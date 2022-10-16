Real Madrid vs Barcelona LIVE: El Clasico goals and latest updates as Benzema and Valverde score

Karl Matchett
·15 min read
(EPA)
(EPA)

The first Clasico of the season has arrived, with Real Madrid set to host rivals Barcelona at the Bernabeu this afternoon in a top-of-the-table clash.

Barcelona and Real Madrid both enter this highly-anticipated fixture unbeaten in La Liga, each side on 22 points but first-placed Barca ahead of second-placed Real on goal difference. The hosts’ last league outing was a 1-0 away win over Getafe, before they required an injury-time goal from defender Antonio Rudiger to rescue a 1-1 draw at Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League group stage on Tuesday (11 October). Although it was an uninspiring result for Carlo Ancelotti’s side, they are still on track to qualify top of their group in their defence of their European title, while they are also out to retain the tropgy in La Liga.

Meanwhile, Barca – under the guidance of former club captain Xavi – saw off Celta Vigo 1-0 in the league last weekend before snatching a last-gasp 3-3 draw with Inter Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving their presence in the latter competition in peril. They will look to regain momentum here, however, and assert themselves atop La Liga with a win in one of world football’s biggest games.

Follow all the build-up, live match updates and post-game reaction from El Clasico.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona

  • Real Madrid: Lunin, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy, Kroos, Tchouameni, Modric, Valverde, Benzema, Vini Jr

  • Barcelona: Ter Stegen, S Roberto, Kounde, Eric, Balde, Busquets, Pedri, F De Jong, Raphinha, Lewandowski, Dembele

  • Goal! Benzema fires in a rebound on 11 minutes after Vini’s shot saved

  • Goal! Valverde powers in a second on 35’ after a mistake at the back

Real Madrid CF 2 - 0 FC Barcelona

72’ - Real Madrid 2-0 Barcelona

16:45 , Karl Matchett

Ferran Torres is left frustrated by Dembele, who tries to go it alone against three defenders.

Lewandowski loops a header towards goal but not really at goal and it’s easy for Lunin. No clear sighters of goal for Barcelona today at all.

Dembele is then fouled by Tchouameni and they will at least have a chance to have a go from the free-kick...it’s Lewandowski, and it’s into the wall. Disappointing.

68’ - Real Madrid 2-0 Barcelona

16:41 , Karl Matchett

So much space out wide for Vini Jr but he can’t make the best use of it at first. Benzema then spins behind the defence and wins a corner after beating Eric initially.

Modric delivers the corner and it’s pretty awful - then ter Stegen punches away his second cross.

64’ - Real Madrid 2-0 Barcelona

16:38 , Karl Matchett

Pedri tries to sneak in behind the defence but Lunin is out quickly and smothers the ball. At the other end Ter Stegen has to race out to beat Vinicius Jr to the ball too; there’s a bit of a collision but the keeper does enough.

The game is a little more stretched right now, which Real Madrid probably don’t want it to be.

60’ - Real Madrid 2-0 Barcelona

16:34 , Karl Matchett

Jordi Alba, Gavi and Ferran Torres all on. Balde, Raphinha and Busquets go off.

Xavi rolls the dice just before the hour mark. Mendy goes straight over and clatters through Gavi in a challenge. Dembele has now switched to the right and he winds past two challenges, but Vini Jr is tackling back and stops him cutting in to shoot.

56’ - Real Madrid 2-0 Barcelona

16:30 , Karl Matchett

Barcelona having plenty of possession but no cutting edge so far. Xavi turning to his bench imminently.

Going to need to be a huge impact from the subs to turn this around though as Real Madrid still look really well organised and comfortable doing their defensive work.

Lunin hasn’t been tested in goal at all.

52’ - Real Madrid 2-0 Barcelona

16:25 , Karl Matchett

Goal! But wait...the flag is up.

Benzema takes a crossfield pass, cuts in and bends a brilliant shot in off the post - but he’s offside as the ball went to him. Still 2-0.

48’ - Real Madrid 2-0 Barcelona

16:22 , Karl Matchett

Let’s see if the visitors can improve their fortunes quickly.

They are started in aggressive fashion but De Jong’s pass to Lewandowski was a little ahead of the striker, who can’t take a touch and look to shoot.

46’ - Real Madrid 2-0 Barcelona

16:18 , Karl Matchett

Second half time! We are back underway.

HT: Real Madrid 2-0 Barcelona

16:17 , Karl Matchett

A few stats from the first half:

Barcelona bossing possession 62% - 38%, but not doing enough damage with it.

Real Madrid have had four shots, scored twice from three on target- while for Barca it’s no goals from two on target in eight shots.

Just the three corners so far, two for Barca, and only one yellow card for Vini Jr.

HT - Real Madrid 2-0 Barcelona

16:02 , Karl Matchett

There’s the whistle and it’s a big lead for the hosts at the interval.

Benzema netted the opener early on, with Valverde powering in a second just past the half-hour mark.

Will Xavi opt to switch things around at half-time for Barca?

44’ - Real Madrid 2-0 Barcelona

16:00 , Karl Matchett

Carlo Ancelotti looks very unhappy on the touchline but there can’t be much reason for him to be upset. His side have defended very aggressively, and been absolutely clinical in attack.

Xavi’s side have been neat and nice, but lacking a punch - and cut apart twice in costly fashion.

42’ - Real Madrid 2-0 Barcelona

15:59 , Karl Matchett

Into the final minutes of the first half. Busquets is pulled back by Modric and from the free-kick Balde’s cross ends in a Lewandowski header, but it’s an awkward height and it drops wide.

Bit clumsy from Carvajal but no foul against him as he barges the striker in the back in mid-air.

38’ - Real Madrid 2-0 Barcelona

15:55 , Karl Matchett

A tough one to take for Barca after they had just about found their feet in the game. It was Kounde’s flicked-on header which looped over his own defence and started that second goal’s move - but the finish was all about Valverde.

The Uruguayan has been in brilliant form this season and that’s his fourth goal in La Liga in 22/23.

Now Raphinha winds his way into the box as Barcelona look to pull one back before half-time - but Mendy does well to see him off.

GOAL! 34’ - Real Madrid 2-0 Barcelona

15:51 , Karl Matchett

Modric caught by a frustrated Lewandowski. The home fans giving it a few whistles now with the visitors having the possession and a few fouls going against them too.

Now an error in the middle for Barcelona sends Real Madrid on the counter - and WHAT A FINISH from Fede Valverde!!

The Uruguayan absolutely lashes into the bottom corner from distance and doubles Real’s lead!

30’ - Real Madrid 1-0 Barcelona

15:46 , Karl Matchett

Sergi Roberto getting some joy down the right in the last few minutes. Another ball in was nodded over by Dembele, with Lunin called into action twice.

Vini Jr is then booked for complaining too much at a foul being given against Kroos.

Referee not taking any nonsense and has a word with Modric about his teammate.

Some better play and possession from Barca in the last five or six minutes.

26’ - Real Madrid 1-0 Barcelona

15:42 , Karl Matchett

First massive chance for Barcelona, it falls to Lewandowski - and he fires over from close range! Pedri did well in the build-up but the Polish marksman failed to fire. Raphinha then fires a half-volley into the ground and over.

Lewandowski was possibly just offside, looking at a replay, but still - from just two or three yards, even on the stretch, you expect him to net.

24’ - Real Madrid 1-0 Barcelona

15:40 , Karl Matchett

Valverde punished now for a late foot on Busquets who goes to ground in his usual fashion. It was the veteran Barca midfielder who failed to quite get a challenge in on Kroos in the build-up to the opening goal. Time has certainly been catching up with him somewhat.

In attack now Balde gets a cross over for Barcelona but it’s over Lewandowski and his teammates. Sergi Roberto tries a cross from the right, but it’s low and easily cleared.

19’ - Real Madrid 1-0 Barcelona

15:37 , Karl Matchett

Pedri and Frenkie de Jong are trying to get on the ball and dictate play a little more for Barcelona but Real’s white shirts are well-organised and quickly in place.

It’s tough to find space out there in the Real Madrid half and they are repeatedly forced wide and backwards.

No real sniff of a chance for Lewandowski so far.

(REUTERS)
(REUTERS)

15’ - Real Madrid 1-0 Barcelona

15:35 , Karl Matchett

Real Madrid just starting to dominate possession as well now and Xavi is looking displeased on the sidelines.

He’s calling his two wingers, Dembele and Raphinha, back to help out more defensively.

Real look like they could really push matters at the moment and put themselves well in control.

11’ - GOAL! Real Madrid 1-0 Barcelona

15:28 , Karl Matchett

Karim Benzema! The mini goal drought is over for the Frenchman and the hosts are ahead in El Clasico!

Kroos frees Vini Jr down the left channel, he races away from Sergi Roberto with ease and tries to finish the chance himself. It’s a big spread from Ter Stegen which initially denies Los Blancos, but the rebound falls to Benzema and he hammers in from 10 yards past two defenders on the line.

1-0 to Real!

8’ - Real Madrid 0-0 Barcelona

15:25 , Karl Matchett

Vinicius Jr makes his first real run forward and fires towards goal - it’s deflected and ends up bouncing only a yard or so wide.

Just one goal conceded by Barcelona this season, remember - that record will get a test at some point today you’d imagine.

4’ - Real Madrid 0-0 Barcelona

15:21 , Karl Matchett

Raphinha curls one on target from distance but there’s no big problems for Lunin. The young Ukrainian has a huge reach, but of course not too much elite-level experience. A big test for him today.

Real haven’t yet tested the fitness of Kounde at the other end of the pitch but he’ll be one to keep an eye on.

1’ - Real Madrid 0-0 Barcelona

15:17 , Karl Matchett

Kick-off!

We are underway in the Bernabeu. A huge amount of noise before the start as the home fans set the atmosphere and tempo which they hope will power the team to victory.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona: El Clasico latest news

15:10 , Karl Matchett

We are just five minutes from kick-off at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Has the Barca rebuild been enough to compete domestically at least, since they’ve fallen short in Europe so far? Or will last year’s double winners Real simply power through and establish their dominance again?

Real Madrid vs Barcelona: El Clasico latest news

15:04 , Karl Matchett

A quick recent history guide to this fixture.

In La Liga last year, Barca won 4-0 in March , after Real had won 2-1 in October - both teams winning away from home.

Prior to that end-of-season thrashing, Barca were on a five-match streak without winning El Clasico in La Liga - and before that streak started, Real hadn’t won in seven.

Overall, Real Madrid have won 100 competitive meetings between the two sides, to Barca’s 97.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona: El Clasico latest news

14:58 , Karl Matchett

Teams are warming up and getting ready for action.

The latest odds ahead of kick-off:

Real win 5/4

Draw 13/5

Barcelona win 15/8

Real Madrid vs Barcelona: El Clasico latest news

14:52 , Karl Matchett

Worth a note about the players not playing today too.

For Real, Thibaut Courtois is the big-name absentee. The goalkeeper has a muscle strain so misses out. Dani Ceballos is also out and Antonio Rudiger is only fit for the bench after a head injury. He probably wouldn’t have started anyway.

For Barcelona, three defensive absentees are Andreas Christensen, Ronald Araujo and Hector Bellerin. Memphis Depay is also missing. Jules Kounde recovered though and starts at centre-back.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona: El Clasico latest news

14:46 , Karl Matchett

As for Real Madrid, they’ve spread the goals around a little more so far.

Vinicius Jr is the top scorer in league play, hitting five, but each of Fede Valverde, Karim Benzema and Rodrygo have netted three as well.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Real Madrid vs Barcelona: El Clasico latest news

14:40 , Karl Matchett

Robert Lewandowski has hit the ground running for his new club, firing in the goals after joining Barca from Bayern.

He has nine in seven starts in LaLiga so far this term - can he add to the tally in his first Clasico?

Nobody else has more than two goals in the league so far for the Catalan side.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona: El Clasico latest news

14:34 , Karl Matchett

In midweek, both these teams were in Champions League action - and both were left frustrated.

It was more costly by far for Barcelona, who drew with Inter Milan 3-3 to leave their hopes of getting out the group stage hanging by a thread. It looks as though the Europa League will beckon, barring a miracle.

As for Real, they drew 1-1 away to Shakhtar Donetsk.

Los Blancos are clearly and comfortably top though, four points clear of Leipzig.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona: El Clasico latest news

14:27 , Karl Matchett

Carlo Ancelotti and Co are at the Santiago Bernabeu and ready for action.

A huge fixture always, but perhaps more so this time around than in recent years due to Barcelona’s rebuild and the fact they sit above Real in the table, albeit early in the season.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona: El Clasico confirmed line-ups

14:20 , Karl Matchett

Real Madrid: Lunin, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy, Kroos, Tchouameni, Modric, Valverde, Benzema, Vini Jr

Barcelona: Ter Stegen, S Roberto, Kounde, Eric, Balde, Busquets, Pedri, F De Jong, Raphinha, Lewandowski, Dembele

Real Madrid vs Barcelona: El Clasico latest news

14:10 , Karl Matchett

The season so far:

Both teams are level on 22 points at the top of La Liga. FCB are first by virtue of goal difference at the moment, though it’s head-to-head goal difference which matters at the end of the campaign.

They have identical match records to this point: Seven wins and one draw apiece, but while Barca have scored 20 and conceded only one, Real have scored 19 and conceded seven.

A fantastic tie awaits!

Real Madrid vs Barcelona: El Clasico latest news

14:00 , Karl Matchett

Lots of excitement building around one of the most popular fixtures on the planet - will table-topping Barcelona have enough to see off the champions of Europe on their own turf?

European football’s earthquake is coming - what will it look like after?

13:50 , Karl Matchett

When the European Super League project was gathering pace in spring 2021, Paris Saint-Germain were of course approached. The feeling from the organisers, according to well-placed sources, was that the Qatari-owned club thought this was “a brilliant entertainment project”. PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi nevertheless insisted, for his part, that it should be done under the auspices of Uefa. The executive wanted to keep the European game together.

There are a few potential ironies to that, though, because the politics of all this are causing deepening fissures. It is just as the club season splits for Qatar’s World Cup that we could well see wider splits in the game itself. There is certainly a deepening sense that football is on the brink of an earthquake, and a major shift in the landscape. There are too many tremors.

Many people have already noted the recent speeches by the presidents of ‘the Super League three’, Real Madrid’s Florentino Perez, Barcelona’s Joan Laporta and Juventus’ Andrea Agnelli. The trio have made new rallying calls for their project, just two months before an initial judicial recommendation comes in for the European Court of Justice case that will decide whether Uefa is a monopoly and should be broken up.

Miguel Delaney’s deep dive on the problems and immediate future of the elite game:

European football’s earthquake is coming - what will it look like after?

Is Real Madrid vs Barcelona on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch El Clasico

12:54 , Sport staff

Real Madrid and Barcelona meet in the first El Clasico of the season.

The two rivals are level on points at the top of La Liga after eight games.

Barcelona have conceded just once in the league so far, but suffered another major Champions League set-back in midweek with a 3-3 home draw against Inter Milan leaving hope of progression from the group slim.

Carlo Ancelotti’s hosts, held by Shakthar Donetsk on Tuesday evening, have been in middling form but will recognise an opportunity to strike a potentially significant early blow in the race for the title.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fixture.

Is Real Madrid vs Barcelona on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch El Clasico

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have been perennial basement dwellers for five years running, but the team finally seems poised to make significant progress. The past few difficult years have been spent building a young core that started with workhorse defenceman Thomas Chabot and went on to include captain Brady Tkachuk and forwards Drake Batherson, Josh Norris and Tim Stutzle. With the additions of veteran Claude Giroux, high-scoring winger Alex DeBrincat and goaltender Cam Talbot, the Senators m