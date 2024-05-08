Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich: Champions League prediction, team news, kick-off time, TV, h2h, odds today

Real Madrid will be confident of earning the right to take on Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League final as they look to see off another Bundesliga side in Bayern Munich.

Los Blancos continued their fine season with a 3-0 win over Cadiz at the weekend, while Bayern lost to Stuttgart.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW REAL MADRID VS BAYERN MUNICH LIVE!

While both sides made plenty of changes, the results underline how they each stand going into the second leg with the score tied at 2-2.

Madrid, LaLiga champions once again, are the ultimate professional, big-game team which relishes these occasions with unerring calmness.

Bayern, meanwhile, have lurched from disappointment to disappointment for much of the campaign under Thomas Tuchel and must rally themselves to upset the odds in the Spanish capital.

Dortmund, meanwhile, got past PSG on Tuesday night to book their spot in London’s final.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off tonight on Wednesday May 8, 2024.

The match will take place at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.

Bayern Munich and Real Madrid are level at two goals apiece in their semi-final tie (Getty Images)

Where to watch Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage beginning at 7pm tonight.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich team news

Real Madrid XI: Lunin, Carvajal, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy, Valverde, Tchouameni, Kroos, Bellingham, Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr

Subs: Courtois, Kepa, Militao, Modric, Camavinga, Joselu, Vazquez, Ceballos, Garcia, Brahim, Guler

Bayern Munuch XI: Neuer, Kimmich, De Ligt, Dier, Mazraoui, Pavlovic, Laimer, Sane, Musiala, Gnabry, Kane.

Subs: Peretz, Ulreich, Upamecano, Minjae, Goretzka, Choupo-Moting, Bryan, Davies, Muller, Tel

Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich prediction

It feels foolish to discount Madrid in a Champions League knockout tie at the Bernabeu.

Story continues

Bayern threatened for large parts of the first leg but are a disjointed team under Tuchel and look too vulnerable defensively to promise a surprise victory.

Real Madrid to win, 3-1 on the night and 5-3 on aggregate.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Bayern haven’t beaten Madrid over 90 minutes in eight games.

Real Madrid wins: 12

Bayern Munich wins: 11

Draws: 5

Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich match odds

Real Madrid to qualify: 19/20

Bayern Munich to qualify: 14/5

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).