before the break.

Wednesday 12 April 2023 20:40 , George Flood

37 mins: Chelsea are cut apart by the delightful combination of Rodrygo and Vinicius, who could have a tap-in after a squared pass from the byline.

It’s cut out I think by Silva, but the offside flag is up anyway.

Wednesday 12 April 2023 20:40 , George Flood

36 mins: Signs of life from Chelsea on the break as they engineer a three on three and James’ low cross from the byline is cut out by Courtois.

Wednesday 12 April 2023 20:39 , George Flood

35 mins: Madrid have long since taken complete control of this game and they are playing some lovely football, passing it around stylishly with pace and purpose.

Benzema pulls the trigger from long range but it’s comfortable for Kepa.

Wednesday 12 April 2023 20:37 , George Flood

33 mins: Rodrygo forces another low save from Kepa and then rather gives up on the rebound, which he could have squared inside the box to a waiting Benzema.

But another warning shot for Chelsea.

Wednesday 12 April 2023 20:36 , George Flood

Vinicius Junior is special. He is up against two of the fastest and strongest defenders, and arguably the world's best defensive midfielder on his side. It hasn't stopped him causing problems.

Wednesday 12 April 2023 20:34 , George Flood

30 mins: Plenty of space out there for both teams at the moment, which will be far more of a concern to Lampard.

Chelsea continue to give the ball away cheaply and a teasing cross from Camavinga is turned away.

Madrid then try to release goalscorer Benzema inside the box, but Kepa comes out bravely to claim at his feet.

Nizaar Kinsella at the Bernabeu

Wednesday 12 April 2023 20:33 , George Flood

Chelsea’s defence were caught ball-watching after Vinicius Jr’s initial shot was saved and allowed Karim Benzema to tap in the opener.

He is an English team killer with 20 goals in his last 26 games against English opposition in the Champions League.

Watch: Benzema gives Real Madrid the lead

Wednesday 12 April 2023 20:33 , George Flood

King Karim strikes again!! 👑



King Karim strikes again!! 👑

Real Madrid take their lead through captain and relentless goalscorer Karim Benzema! 🙌

Wednesday 12 April 2023 20:32 , George Flood

28 mins: A really open feel to this game at the moment as Madrid are suddenly forced onto the defensive with two key interventions to deny Chelsea passage into the box.

One was from Alaba to stop a ball through to Sterling.

Wednesday 12 April 2023 20:29 , George Flood

25 mins: Fofana - who is getting very little help from his team-mates now, it must be said - is really struggling for Chelsea and is beaten all ends up by Vinicius, whose attempted finish is cleared at a vital moment inside the six-yard box by Silva.

Wednesday 12 April 2023 20:28 , George Flood

23 mins: What a save from Courtois!

Almost an instant reply from Chelsea, with Fernandez’s dangerous low cross in towards Sterling inadvertently turned goalwards by the backside of Militao.

But the former Blues ‘keeper is there to keep it out. Superb stop.

GOAL! Real Madrid 1-0 Chelsea | Karim Benzema 21'

Wednesday 12 April 2023 20:24 , George Flood

21 mins: Who else?

Vinicius beats Fofana to Carvajal’s clipped cross, with Kepa making an initial save.

But the ball falls right into the path of Benzema, who taps home from close range into an empty net.

His 90th Champions League goal and 26th of the season across all competitions.

Trouble for Chelsea now.

Wednesday 12 April 2023 20:23 , George Flood

18 mins: Chelsea are under the cosh a bit now with Kante doing well to track back and help the booked Fofana to deal with the considerable threat of Vinicius.

Madrid are absolutely dominating possession as you might expect, though they haven’t done too much with it so far, looking to release their skilful and fast Brazilian duo either side of Benzema.

Not much pressing from Chelsea, who are content to sit back and let their opponents monopolise the ball before trying to hit on the counter.

Mostly solid in defence so far from Lampard’s men.

Wednesday 12 April 2023 20:20 , George Flood

17 mins: Valverde slices high and wide after Fernandez had given the ball away for Chelsea in a dangerous area.

Moments before, Vinicius had gone down in the box after an arm across the midriff from Fofana.

Never a penalty and the referee isn’t interested.

Nizaar Kinsella at the Bernabeu

Wednesday 12 April 2023 20:18 , George Flood

N’Golo Kante is justifying his selection, unsurprisingly. He has caused Real Madrid serious problems through his bursts through midfield.

Wednesday 12 April 2023 20:17 , George Flood

14 mins: Madrid are sustaining their pressure now and force a corner that Chelsea scramble clear.

Some positive goalkeeping from Kepa follows to pluck the ball out of the air and take the sting out of the latest attack.

Silva then looks to release Felix quickly, but it’s overhit and the run was too early.

Wednesday 12 April 2023 20:16 , George Flood

12 mins: Real Madrid suddenly up the tempo and Benzema’s initial strike is blocked by Silva.

Los Blancos come again and a great one-two between Benzema and Vinicius inside the box results in the former leaving Silva trailing in his wake before forcing Kepa into a solid save at his front post.

A good hold from the Chelsea ‘keeper.

Wednesday 12 April 2023 20:14 , George Flood

10 mins: Chelsea have made a decent start to this game, it must be said.

They piece together another nifty passing move before a ball to the back post sees Sterling rise with and ultimately foul Militao.

Nizaar Kinsella at the Bernabeu

Wednesday 12 April 2023 20:13 , George Flood

Wesley Fofana and Eduardo Camavinga both have to play the majority of this match on a yellow card.

They are both vulnerable with Vinicius Jr running at one and Raheem Sterling at the other.

Wednesday 12 April 2023 20:11 , George Flood

8 mins: French referee François Letexier is not afraid to get the cards out early on here as another Chelsea break is cut short by a cynical foul from Camavinga on Sterling. Yellow.

Chilwell then flights a disappointing left-footed free-kick over the crossbar.

That was a real waste.

Wednesday 12 April 2023 20:10 , George Flood

6 mins: But that’s a concern for Chelsea as Fofana brings down a speeding Vinicius Jr and receives a yellow card.

A long time now for the Frenchman to last on a yellow up against such a dangerous attacker in Vinicius.

Wednesday 12 April 2023 20:07 , George Flood

5 mins: Chelsea have already caught out Madrid a couple of times in these early exchanges.

Modric is caught out by Kante and the Frenchman strides forward, with a low ball from Felix intended for Sterling at the back post eventually turned away inside the Madrid box by Alaba.

Promising signs for Lampard.

Wednesday 12 April 2023 20:06 , George Flood

3 mins: A huge early chance for Chelsea to take the lead is spurned!

The Blues break at speed and one ball sets Joao Felix free.

He races inside the box but it’s solid defending from Militao and a low shot is parried behind by Courtois.

That should have been 1-0 to the visitors.

Wednesday 12 April 2023 20:05 , George Flood

2 mins: Madrid are straight onto the front foot and probing in search of an early opening, with Kovacic sitting deep to do plenty of defensive work for Chelsea.

A dangerous cross from Camavinga is seen away by Silva inside the box.

Wednesday 12 April 2023 20:03 , George Flood

Chelsea are lining up in 3-5-2. Expect Chilwell and James to be very advanced. Maybe betting on Vini Jr and Rodrygo not tracking back.

KICK-OFF

Wednesday 12 April 2023 20:03 , George Flood

We are underway on a huge Champions League night at the Bernabeu!

Can Chelsea defy the odds and light up an otherwise miserable season?

Follow along with expert analysis from Nizaar Kinsella in Madrid.

Wednesday 12 April 2023 20:02 , George Flood

Some jeers from the Madrid fans for the Champions League anthem.

Lots of noise from the travelling Chelsea contingent, which is well received by Silva.

Both sides in their familiar home strips tonight - Real in white and Chelsea in blue.

Wednesday 12 April 2023 20:01 , George Flood

Captains Benzema and Silva exchange pre-match pendants and we’re almost off and running inside the Bernabeu!

Wednesday 12 April 2023 19:59 , George Flood

Superb noise as the two teams emerge from the tunnel at this famous cauldron of football, sadly drowned out by blaring music.

François Letexier of France is tonight’s referee.

Strong tifo game from the Madrid fans! Now for that brilliant Champions League anthem...

Frank Lampard speaking to BT Sport

Wednesday 12 April 2023 19:51 , George Flood

"Thiago Silva is an incredible professional and there were no doubts for me to play him tonight if he was fit. We had a conversation to see how he felt and he feels good.

“So while I'm an advocate for pushing through younger players, I think it's also vitally important to have experienced leaders such as him and N'Golo in the side.”

Wednesday 12 April 2023 19:42 , George Flood

Final preparations at the Bernabeu! Kick-off is now less than 20 minutes away.

(REUTERS)

(REUTERS)

Nizaar Kinsella at the Bernabeu

Wednesday 12 April 2023 19:30 , George Flood

Chelsea's players were predictably booed, or whistled, onto the pitch in Madrid.

The supporters have a huge impact on their team inside this arena and Chelsea's away support tonight and home support next week will need to match it.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Watch: Lampard re-lives shock call for Chelsea return

Wednesday 12 April 2023 19:29 , George Flood

A really interesting BT Sport interview with Lampard ahead of kick-off in which he goes into detail about the shock call for him to return to the Chelsea dugout:

"I was in my front room in shorts and a t shirt watching Netflix!" 😂😂



Frank Lampard re-lives the moment he got the call to return as Chelsea manager...



"I was in my front room in shorts and a t shirt watching Netflix!" 😂😂

Frank Lampard re-lives the moment he got the call to return as Chelsea manager...

Nizaar Kinsella at the Bernabeu

Wednesday 12 April 2023 19:21 , George Flood

The Santiago Berbabeu stadium is still a building site in parts but it is still truly impressive.

The stands are steep and this is a proper football ground. Somehow, they’ve made it even bigger than it was last year. Chelsea’s away support is out to the north east part of the stadium.

Wednesday 12 April 2023 19:20 , George Flood

This is a statistic being widely recycled on social media tonight, but it really is remarkable.

N’Golo Kante starting this evening means that his last four Chelsea appearances have come under four different managers in Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter, Bruno Saltor and now Frank Lampard.

He will have a vital role to play if the Blues are to defy the odds and reach the semi-finals.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Nizaar Kinsella at the Bernabeu

Wednesday 12 April 2023 19:13 , George Flood

It’s rare to see Havertz not start a match for Chelsea. He has more minutes than anyone else this season (and by far).

Joao Felix failed to win or score against Real Madrid with Atletico. He is preferred to Havertz in the 3-5-2 so let’s see if he can do it tonight.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Nizaar Kinsella at the Bernabeu

Wednesday 12 April 2023 19:10 , George Flood

Real Madrid have opted for Eduardo Camavinga at left-back over Nacho Fernandez with Ferland Mendy injured.

Federico Valverde plays in a deeper midfield role instead of Aurelien Tchouameni and Rodrygo is selected in attack after scoring a crucial goal against Chelsea in Madrid last season.

Nizaar Kinsella at the Bernabeu

Wednesday 12 April 2023 19:07 , George Flood

Frank Lampard’s decision to play a 3-5-2 formation is clearly a conservative option but perhaps gives respect to the occasion and opposition.

They will need to find Raheem Sterling’s runs to threaten in behind.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Nizaar Kinsella at the Bernabeu

Wednesday 12 April 2023 19:00 , George Flood

N’Golo Kante’s selection never seemed in doubt. He has excelled on this Champions League stage before.

He was simply rested against Wolves and Chelsea need him to produce another Champions League masterclass to keep their dreams and season alive.

Lampard makes three Chelsea changes

Wednesday 12 April 2023 18:58 , George Flood

Frank Lampard makes three changes in total to the Chelsea team that slipped to another abject defeat at Wolves over the weekend in his first game back in interim charge.

Marc Cucurella, Conor Gallagher and Kai Havertz all drop to the bench as Thiago Silva and N’Golo Kante are deemed fit enough to start, with Ben Chilwell also coming in.

It’s a move to a 3-5-2 for Chelsea, with Silva joining Wesley Fofana and Kalidou Koulibaly as part of a back three and Reece James and Chilwell then bombing on at wing-back to support a midfield trio of Enzo Fernandez, Kante and Mateo Kovacic.

Joao Felix is joined in attack by Raheem Sterling, while Mason Mount is on the bench after injury. Ditto club captain Cesar Azpilicueta.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Nizaar Kinsella at the Bernabeu

Wednesday 12 April 2023 18:47 , George Flood

Chelsea have not only made a gamble bringing Frank Lampard back to manage the team but they’re throwing Thiago Silva back into the starting lineup after six weeks out. This really is all or nothing.

Chelsea lineup

Wednesday 12 April 2023 18:41 , George Flood

Starting XI: Kepa, Fofana, Silva, Koulibaly, James, Kante, Kovacic, Enzo, Chilwell, Sterling, Joao Felix

Subs: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Cucurella, Chalobah, Gallagher, Loftus-Cheek, Zakaria, Mount, Mudryk, Ziyech, Pulisic, Havertz

Wednesday 12 April 2023 18:39 , George Flood

It sounds like both Thiago Silva and N’Golo Kante are starting for Chelsea tonight.

Full team news from the visitors to come very soon...

Real Madrid bring back big guns

Wednesday 12 April 2023 18:36 , George Flood

As expected, Eder Militao, Luka Modric, Fede Valverde, Toni Kroos and Dani Carvajal all return to Real Madrid’s starting XI tonight after the surprise home defeat by Villarreal in LaLiga on Saturday.

The likes of Lucas Vazquez, Nacho, Marco Asensio, Aurelien Tchouameni and Dani Ceballos all drop to the bench along with former Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger.

Another ex-Blues star in Thibaut Courtois retains his place in goal as usual, with Eduardo Camavinga starting along with David Alaba at the back.

Chelsea legend Eden Hazard is among Ancelotti’s substitutes.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Wednesday 12 April 2023 18:23 , George Flood

Real Madrid have gone very early indeed with their lineup for tonight - catching many people unawares by dropping it a full two hours before kick-off!

Here it is...

Starting XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Camavinga, Valverde, Kroos, Modric, Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinicius

Subs: Lunin, Lopez, Vallejo, Nacho, Hazard, Asensio, Odriozola, Vazquez, Tchouameni, Ceballos, Rudiger, Mariano

Wednesday 12 April 2023 18:14 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Chelsea correspondent Nizaar Kinsella has arrived for a big night at the Bernabeu.

And what a view it is from the press box!

Wednesday 12 April 2023 18:13 , George Flood

The early scene around the Bernabeu, where some very imposing storm clouds have gathered overhead.

Chelsea will hope that is not an ominous omen for their fortunes tonight....

(Getty Images)

(PA)

(PA)

(PA)

Wednesday 12 April 2023 18:04 , George Flood

Todd Boehly was speaking after being stopped by Sky Sports following a pre-match lunch with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez at Madrid’s Zalacain restaurant earlier today.

Fellow Chelsea co-owner Behdad Eghbali was also in attendance, with Boehly gifting Perez a model replica of the new Bernabeu.

Boehly urges Chelsea fans to ‘have faith'

Wednesday 12 April 2023 18:02 , George Flood

Todd Boehly was also asked if he had a message for Chelsea’s fans after such a difficult 10 days, with yet more defeats and the sacking of Graham Potter plus the surprise return of Frank Lampard to the dugout on an interim basis.

“I would say have a lot of faith and we’re going to win 3-0 tonight,” he said.

Pressed if he had any regrets about his tenure at Stamford Bridge so far, Boehly added: “We look at this as a very long-term process.

“We had a lot of work to do and we’re excited about the future. The future is bright and we’re excited about tonight.”

(Action Images via Reuters)

Boehly predicts easy Chelsea win

Wednesday 12 April 2023 17:55 , George Flood

And what about Todd Boehly’s prediction?

Chelsea’s co-owner has gone for a very bold scoreline indeed!

“Chelsea are going to win,” he told Sky Sports in a quick chat earlier this afternoon. “3-0.”

That would be some achievement from Lampard and Co...

(Action Images via Reuters)

Real Madrid vs Chelsea prediction

Wednesday 12 April 2023 17:47 , George Flood

It is very difficult to be too optimistic about Chelsea’s chances in Madrid.

Lampard’s return has not brought an immediate bounce, while this is the time of the season when Real have so often come alive.

With Real having home advantage and the likes of Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior in sensational form, the Blues are likely to be left with a mountain to climb in the second leg at Stamford Bridge.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Chelsea team news

Wednesday 12 April 2023 17:45 , George Flood

Chelsea have been handed a triple boost after N’Golo Kante, Thiago Silva and Mason Mount all made the trip to Madrid.

Kante is expected to be fit to start tonight after being left out against Wolves to manage his fitness levels after so long on the sidelines, though it remains to be seen exactly how ready Silva and Mount are after spells out with knee and pelvic issues respectively.

Third-choice goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli is also fit again after a minor problem.

Armando Broja and Carney Chukwuemeka are Frank Lampard’s only definite absentees, though club captain Cesar Azpilicueta remains a doubt after knee and concussion problems despite making the trip.

Predicted Chelsea XI (4-3-3): Kepa; James, Fofana, Koulibaly, Chilwell; Kante, Enzo, Kovacic; Joao Felix, Havertz, Sterling

(Action Images via REUTERS)

Real Madrid team news

Wednesday 12 April 2023 17:37 , George Flood

Ferland Mendy is Real Madrid’s only known injury of note at the moment, with Carlo Ancelotti facing a dilemma at left-back tonight.

Nacho’s defensive qualities could see him get the nod over Eduardo Camavinga, who filled in there in the Copa del Rey semi-final second-leg rout of Barcelona.

The likes of Eder Militao, Luka Modric, Fede Valverde, Toni Kroos and Dani Carvajal should all return to the starting XI after being named on the bench against Villarreal, while Karim Benzema was brought off before the hour mark in that shock home defeat sealed by Samuel Chukwueze’s brilliant late effort to ensure he is fully fit for tonight.

Predicted Real Madrid XI (4-3-3): Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Camavinga; Valverde, Kroos, Modric; Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinicius

(REUTERS)

Where to watch Real Madrid vs Chelsea

Wednesday 12 April 2023 17:32 , George Flood

TV channel: In the UK, tonight’s game will be televised live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate, with coverage beginning at 7pm.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the BT Sport app and website.

Welcome to Real Madrid vs Chelsea LIVE coverage!

Wednesday 12 April 2023 17:20 , George Flood

Good evening and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Real Madrid vs Chelsea in the Champions League.

These two European giants have become very familiar foes over recent years and square off once again this evening in their quarter-final first-leg showdown.

Chelsea are huge underdogs after a dismal domestic campaign that sees them sit 11th and 17 points off the top four after another dismal defeat at Wolves on Saturday that marred Frank Lampard’s return to the dugout in an interim capacity, with this competition representing their only chance at silverware and possibly their only route into any sort of European football next term.

Real Madrid are 12 points adrift of fierce rivals Barcelona in the LaLiga title race and can focus most of their energies on this competition, trying to win a 15th European crown overall and sixth in the last 10 seasons in what is expected to be Carlo Ancelotti’s final campaign at the helm. A shock 3-2 home defeat by Villarreal at the weekend hardly has them in the best of spirits either right now, losing the momentum from their surprise 4-0 humbling of Barca to reach the Copa del Rey final next month.

Kick-off tonight is at 8pm BST, so stay tuned for match build-up, team news and live updates, with expert analysis from Standard Sport’s Chelsea correspondent Nizaar Kinsella at the Bernabeu.