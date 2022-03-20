Is Real Madrid vs Barcelona on TV tonight? El Clasico kick-off time, channel and how to watch

Real Madrid will look to move one step closer to the LaLiga title when they host Barcelona in El Clasico tonight.

Madrid are 10 points clear of second-place Sevilla in the LaLiga table, with Barcelona a further five points behind as the campaign moves into its closing stages.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side beat Barcelona 2-1 in the reverse fixture at the Camp Nou back in October, but the Catalan side have improved since the appointment of Xavi.

Barca are unbeaten in their last 11 games in all competitions but still have work to do to finish in the top four and qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Here’s everything you need to know before El Clasico tonight.

When is Real Madrid vs Barcelona?

The match will kick off at 8pm GMT on Sunday 20 March at the Bernabeu, Madrid.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown live in the UK on Premier Sports 1, with coverage starting from 7:30pm. Premier Sports customers can also stream the match live on the Premier Sports player.

In the US, El Clasico can be streamed on ESPN+.

Team news

Karim Benzema is a major doubt for Real Madrid. The forward picked a calf injury last weekend and faces a late fitness test, while Ferland Mendy is out.

Gerard Pique returned to action in the Europa League in midweek, but Ansu Fati and Sergio Roberto are out. Barcelona faced Galatasaray on Thursday so Xavi may make changes to his side.

Predicted line-ups

Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Marcelo; Casemiro, Modric, Kroos; Asensio, Benzema, Vinicius Jr

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Alves, Pique, Garcia, Alba; Busquets, De Jong, Pedri; Dembele, Aubameyang, Torres

Odds

Real Madrid: 11/10

Draw: 11/5

Barcelona: 21/-10

Prediction

Real Madrid were comfortable winners at the Nou Camp last time out, but this is set to be a far more competitive game given Barcelona’s improvement under Xavi. It could be an entertaining one, too, with both teams in good form. Real Madrid 2-2 Barcelona.