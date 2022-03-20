Real Madrid vs Barcelona LIVE: El Clasico latest score and updates as hosts crumble after Aubameyang goal

Real Madrid host Barcelona in El Clasico tonight as the LaLiga rivals meet in the biggest derby in European football.

After losing the Spanish title to Atletico Madrid last season, Real Madrid hold a clear advantage in the table this year and come into the weekend 10 points clear of second-place Sevilla, with Barcelona a further five points behind in their bid to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Barca replaced managaer Ronald Koeman with club legend Xavi earlier this year and have improved drastically since. They are 11 games unbeaten in all competitions and haven’t lost in 10 games away from home in the league.

However, Xavi’s side still have work to do if they are to finish in the top four and guarantee Champions League football but victory in the Bernabeu could represent a turning point for the club in their quest to get back to the top of the table.

Real Madrid have won both meetings between the teams this season, across all competitions, and Barcelona will want to land a blow of their own now that they in a good run of form.

Follow all the action from the 249th El Clasico as Real Madrid host Barcelona in LaLiga:

Real Madrid vs Barcelona

Kick off was at 8pm; Live on Premier Sports in the UK; ESPN+ in the US

Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Nacho; Casemiro, Modric, Kroos; Valverde, Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Araujo, Pique, Eric, Alba; Busquets, De Jong, Pedri; Ferran, Aubameyang, Dembele

28' GOAL! Dembele sets up Aubameyang for opening goal

38’ GOAL! Soaring Araujo doubles Barca’s lead with header

47’ GOAL! Ferran hits sublime third as Real Madrid crumble

51’ GOAL! Barca in dreamland as Aubameyang chip given by VAR

Real Madrid 0 - 4 Barcelona

21:16 , Michael Jones

55 mins: Aubameyang’s second for the night and Barcelona’s first was initially flagged offside but VAR took a look at the build and decided that Ferran Torres had kept himself on the right side of the defenders and overturned the on field decision.

Story continues

GOAL! Real Madrid 0 - 4 Barcelona (Aubameyang, 51)⚽️

21:12 , Michael Jones

51 mins: It’s four! Real Madrid are all over the place at the back. Marc-Andre ter Stegen boots the ball up the pitch to Ferran Torres who weaves in front of Nacho - he’s switched out to the right side - and brings the ball under control. Torres flicks the ball around the defender and plays Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang into the box. He only has the keeper to beat and chips it over Thibau Courtois to score!

GOAL! Real Madrid 0 - 3 Barcelona (Torres, 47’)⚽️

21:06 , Michael Jones

47 mins: The changes haven’t worked. A simple long ball comes up the pitch and is poorly cleared by Nacho who gives the ball away to Frenkie de Jong. He dinks the ball over to Aubameyang in the box and he flicks it into the path of Ferran Torres. Torres opens his body up and slots his shot into the far bottom corner!

Second half: Real Madrid 0 - 2 Barcelona

21:05 , Michael Jones

Kick off: Two changes in personnel from Carlo Ancelotti at half-time. Eduardo Camavinga and Mariano Diaz come on for Madrid replacing Dani Carvajal and Toni Kroos.

Real Madrid 0 - 2 Barcelona

21:00 , Michael Jones

Ousmane Dembele is the first player to provide multiple assists for Barcelona in the first half of a Clasico since... current manager Xavi on 2nd May 2009 (6-2 win).

Real Madrid 0 - 2 Barcelona

20:57 , Michael Jones

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored in each of his last five meetings with Real Madrid (six goals), making him the first player to score in five successive games against Real Madrid in the 21st century (LaLiga and Champions League).

Real Madrid 0 - 2 Barcelona

20:53 , Michael Jones

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang sent Barcelona in front before Ronald Araujo converted from a corner to double their lead.

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Half-time: Real Madrid 0 - 2 Barcelona

20:49 , Michael Jones

45 mins: No time added at the end of the first half. It’s been a superb first 45 from Barcelona. They controlled the ball, created chances for fun and scored two goals. It could have been more if not for Thibaut Courtois.

Carlo Ancelotti needs to change things or else Real Madrid are going to lose this Clasico.

Real Madrid 0 - 2 Barcelona

20:46 , Michael Jones

41 mins: Dembele attempts to dribble around Nacho once again but the defender wins the ball this time and knocks it out for a throw in. Barcelona send the ball back into the midfield where De Jong flicks the ball into the area for Pedri. He gives it to Jordi Alba whose cross just skims the top of Aubameyang’s head and Real can clear.

GOAL! Real Madrid 0 - 2 Barcelona (Araujo, 38’)⚽️

20:41 , Michael Jones

38 mins: Real Madrid are floundering! Barcelona win a corner that Ousmane Dembele swings into the box. Ronald Araujo leaps higher than Casemiro to win the ball in the air and whips his header past Thibaur Courtois to double Barcelona’s lead!

Real Madrid 0 - 1 Barcelona

20:39 , Michael Jones

35 mins: Chance! Barcelona could have had three or four goals already. A long ball comes up to Frenkie de Jong who brings the ball under control in Real’s final third before sliding it into the box for Aubameyang. He drills a low left-footed shot at goal but Courtois dives low to his left and denies him again!

Real Madrid 0 - 1 Barcelona

20:35 , Michael Jones

32 mins: Real Madrid are really missing Karim Benzema. His presence up top is a comfort and to deal with his absence Carlo Ancelotti has changed Madrid’s formation. It’s not working out for them. A rethink may be needed before Barcelona get too far ahead.

GOAL! Real Madrid 0 - 1 Barcelona (Aubameyang, 29’)⚽️

20:31 , Michael Jones

29 mins: There’s the opener! It’s a deserved goal for Barcelona who’ve been brilliant so far. Ousmane Dembele brings the ball down the right wing and takes on Nacho. He shifts it to away from the left-back and floats a cross into the middle of the box. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang makes a move into the six-yard box, leaps into the air and guides his header into the bottom corner!

Real Madrid 0 - 0 Barcelona

20:30 , Michael Jones

27 mins: It’s better from Real Madrid. They keep the ball and work it up the pitch. Luka Modric brings it into midfield from the left and gives it to Casemiro who lays the ball back to Eder Militao. Militao threads another fine through ball up to Rodrygo who can’t bring it under control and lets it roll out for a goal kick.

Real Madrid 0 - 0 Barcelona

20:26 , Michael Jones

24 mins: Toni Kroos is shown the first yellow card of the game for late challenge on Sergio Busquets. Carlo Ancelotti doesn’t look too pleased with what he’s seeing out there. Barcelona look very comfortable with Real’s best chances coming from counter-attacks.

Real Madrid 0 - 0 Barcelona

20:23 , Michael Jones

21 mins: A poor clearance from Barcelona sees Dani Carvajal win the ball in midfield. He quickly plays it up to Rodrygo who shifts into a central area and has a shot blocked on the edge of the box allowing the visitors to boot the ball clear properly this time.

Real Madrid 0 - 0 Barcelona

20:21 , Michael Jones

18 mins: Close! Barcelona get lucky as a pacey pass from the right wing flies past everyone on the edge of the Real box before finishing with Ferran Torres. He rolls the ball onto his right foot and attempts to curl one into the far bottom corner but sends his effort narrowly wide of the back post.

Real Madrid 0 - 0 Barcelona

20:19 , Michael Jones

15 mins: Ousmane Dembele has a shot turned away by Courtois as well. The Real Madrid goalkeeper is keeping his team in this game at the minute.

Barcelona are definitely in the ascendancy and they’ll need to make use of it.

Real Madrid 0 - 0 Barcelona

20:16 , Michael Jones

12 mins: Save! Barcelona should have the lead!

Ferran Torres sprints down the left wing and is given the ball by Sergio Busquets’ threaded pass. He carries it to the byline before cutting it into the six yard box for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. He turns it towards goal with his first touch but Thibaut Courtois shuffles to his left and parries it away from close range.

Fantastic save from the Real Madrid goalkeeper!

Real Madrid 0 - 0 Barcelona

20:11 , Michael Jones

9 mins: Save! What a pass this is from Eder Militao. Deep in his own half, he slots a long through ball in between Gerard Pique and Ronald Araujo to send Vinicius Jr in behind. He brings the ball into the area and holds it up long enough of Federico Valverde to arrive. Vinicius lays the ball off and Valverde side foots a shot at goal only for Marc-Andre ter Stegen to leap to his left and palm the ball away.

Real Madrid 0 - 0 Barcelona

20:08 , Michael Jones

6 mins: Federico Valverde brings the ball down the right side and passes it up to Rodrygo. He darts inside and floats an aerial pass over to Vinicius Junior on the opposite side of the pitch. Vinicius takes on Ronald Araujo but Ousmane Dembele tracks back and nicks the ball.

Barca don’t keep the ball for long and Valverde sparks another attack with a nice run into the final third before passing the ball out to Rodrygo again. He runs at Jordi Alba, shifts it into the box and smokes a shot just wide of goal!

Real Madrid 0 - 0 Barcelona

20:04 , Michael Jones

3 mins: Barca work the ball nicely down the left wing with Pedri shifting away from a tackle and giving it to Ferran Torres out wide. He looks to drive down the line but Eder Miltao comes across and takes him out with a lunging tackle!

The resultant free kick is flicked into the box anf comes to Torres. The former Manchester City striker bring the ball under control and then spoons his volley high and wide.

Real Madrid 0 - 0 Barcelona

20:02 , Michael Jones

Kick off: Sergio Busquets (442) moves joint-third alongside Andres Iniesta (442) in Barcelona’s leading La Liga appearance makers, behind only Lionel Messi (520) and Xavi (505).

Barcelona get the game underway.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona

19:58 , Michael Jones

Here come the players. This is always an intriguing game to watch. El Clasico. Real Madrid are the favourites tonight, they’re looking to win six meetings against Barcelona in a row. Can they do it?

Real Madrid vs Barcelona

19:56 , Michael Jones

The stage is set at the Bernabeu. This is the first El Clasico to be played at the home of Real Madrid since March 2020. Real had been playing their home games at their training complex during the time when games were played behind closed doors.

Today’s attendance is capped at 60,000.

Real Madrid to donate €1m in aid of Ukraine refugees

19:53 , Michael Jones

Real Madrid will donate €1m (£840,000) to help those displaced in Ukraine following Russia’s invasion, the La Liga leaders said on Wednesday.

Real said the funds would be donated to the Red Cross, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), and other organisations working on the ground in Ukraine.

The UNHCR said approximately 2.97 million refugees have so far fled Ukraine, roughly per cent of the country’s population, since Russia’s invasion began on 24 February.

Real Madrid to donate €1m in aid of Ukraine refugees

Real Madrid vs Barcelona

19:50 , Michael Jones

Carlo Ancelotti spoke about the magic of playing in big games at the Santiago Bernabeu and how the atmosphere in the ground tonight would give his players a boost. He said:

The last time we played at the Bernabéu was an unforgettable night and one that remains in all of our hearts and eyes. I think that we’ll be capable of reproducing that. We’ll be giving our all to try and produce a repeat of that night, “If we win tomorrow it’ll give us another three points and will take us closer to winning LaLiga. If we draw the game, it’ll give us another point and if we lose the match, we won’t get any points. “We can’t go thinking that Barcelona are out of it. I believe that they’ll battle right until the last game for whatever that may be, the Champions League, winning... I think that all of the teams will fight all the way until the last match.”

Real Madrid vs Barcelona

19:47 , Michael Jones

Until 2019, Barçelona were enjoying a fantastic run in El Clásico. They had gone seven games against Real Madrid without a single defeat and achieved the unprecedented feat of winning four times in a row at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Since then, however, things have swung in the other direction. Barça have lost four consecutive LaLiga encounters against Real Madrid and were also defeated in the Spanish Super Cup semi-final in Saudi Arabia earlier this year.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona

19:43 , Michael Jones

More from Xavi who says that beating Real Madrid tonight will move Barcelona closer to their goal for this season which is to guarantee Champions League football next year. He said:

If we win tomorrow, our chances of winning the league will still be remote but it will put us in a good position for the main target, which is being in the Champions League positions. "I know the results against Madrid haven’t been good recently and we want to change that. We view this as a good chance to do so. But Madrid are the league leaders and are playing at home, so they have to be the favourites.”

Real Madrid vs Barcelona

19:40 , Michael Jones

Sergio Busquets plays in his 43rd El Clásico tonight. Only Leo Messi with 45 has appeared in more wearing the Barçelona jersey.

(Getty Images)

Real Madrid vs Barcelona

19:37 , Michael Jones

With Karim Benzema injured, the only player appearing tonight who has scored more than one goal in previous Clásicos is Gerard Piqué, who has converted twice against Madrid.

In three league games played this season without Benzema, Real Madrid were only able to score a total of three goals.

Real Madrid and Barcelona meet in a curious Clasico missing key ingredients

19:34 , Michael Jones

It’s always a fixture which captures the attention of the world of football and this weekend will probably be no different in that respect, but in many others it will be.

This is still El Clasico, but not quite as we know it. La Liga’s big two go head to head at the Santiago Bernabeu with a rivalry which has stretched back so many notable matches, trophies and groups of players as to be ingrained in most football fans’ memories in one way or another. But there are so many elements of that famously hard-fought encounter missing this time around that it could well seem and feel like a different game.

That isn’t to be altogether negative about the situation either, only realistic - there’s every chance that the missing ingredients simply make this more of a football event, where talent and slightly longer-term objectives take precedence over bragging rights...although probably not for both sections of fans, of course.

Real Madrid and Barcelona meet in a curious Clasico missing key ingredients

Real Madrid vs Barcelona

19:30 , Michael Jones

Karim Benzema misses the game with a calf injury. He’ll be greatly missed by Real Madrid as the Frenchman has netted 22 times in the domestic championship plus ten goals in other competitions this yead, and he also leads La Liga for assists with 11.

(Getty Images)

Real Madrid vs Barcelona

19:26 , Michael Jones

Barcelona coach, Xavi, says he has a gameplan to deal with ‘chameleonic’ Real Madrid. Speaking to the press yesterday he said:

Madrid are chameleonic. You don’t know if they’ll push forward or keep it tight as a unit. It’s hard to know what to expect. We just have to try to keep the ball and impose our ideas but we’ll need to be prepared for anything.” "We competed against them in the Super Cup and could have won. Since losing to Bayern [Munich] we have been getting better and more competitive with every game … I won’t make big changes for this game … I’m very clear about my plan, you’ll see tomorrow. But we have hardly had any time to train since Thursday.”

Real Madrid vs Barcelona

19:23 , Michael Jones

Barcelona have not lost any of their last 10 away La Liga games (five wins and five draws) with nine of those games coming up manager Xavi Hernandez (five wins, four draws).

Xavi could become only the second Barcelona coach to be unbeaten in his first 10 away games in La Liga after Ernesto Valverde who did not lose any of his first 18 (12 wins, six draws).

(Getty Images)

Real Madrid vs Barcelona

19:19 , Michael Jones

Barcelona have more wins (10-8) and have scored more goals (41-34) than Real Madrid in LaLiga El Clasico matches played in Madrid in the 21st century.

However, Barcelona have lost their last two visits and could suffer three defeats in a row for the first time this century.

Karim Benzema a Real Madrid injury doubt ahead of El Clasico

19:15 , Michael Jones

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema is out of Sunday’s ‘El Clasico’ against Barcelona at Santiago Bernabeu after LaLiga’s top scorer suffered a calf injury.

The France striker was injured after grabbing an assist and two late goals as LaLiga leaders Real Madrid defeated Mallorca 3-0 on Monday.

Real will host bitter rivals Barca with the opportunity to strengthen their hold on the title race and further boost their morale after their epic come-from-behind last-16 Champions League win over Paris St Germain last week.

Karim Benzema a Real Madrid injury doubt ahead of El Clasico

Real Madrid vs Barcelona

19:10 , Michael Jones

Real Madrid boss, Carlo Ancelotti, spoke about the significance of El Clasico and what it takes to win Europe’s most important derby. He said:

It’s all about commitment, discipline and quality. It’s a very demanding game. It’s El Clásico, a special game and we’ll have to be at our best. The team’s in good shape, we’ve worked hard and are feeling confident. "It’s a game where we want to be at our best. We’re going to have to produce a strong all-round performance because we’re up against a very strong side. “We can’t go thinking that doing just one thing well will be enough to win the game. We’ll have to defend well, press well, be good on the ball, play out well from the back and be direct... it’ll need to be an all-round performance”.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona

19:05 , Michael Jones

Real Madrid have won their last five games with Barcelona in all competitions. Only Los Blancos, with seven wins between April 1962 and February 1965, have achieved a better run in the history of El Clasico.

No side in Europe’s big five leagues have suffered fewer defeats than Real Madrid since the start of last season (6, level with Inter Milan).

Son Heung-min bags a brace as Tottenham close in on top four with West Ham win

19:00 , Michael Jones

Son Heung-min’s double saw Tottenham register a huge win in the race for Champions League qualification as they beat West Ham 3-1.

The South Korean scored twice, having also been involved in Kurt Zouma’s own goal, as Spurs made it four Premier League victories from five to close the gap on fourth-placed Arsenal.

They are now three points behind the Gunners, who have a game in hand but still have to visit their north London rivals in a clash that is yet to be rescheduled.

Son Heung-min bags a brace as Tottenham close in on top four with West Ham win

Son reacts to Tottenham’s win

18:56 , Michael Jones

Back to the Tottenham Hotspurs stadium where Spurs matchwinner, Son Heung-min, has been elaborating on his relationship with Harry Kane, telling Sky Sports:

Before the international break it is always good to win the game and go away with a free mind. Hopefully we are ready to go again when we come back. “I just make the runs as an option for [Harry] Kane. If he doesn’t pass me the ball he might have the space to pass to someone else or to shoot. “It’s incredible to have this striker next to me. I feel really sorry for him today that he didn’t score. He looked sad. I feel sad for him as a striker, you want to score everything.”

Real Madrid vs Barcelona

18:50 , Michael Jones

With their Super Cup semi-final victory in January 2022 (they won 3-2) Real Madrid became the first team in El Clasico history to reach 100 wins across all competitions. (248 games, 100 wins, 52 draws and 96 defeats).

Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Line-ups

18:45 , Michael Jones

Here’s a reminder of the two starting XIs for tonight’s El Clasico.

Real Madrid XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Nacho; Casemiro, Modric, Kroos; Valverde, Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo

Barcelona XI: Ter Stegen; Araujo, Pique, Eric, Alba; Busquets, De Jong, Pedri; Ferran, Aubameyang, Dembele

Tottenham 3 - 1 West Ham

18:42 , Michael Jones

Son Heung-min spoke to Sky Sports after the game to say that Spurs are happy with picking up a ‘massive’ three points and heading into the international break in fifth. He said:

From the start of the game we played really well first half we created so many chances. It’s a massive three points before the international break so we are really happy. “It’s obviously always tougher when you have a Thursday game and play 120 minutes and we knew when we moved the ball they would be tired. “We spoke about it but we didn’t focus too much on them. We played our own performances. Bouncing back is always so, so important for your confidence and rhythm as well.”

Real Madrid vs Barcelona

18:39 , Michael Jones

Coming up later tonight: Real Madrid face Barcelona in El Clasico. The game is being played at the Santiago Bernabeu will Barcelona in need of points. They trail the LaLiga leaders by 15 points and have lost both meetings between the two teams across all competitions this year.

Tottenham 3 - 1 West Ham

18:36 , Michael Jones

Tottenham have won back-to-back games for the first time in 2022. They head into the international break in fifth place just three points behind Arsenal, who have one game in hand.

They’re right in the race for a top four finish.

Tottenham 3 - 1 West Ham

18:34 , Michael Jones

A big win for Spurs.

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Team news

18:33 , Jamie Braidwood

Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Nacho; Casemiro, Modric, Kroos; Valverde, Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Araujo, Pique, Eric, Alba; Busquets, De Jong, Pedri; Ferran, Aubameyang, Dembele

As expected, but a big blow for the hosts as Karim Benzema misses out through injury.

Tottenham 3 - 1 West Ham

18:29 , Michael Jones

Over half of Harry Kane’s Premier League assists have now come for Son Heung-min (20/39); only Frank Lampard (24 to Didier Drogba) and David Silva (21 to Sergio Agüero) have assisted a single teammate more in the competition’s history.

Full-time:Tottenham 3 - 1 West Ham

18:26 , Michael Jones

90+5 mins: That’s a massive result for Tottenham who move up to fifth. They’re right in the hunt for Champions League football.

Tottenham 3 - 1 West Ham

18:26 , Michael Jones

90+3 mins: Chance! Harry Kane has a late opportunity to get a goal of his own as Lucas Moura plays the ball into the box for Steven Bergwijn. He shimmies his way into enough space to flick it over to the back post where Kane is waiting. Emerson Royal jumps in front of him though and tips the ball away from his teammate who would have had a free effort at goal!

Tottenham 3 - 1 West Ham

18:22 , Michael Jones

90 mins: Five minutes of added time to play. Dejan Kulusevski and Son Heung-min are taken off by Antonio Conte with Steven Bergwijn and Lucas Moura coming on for Tottenham.

GOAL! Tottenham 3 - 1 West Ham (Son, 88’)⚽️

18:18 , Michael Jones

88 mins: Game over! A simple long ball from Hugo Lloris comes up the pitch to Harry Kane. He heads the ball on and plays in Son Heung-min who keeps himself onside. Son drives the ball into the box and coolly sends the ball underneath Lukasz Fabianski to give Spurs all three points.

Tottenham 2 - 1 West Ham

18:17 , Michael Jones

87 mins: A West Ham corner causes problems for Tottenham as first Benrahma then Dawson keep the attack alive by knocking it back into the middle of the box. Hugo Lloris comes out to grab the ball but drops it. Luckily there are no West Ham players close to him and he manages to jump on top of it and end the attack.

Sergio Reguilon is replaced by Emerson Royal for Tottenham.

Tottenham 2 - 1 West Ham

18:14 , Michael Jones

84 mins: David Moyes has one last roll of the dice and brings on Nikola Vlasic in place of Manuel Lanzini. Can West Ham rescue a point against Spurs in the final five minutes or so?

Tottenham 2 - 1 West Ham

18:12 , Michael Jones

81 mins: Spurs are stepping it up as the game heads into the last 10 minutes. Reguilon crosses one in from the left side and the ball is nodded down to Son. He shoots from inside the box but Dawson blocks the effort and the ball rolls out to Bentancur. Bentancur lets fly from range but smokes it over the crossbar!

Tottenham 2 - 1 West Ham

18:10 , Michael Jones

78 mins: It’s good game management from Tottenham. They’ve kept possession well and haven’t allowed West Ham to press them too intensely. They’ve also picked their moments to have a go at goal.

This is one of them. Hojbjerg dinks a nice pass over the top and gets it to Kane in the box. He’s onside, though it’s a close call, and lets the ball bounce before lifting it over the goalkeeper and over the goal!

Tottenham 2 - 1 West Ham

18:07 , Michael Jones

75 mins: Chance! Sergio Reguilon seems to be the most forward thinking Tottenham player at the minute. He flies down the left side and gets into the box as Dejan Kulusevski gives him the ball. He’s travelling so quickly though that he can’t control the ball and takes his shot off-balance managing to knock it softly into the arms of Lukasz Fabianski.

Tottenham 2 - 1 West Ham

18:04 , Michael Jones

72 mins: Tottenham are trying to take the sting out of the game by keeping possession and picking their moments to attack. West Ham are working hard off the ball to get it back.

Son loses it to Rice in the middle of the pitch but Benrahma’s cross into the Spurs box from the right is easily headed clear by Doherty

Tottenham 2 - 1 West Ham

18:00 , Michael Jones

69 mins: Tottenham are forced all the way back to their own penalty box as they look to keep hold of the ball. Ben Davies fires it long and Craig Dawson leaps above Harry Kane to win possession back for the Hammers.

Tottenham 2 - 1 West Ham

17:57 , Michael Jones

66 mins: Chance! Patient play from Spurs sees them string together a bunch of passes and push up the middle of the pitch. Doherty drifts into space on the right wing and receives the ball from Son. He curls a nice cross to the back post where Reguilon has the jump on Johnson. The Tottenham left-back wins the header but can’t guide his effort at goal and sends it wide.

Tottenham 2 - 1 West Ham

17:53 , Michael Jones

63 mins: Sergio Reguilon is fuming. He sprints into the left side of the penalty area as Harry Kane plays in the ball. Ben Johnson tracks he and there’s a tussle with Reguilon hitting the deck. He thinks it’s a guaranteed penalty but the referee disagrees and West Ham run the ball clear.

Tottenham 2 - 1 West Ham

17:50 , Michael Jones

60 mins: West Ham have back into the game strongly after those two goals. Manuel Lanzini sends the ball up to Andriy Yarmolenko in the Tottenham penalty area. He tries to flick it on and misses but his action means the ball hits Ben Davies and bounces into the path of Said Benrahma sweeping in from the right. Hugo Lloris is aware of the danger though and sprints off his line to get to the ball first and smother it.

Tottenham 2 - 1 West Ham

17:46 , Michael Jones

57 mins: Chance! Son’s corner kick is headed clear by Masuaku and West Ham sweep up the pitch. Aaron Cresswell is given the ball on the left side of the box and perfectly picks out Michail Antonio who volleys his effort over the goal!

It’s Antonio’s last involvement as he and Arthur Masuaku go off for West Ham with Yarmolenko and Fornals brought on.

Tottenham 2 - 1 West Ham

17:43 , Michael Jones

54 mins: Rodrigo Bentancur shoves Said Benrahma off the ball in his own final third and sends Son Heung-min storming up the pitch on the counter. He carries the ball forward and plays it into the box for Harry Kane. Kane attempts to dink it over Lukasz Fabianski but the goalkeeper gets a good chunk of the ball and guides it out for a corner.

Pablo Fornals and Andriy Yarmolenko are getting ready to come for West Ham.

Tottenham 2 - 1 West Ham

17:40 , Michael Jones

51 mins: Harry Kane times a run off the shoulder of Kurt Zouma expertly and chases down a through ball just to the left of the West Ham box. He flicks a cross over to the back post where it bounces up nicely for the arriving Matt Doherty but Arthur Masuaku sticks out his leg and does just enough to shove the Tottenham right-back away from the ball.

Tottenham 2 - 1 West Ham

17:38 , Michael Jones

48 mins: Kulusevski darts inside with the ball and laces a pass out to Son on the left wing. He rolls it onto his right foot and flicks a cross into the box winning a corner for Spurs as West Ham guide the out of play.

Son takes the corner himself and delivers the ball onto the head of Masuaku who nods it down to Antonio to complete the clearance.

Second half: Tottenham 2 - 1 West Ham

17:36 , Michael Jones

Kick off: No changes at half-time from either team as Tottenham get the game back underway. They make early inroads into the Hammers’ box as Kane slips a through ball down the left side for Son’s overlapping run. He brings it into the area but gets tackled by Zouma as the offside flag gets raised.

Tottenham 2 - 1 West Ham

17:33 , Michael Jones

As it stands Tottenham are moving ahead of West Ham and Manchester United into fifth place. Can they hold onto this lead over the second half?

Sign up to The Independent’s free weekly sports newsletters

17:30 , Michael Jones

Sign up to our free sport newsletters for regular updates straight to your inbox.

Whether you would like a weekly rundown direct from our chief football writer Miguel Delaney or you want weekly sport digest from our sport editor Ben Burrows you can sign up by clicking here and scrolling to the sport section.

Tottenham 2 - 1 West Ham

17:28 , Michael Jones

Son Heung-min and Harry Kane have now combined for a 38th Premier League goal, overtaking Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard (37) as the duo who have assisted one another for the most goals in history of the competition.

38 - Harry Kane & Son Heung-min,

37 - Didier Drogba & Frank Lampard,

31 - Sergio Aguero & David Silva,

29 - Thierry Henry & Robert Pires.

Tottenham 2 - 1 West Ham

17:26 , Michael Jones

Since the start of last season, three players have registered 18 assists in the Premier League, the joint-most of all players in the division - Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold, Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes and Tottenham’s Harry Kane.

(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I)

17:22 , Michael Jones

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Half-time: Tottenham 2 - 1 West Ham

17:18 , Michael Jones

45+2 mins: Tottenham take a slender lead into half-time after a Kurt Zouma own goal and a powerful strike from Son Heung-min gave them a two-goal lead. Said Benrahma pulled one back for the visitors with a nice finish from a corner and West Ham have gotten themselves into the game following a shaky, tired start.

All to play for in the second half.

Tottenham 2 - 1 West Ham

17:16 , Michael Jones

44 mins: Hojbjerg sends the ball over to Reguilon on the right side and he attempts to swing a cross into the box. Zouma closes him down and blocks the pass with his arm. The ball bounces out for a corner as Spurs appeal for handball. Nothing comes from their protests and the Hammers deal with the corner well.

Tottenham 2 - 1 West Ham

17:13 , Michael Jones

41 mins: Sergio Reguilon and Ben Johnson both chase down an aerial ball that’s delivered into the West Ham box. The two players collide and hit the deck. The referee says that Reguilon was at fault though both players had eyes on the ball and West Ham are awarded a free kick.

Tottenham 2 - 1 West Ham

17:09 , Michael Jones

38 mins: Tottenham were cruising but they’ve been undone by a set piece. West Ham have a spring in their step now. They’re passing it around confidently and trying to get further up the pitch. Michail Antonio attempts to hold the ball up on the halfway line and launch a counter-attack with runners going past him but he gets tackled and the referee lets play go on with Spurs in possession.

GOAL! Tottenham 2 - 1 West Ham (Benrahma, 35’)⚽️

17:07 , Michael Jones

35 mins: Out of nothing West Ham are back in the game! They earn themselves a corner and Aaron Cresswell swings it into the middle of the penalty area. Craig Dawson gets a glancing head to the ball and knocks it down to Said Benrahma at the far post. He meets the ball and drills a low effort underneath Hugo Lloris’ outstretched arm to get The Irons on the scoresheet.

Tottenham 2 - 0 West Ham

17:02 , Michael Jones

30 mins: Masuaku fouls Kane on the right side of West Ham’s final third. The England captain has been a nuisance for the visiting defenders over this opening half an hour.

Son swings the free kick into the area but Rice wins the header and knocks it away.

Tottenham 2 - 0 West Ham

17:00 , Michael Jones

27 mins: West Ham are off the pace here. Tottenham are slightly quicker to every lose ball or misplaced pass. The home side are in total control of the game.

GOAL! Tottenham 2 - 0 West Ham (Son, 24’)⚽️

16:55 , Michael Jones

24 mins: Son gets his goal this time! Ben Davies sends the ball up to Harry Kane who drops into the middle of the centre circle to receive it. He turns the ball towards goal and looks for his best mate. Son makes a run down the inside left and gets in behind. The pass from Kane is superb and cuts the West Ham defence in half. Son carries the into the box and blasts it towards the far top corner. The effort takes a slight deflection making it even more difficult for Lukasz Fabianski to keep out and he can do nothing but watch as the ball lands inside of the far side netting.

Tottenham 1 - 0 West Ham

16:54 , Michael Jones

23 mins: Tottenham look to break through the middle of the pitch on a counter-attack with Son carrying the ball forward. Sprinting back towards his own half, Craig Dawson sticks out a leg and brings him down earning himself the first yellow card of the day.

Tottenham 1 - 0 West Ham

16:53 , Michael Jones

21 mins: West Ham have a period of possession on the ball and work in into the Tottenham final third. Said Benrahma doesn’t have a way into the box on the right wing so switches the play out to opposite side of the field. Aaron Cresswell gives the ball to Arthur Masuaku who whips in a cross but Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg heads it clear for Spurs.

Tottenham 1 - 0 West Ham

16:49 , Michael Jones

18 mins: Tottenham sweep quickly up the pitch and create on overload on the right side. Harry Kane sends the ball into the vacant space and Matt Doherty bombs forward to collect. He slides a pass into the box for Kulusevski but Manuel Lanzini tracks back to steal the ball and clear the West Ham lines.

Tottenham 1 - 0 West Ham

16:46 , Michael Jones

15 mins: David Moyes wants to settle his team down here. They might be feeling the emotional hangover from Thursday night’s Europa League win because they’ve made a few mistakes early on here.

The Hammers have earned 13 points from losing positions this season which is a league high. They’ll have plenty of belief that they can get back into this game.

Tottenham 1 - 0 West Ham

16:43 , Michael Jones

12 mins: Chance! It could be two. Dejan Kulusevski wins the ball in the middle of the pitch and sweeps up the inside left channel. He plays it into the box for Kane who returns the ball to win. Declan Rice slides into a tackle but doesn’t win the ball off the Swede. He could shoot but instead lays the ball off to Son who takes a first time shot and rattles it into the outside of the right hand post!

GOAL! Tottenham 1 - 0 West Ham (Zouma OG, 9’)⚽️

16:39 , Michael Jones

9 mins: The old combination, Harry Kane to Son Heung-min! Matt Doherty makes the goal with a high press on the right wing. He wins the ball and pokes it into the box to Kane who carries it towards the byline before squaring a pass into the six-yard box for Son. He actually misses the ball as he comes under pressure from Kurt Zouma and it hits the defender before looping into the back of the net!

Tottenham 0 - 0 West Ham

16:38 , Michael Jones

6 mins: Kurt Zouma attempts to pick out Michail Antonio with a diagonal pass up the pitch but Cristian Romero wins the ball in the air and coolly clears the Tottenham lines.

Both teams are just feeling each other out in the early stages of this game.

Tottenham 0 - 0 West Ham

16:35 , Michael Jones

3 mins: After a tentative start the match almost burst into life as Kurt Zouma misplaces a pass into midfield and gives the ball away to Ben Davies driving forward from his spot in the Tottenham defence. He carries the ball to the edge of the West Ham penalty area and pulls it back to Harry Kane. The pass is just behind him though and as he brings it under control Declan Rice arrives to nick the ball off him.

Tottenham 0 - 0 West Ham

16:31 , Michael Jones

Kick off: Manuel Lanzini gets the game started at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium. Neither side can afford to drop points if they want to finish in the top four.

West Ham work the ball down the right side but the ball is headed clear by Spurs and knocked safely back into the middle of the pitch.

Tottenham vs West Ham

16:26 , Michael Jones

Almost time for kick off at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium. The players make their way ut of the tunnel and head onto the pitch. They winner of this game will move above Manchester United into fifth and close the gap on Arsenal to just three points. Which way is this London derby going to go?

Tottenham vs West Ham

16:22 , Michael Jones

Harry Kane is aiming to score in five successive Premier League matches for the first time.

(Getty Images)

Tottenham vs West Ham

16:19 , Michael Jones

Michail Antonio has scored six top-flight goals versus Spurs, his highest total against any team.

(Getty Images)

Antonio Conte confident Dejan Kulusevski will explode into top Tottenham player

16:16 , Michael Jones

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte believes Dejan Kulusevski will explode into a top player for the club.

The Sweden international has enjoyed an impressive start since signing on deadline day from Juventus, scoring two goals and notching four assists in eight Premier League games.

Even though the 21-year-old is already delivering, Conte reckons the best is still to come.

“We are talking about an important prospect,” he said. “He is very young, only 21 years old and despite his young age, he has good experience with the national team.

Antonio Conte confident Dejan Kulusevski will explode into top Tottenham player

Tottenham vs West Ham

16:13 , Michael Jones

Son Heung-min has six goals and one assist in his last seven top-flight home games.

(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I)

Tottenham vs West Ham

16:09 , Michael Jones

David Moyes is winless in his last nine Premier League fixtures away at Spurs with five draws and four defeats.

(Getty Images)

Tottenham vs West Ham

16:03 , Michael Jones

Spurs have suffered defeat in five of their seven Premier League London derbies this season but have won their other two. Will they earn a third victory this afternoon?

Tottenham vs West Ham

16:00 , Michael Jones

West Ham’s last away clean sheet came in a 0-0 draw with Burnley on 12th December 2021 but at the other end of the pitch the Hammers need one more away goal to reach 500 in the Premier League.

Tottenham vs West Ham

15:57 , Michael Jones

Hammers’ defender, Ben Johnson, expects a great end to the season for his team as they compete for the Champions League spots in the Premier League and for the Europa League trophy. Speaking ahead of today’s game he said:

You know what you’re going to get in the league. Tottenham have got some terrific players like [Harry] Kane and [Heung-Min] Son, and [Dejan] Kulusevski coming in, so it’s going to be a tough game, but we’re looking forward to it. “We’re going to be analysing them and seeing what we can do and seeing what we can bring on Sunday, and of course it’s a huge game that means a lot to us players and fans, so we’re going to give it our all out there as we did in the return game earlier in the season when we won 1-0. “Of course, we’ve got an international break then, so after that, we’ll focus on playing Lyon. We’re very confident and we just want to do the fans proud. “Every game we’ve got – however many we’ve got left – it’s going to be a great end to the season for everyone involved for the Club.”

Tottenham vs West Ham

15:53 , Michael Jones

West Ham have won three of their last four matches against London opposition but lost the other game.

David Moyes may be worried about their away form. The Hammers have just one win from their last six away games in all competitions - a 2-1 extra-time victory at Kidderminster Harriers in the FA Cup fourth round.

Click here to read the full blog on The Independent's website