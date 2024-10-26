Real Madrid vs Barcelona LIVE! El Clasico match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Real Madrid vs Barcelona LIVE!

The Santiago Bernabeu hosts the first competitive edition of El Clasico this season. Barcelona are three points clear at the top of the early LaLiga table heading into Saturday night’s high-profile clash after a strong start to life under new boss Hansi Flick, but Real Madrid are eyeing history so the latest meeting between the two biggest clubs in Spain is all set up to be an absolute cracker.

Both fierce rivals come into the game on a high after respective big wins in the Champions League in midweek, with Real Madrid coming from two goals down to beat Borussia Dortmund 5-2 in a swift rematch of last season’s Wembley final before Barcelona then thrashed Flick’s former club Bayern Munich 4-1 at the Camp Nou.

Real will equal La Liga's longest unbeaten run if they avoid defeat tonight, having not lost in 42 games and 13 months. Kylian Mbappe will be looking to put his mark on his first Clasico, but reinvented Barcelona have won nine of their first 10 matches in Spain. Follow the Clasico LIVE below with our dedicated match blog.

Kick-off: 8pm BST | Santiago Bernabeu

How to watch: Premier Sports

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti insists he does not fear LaLiga leaders Barcelona but has the utmost respect for Hansi Flick's side.

Barca lead the standings three points ahead of their rivals.

And while Ancelotti praised Barca's recent form, he highlighted the fact that Real are the defending champions and will not be intimidated.

"Fortunately, at the moment nobody keeps me awake at night," Ancelotti told a press conference on Friday.

Real Madrid just shade Barcelona for all-time wins and won all three of their fixtures last season across all competitions.

Barca have three wins from the last seven games, while there hasn’t been an El Clasico draw for 15 matches dating back to 2019.

Real Madrid wins: 106

Draws: 51

Barcelona wins: 100

Real Madrid vs Barcelona prediction

This is a really intriguing Clasico - ain’t they all? - as Real Madrid head into the game as clear, by some distance, favourites despite injury worries, Barcelona sitting top of the LaLiga standings and Robert Lewandowski in blistering form.

Madrid, unbeaten after 10 league games, will again prove the toughest of nuts to crack for their fiercest rivals, who have not tasted victory in the Clasico in four attempts.

But with Lewandowski top of the Pichichi standings - with 12 goals in 10 games - and Madrid missing Courtois, Barcelona will feel they have a chance. This could be closer than the bookies are predicting.

Score draw, 2-2.

Barcelona team news

Hansi Flick is expected to stick with the team that thrashed Bayern Munich when Barcelona play Real Madrid in El Clasico tonight.

Barca come into the game at the Bernabeu on a high after a thumping 4-1 win in the Champions League on Wednesday and Flick is set to keep things the same.

Dani Olmo is an option to come in for Fermin Lopez in midfield but he has not played for more than a month so that would be a gamble.

Raphinha is flying after his sensational hat-trick against Bayern and will form a front three with Lamine Yamal and Robert Lewandowski.

Jules Kounde will start at right-back, with Pau Cubarsi and Inigo Martinez the two centre-backs and Alejandro Balde at left-back.

Marc Casado is expected to sit at the base of a midfield three in front of Lopez and Pedri.

Gavi is available again after making his return from injury and he will be eyeing more action after substitute appearances against Sevilla and Bayern.

Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Ferran Torres, Marc Bernal and Eric Garcia are all out injured.

Predicted Barcelona XI (4-3-3): Pena; Kounde, Cubarsi, Martinez, Balde; Casado, Pedri, Fermin; Yamal, Lewandowski, Raphinha.

Real Madrid team news

Carlo Ancelotti faces a big call over who to play in midfield when Real Madrid face Barcelona in El Clasico tonight.

Ancelotti is not expected to tinker too much with the side that came from two goals down to beat Borussia Dortmund 5-2 in the Champions League on Tuesday.

But with Rodrygo out injured Real will be forced into changes at the Bernabeu.

Jude Bellingham will sit behind a front two of Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior, with Ancelotti facing a decision over whether to go with Luka Modric or Eduardo Camavinga in a midfield three alongside Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni.

Thibaut Courtois suffered a recurrence of an adductor injury against Dortmund, so Andriy Lunin will start in goal.

Lucas Vazquez will continue at right-back, with Eder Militao and Antonio Rudiger at centre-back and Ferland Mendy at left-back.

Tchouameni will sit at the base of midfield ahead of Valverde and Modric or Camavinga.

Mbappe will make his first appearance in El Clasico, while Vinicius Junior will be out to down Barcelona after his stunning hat-trick against Dortmund.

The Brazilian is expected to be named Ballon d'Or winner on Monday.

David Alaba and Dani Carvajal have already been ruled out, with Brahim Diaz a doubt, but midfielder Tchouameni is back after making his return from injury against Dortmund.

Predicted Real Madrid XI (4-3-3): Lunin; Vazquez, Militao, Rudiger, Mendy; Tchouameni, Camavinga, Valverde; Bellingham, Mbappe, Vinicius Jr.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Where to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Premier Sports 1. Coverage starts at 7.45pm BST ahead of an 8pm kick-off. LaLiga TV will also show the game.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on the Premier Sports Player app.

Buenos tardes!

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s live coverage of the El Clasico showdown between Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Barca are three points ahead of Real in LaLiga going into the match at the Bernabeu, with a home win allowing Carlo Ancelotti’s side to draw level with their old rivals.

Stay with us for all the best build-up, team news and latest updates ahead of the scheduled 8pm BST kick-off in Madrid.