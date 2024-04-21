Is Real Madrid vs Barcelona on TV? Kick off time, channel and how to watch El Clasico

Real Madrid face Barcelona in a top-of-the-league showdown on Sunday (Getty Images)

Real Madrid host Barcelona in the latest edition of El Clasico which kicks off at 8pm BST this evening. Carlo Ancelotti’s men, who will still be feeling the effects of their tantilising penalty shootout victory over Manchester City during the week, have an eight point lead in La Liga and a win tonight would all but guarantee them the title.

Madrid will welcome back Aurelien Tchouameni for their clash after he missed Wednesday’s Champions League win over City through suspension. Vinicius Jr and Dani Carvajal were substituted in extra-time against but should be fine to start.

Barcelona, in contrast, need to win at the Bernabeu to have any chance of catching Real at the top of the La Liga. The Catalan giants were knocked out of Europe at the hands of PSG on Tuesday and will hope to get themselves back in the title race.

Barca have Sergi Roberto and Andreas Christensen available again after they were both suspended in midweek though Ronald Araujo is likely to keep his place in defence despite his red card against PSG.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match, and get the latest odds and tips here.

When is it?

Real Madrid vs Barcelona kicks off at 8pm BST at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, Madrid.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Premier Sports 1 and LA LIGA TV. Coverage on the former starts at 7:30pm BST, and customers can also live stream the match on Premier Sports Player.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Team news

For the home side, David Alaba and Thibaut Courtois remaine sidelined with long-term injuries. There are no fresh injury concerns, though Vini Jr. will be assessed after having to come off late in the midweek game against Manchester City.

Ferland Mendy missed training on Saturday, but he’s been named in the squad. Aurelien Tchouameni will likely take back his place in the starting eleven after being suspended for the Champions League game.

For Barcelona, Xavi will welcome back Andreas Christensen and Sergi Roberto after they were suspended in midweek, while Ronald Araujo will likely feature despite being sent off against PSG.

Alejandro Balde and Gave remain on the sidelines due to long-term injuries.

Predicted line-ups

Real Madrid XI: Lunin; Carvajal, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy; Tchouameni, Camavinga, Kroos; Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vini Jr.

Barcelona XI: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Cubarsi, Cancelo; Pedri, Gundogan, de Jong; Yamal, Lewandowski, Raphinha.

Odds

Real Madrid 79/100

Draw 13/4

Barcelona 7/2

Prediction

Fresh off the elation of a penalty shootout win – and in total contrast to the chastening defeat that Barça suffered – Real Madrid should enough to beat their old rivals, even after playing 120 minutes in midweek. The home side’s overall quality should show through.

Real Madrid 2-1 Barcelona.