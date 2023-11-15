Real Madrid vs Chelsea live stream: How to watch Women's Champions League on TV for FREE in UK today

Chelsea begin their Women's Champions League campaign away to Real Madrid tonight.

The Spaniards were knocked out in last year's group stage after a draw and defeat at the hands of the Blues, who are very much targeting glory to mark Emma Hayes' final campaign in charge.

The manager, now confirmed as the incoming USA boss, has spoken of her desire for a "fairytale" finish to life in west London.

That process starts today with a Champions League trip to Madrid and their Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano.

Real boast a number of World Cup winners and will be determined to build their reputation against the only English participant in this year's competition.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Chelsea

TV channel: In the UK, the match will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 with kick-off at 8pm GMT.

Live stream: TNT subscribers can access the game online via the Discovery+ app while DAZN will also be showing the game via their channels, including for free on YouTube.