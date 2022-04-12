Real Madrid vs Chelsea FC LIVE! Champions League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Real Madrid vs Chelsea - LIVE!

Chelsea must produce a famous European comeback tonight if they are to keep the defence of their Champions League crown alive as they travel to Real Madrid.

The Blues were beaten 3-1 in the first leg of this quarter-final tie at Stamford Bridge last week, as Karim Benzema lit up west London with a magnificent hat-trick to hand the initiative to the Spanish giants.

Immediately after that game, Thomas Tuchel declared the tie all-but over, but the German’s mood had improved by the time he spoke on Monday, following a thumping 6-0 win over Southampton in the Premier League at the weekend.

“We’re always allowed to dream, it’s important to imagine things and to dream about them,” Tuchel said. “That’s the beauty of the game that everything is possible always.”

Real Madrid vs Chelsea latest news and updates

Kick-off: 8pm, Santiago Bernabeu

TV channel: BT Sport

Real Madrid team news: Nacho in for Militao

Chelsea team news: Loftus-Cheek starts

Loftus-Cheek starts in midfield

19:02 , Malik Ouzia

Plenty to go at in that Chelsea team, then, and after seeing his midfield overrun a week ago, Thomas Tuchel has packed it tonight with N’Golo Kante, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mateo Kovacic all starting in a 4-3-3.

The back four means there is no place in the starting lineup for captain Cesar Azpilicueta, Marcos Alonso and Reece James getting the nod.

In attack, Mason Mount, Kai Havertz and Timo Werner will be charged with scoring the goals to turn this tie on its head.

Chelsea team news

18:51 , Malik Ouzia

Chelsea XI: Mendy; James, Silva, Rudiger, Alonso; Loftus-Cheek, Kante, Kovacic; Mount, Havertz, Werner.

Subs: Kepa, Bettinelli, Christensen, Azpilicueta, Sarr, Chalobah, Jorginho, Saul, Ziyech, Pulisic, Vale

18:46 , Malik Ouzia

We should have the Chelsea team news confirmed in around 15 minutes’ time...

Casemiro: We don’t buy Tuchel comments

18:40 , Malik Ouzia

I mentioned earlier that Thomas Tuchel had pretty much written this tie off as over after the first leg, but Real Madrid appear to think the German was playing mind games with those comments and midfielder Casemiro is having none of it.

“We won’t fall for that,” the Brazilian said yesterday. “We played probably what was the best 90 minutes of our season in London last week and took a major step closer to qualifying for the semi-final but we can’t get overly confident.

“We all heard what Thomas Tuchel said. We don’t buy it. We know that it will be a tough game. They are defending champions and we won’t take this game lightly, I can assure you of that.

“We’ll need our fans to be there and support us from the beginning. We can’t get overconfident and need our fans to create a great atmosphere so we can advance to the semi-finals.”

Kovacic: Modric so good he could play into forties

18:27 , Malik Ouzia

Mateo Kovacic started on the bench last week for Chelsea before being sent on at half-time by Thomas Tuchel, which meant he got both sideline and on-pitch views of the masterclass put on by his Croatian teammate Luka Modric.

The Real Madrid midfielder, now 36 years young, ran the show and Kovacic believes he has plenty of football left in the tank.

“He was always as good as he is now, for me as far as I know in the last five, six or seven years he’s on the same way level, which is amazing,” Kovacic said.

“Why is that good? It is because he loves football so much. He lives it every day. He’s a professional and if he keeps going like this, I see him still playing three, four more years on such a high level.”

Nacho in for Militao in only Madrid change

18:15 , Malik Ouzia

So, there is just the one change to the Real Madrid XI that was so impressive in the first leg six days ago as Nacho comes in at centre-back in place of the suspended Eder Militao.

Fede Valverde keeps his place in attack, meaning the likes of Gareth Bale, Marco Asensio and Rodrigo all have to be content with a place on the bench.

Real Madrid team news

18:04 , Malik Ouzia

Real Madrid XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Alaba, Nacho, Mendy, Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Valverde, Vinicius Jr., Benzema

Subs: Lunin, Fuidias, Marcelo, Vasquez, Mariano, Ceballos, Camavinga, Asensio, Jovic, Bale, Rodrygo, Marin

To dream, the impossible dream...

18:02 , Malik Ouzia

You may recall Thomas Tuchel, in something of a huff, insisting this tie was done and dusted following last week’s 3-1 reverse at Stamford Bridge.

However, when discussing Chelsea’s chances of producing a memorable European comeback yesterday, the German was ruling nothing out.

“It’s unlikely but it’s worth trying and we will try,” he said. “Trying means we’ll play to our fullest limit. This is what we do. It’s a big night and a big match and we will try to be in better shape and condition than the first match.

“We’re always allowed to dream, it’s important to imagine things and to dream about them. But it will not shift the focus from the fact that we need to focus and deliver tomorrow.

“It’s worth trying, it’s sports, it’s a game. That’s the beauty of the game that everything is possible always. We will arrive and try everything because it’s worth trying. From there, we will see. Hopefully we have a match where belief grows within the match through our actions. Hopefully we can fulfil our dream, live up to our dream, but realistically we have to invest a lot and be at the very top level.”

The Bernabeu in all its glory...

17:53 , Malik Ouzia

Head-to-head record

17:48 , Malik Ouzia

The first-leg victory was Real’s very first against the Blues.

Real Madrid wins: 1

Draws: 2

Chelsea wins: 3

Standard Sport prediction

17:43 , Malik Ouzia

Chelsea may well get close to rescuing this tie but it is hard to see them keeping a clean sheet, with one goal likely enough to earn Los Blancos their passage to the final four.

However, the abolishment of the away goals rule does aid Chelsea’s cause and could make for a more interesting evening.

Chelsea to win, 2-1.

Chelsea team news

17:39 , Malik Ouzia

Chelsea will travel to Spain without Romelu Lukaku after the striker was ruled out due to his Achilles injury. Lukaku missed Saturday’s 6-0 win at Southampton with the issue and has not recovered in time.

Captain Cesar Azpilicueta is available again however after he missed the Southampton win due to Covid. Callum Hudson-Odoi remains sideined with an Achilles problem, while Ross Barkley has been ruled out due to illness. Ben Chilwell is a long-term absentee.

Real Madrid team news

17:34 , Malik Ouzia

Eden Hazard (ankle), Isco (back) and Luka Jovic (muscle) all sat out the first leg and will do so once again this week, having also missed the win over Getafe in the interim.

Eder Militao is suspended after picking up a yellow card in the first leg at Stamford Bridge,

Carlo Ancelotti made a few changes to his lineup for the Getafe match and is set to recall Ferland Mendy, fit again after a muscle issue, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Dani Carvajal to face Chelsea.

How to watch

17:30 , Malik Ouzia

TV channel: The match will be televised live tonight on BT Sport 2 and Ultimate, with coverage beginning at 7pm.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will also be able to watch the game online via the BT Sport website or app.

Good evening!

17:28 , Malik Ouzia

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of tonight’s Champions League quarter-final second leg between Real Madrid and Chelsea.

We’ll have all the team news and build-up ahead of an 8pm kick-off at the Bernabeu, where James Robson is our man on the ground...