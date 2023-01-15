Is Real Madrid vs Barcelona on TV tonight? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Super Cup online

Fans of both sides begin to fill the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh (AFP via Getty Images)

Karim Benzema is ready to put his World Cup disappointment behind him by winning yet another trophy with Real Madrid.

The Ballon d’Or holder, who was kept from playing for France at the World Cup in Qatar due to injury, will lead Madrid against Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final tonight.

“What happened at the World Cup is in the past. The most important thing is tomorrow’s game,” Benzema said on Saturday. “I’m ready, and I feel good in my mind and body. I’m focused solely on tomorrow’s game. Last year was a huge year for me. This time around I’ve had several injuries but I’m back on track now and I’m in good form. I feel great.”

The admittedly minor title has been charged with extra significance after Spain’s most storied clubs and fiercest rivals reached the final in Riyadh. Both needed penalty shootouts to edge their opponents in the semifinals; Madrid beat Valencia and Barcelona topped Real Betis.

The Super Cup used to be between the Spanish league champion and the Copa del Rey winner. Now the runners-up in both competitions also participate in a Final Four tournament that was taken to Saudi Arabia in a lucrative deal for the Spanish federation. Madrid is participating are the league champion and Barcelona as the league runners-up.

Is Real Madrid vs Barcelona on TV?

Yes, the Spanish Super Cup final can be watched live on BT Sport 1 in the UK. Subscribers can also stream the game online via the BT Sport website and app.

What time is the match?

Real Madrid vs Barcelona kicks off at 7pm GMT at the King Fahd International Stadium in Saudi Arabia.