Real Madrid vs Barcelona LIVE! El Clasico match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

El Clasico LIVE!

Real Madrid and Barcelona renew one of football’s greatest rivalries at the Bernabeu this afternoon with the two sides currently neck-and-neck at the LaLiga summit. Neither club have yet tasted domestic defeat so far in 2022/23, with only goal difference placing Xavi’s team above that of Carlo Ancelotti after seven wins and a draw from the opening eight matches for both.

However, Barcelona are dealing with something of an injury crisis defensively for the latest showdown with their greatest foes and are on the brink of another Champions League group-stage exit despite Robert Lewandowski’s last-gasp header against Inter Milan. Real Madrid, meanwhile, are set to be without Thibaut Courtois today with Andriy Lunin poised to deputise on the biggest stage, though Antonio Rudiger should at least be fit after a nasty head injury suffered while scoring against Shakhtar Donetsk in midweek.

Real Madrid boast 100 wins to Barcelona’s 97 in arguably the world’s most famous club fixture, winning four in a row until their 4-0 hammering on home soil back in March. Follow Real Madrid vs Barcelona in El Clasico LIVE with Standard Sport’s blog below!

El Clasico latest news

Kick-off time: 3.15pm BST, Santiago Bernabeu

How to watch: LaLiga TV

Real Madrid team news: Courtois out; Rudiger to play

Barcelona team news: Xavi facing defensive crisis

Prediction: 1-1 draw

Real Madrid CF - FC Barcelona

Why are Barcelona wearing Drake’s OVO owl logo?

13:36 , Jonathan Gorrie

The Catalan giants are sponsored by Spotify and will be celebrating Drake becoming the first artist to surpass 50 billion streams by wearing a special shirt with his logo on it.

Tried and trusted from Caro Ancelotti

13:33 , Jonathan Gorrie

Antonio Rudiger and Rodrygo were perhaps the two potential starters today but, much as he vowed before the game, Carlo Ancelotti sticks to what he knows best.



Real Madrid team news headlines

13:23 , Jonathan Gorrie

Real Madrid are without Thibaut Courtois for the first El Clasico of the season against Barcelona today, but Antonio Rudiger is fit to feature on the bench.

Los Blancos battle their fiercest rivals for top spot in LaLiga with both sides unbeaten as things stand and Carlo Ancelotti has been boosted by Karim Benzema’s recent return from injury. Once more, the Frenchman leads the line.

Rudiger put his body on the line to secure a dramatic equaliser against Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League and faces a fitness test, though Ancelotti is well-stocked defensively.

Confirmed Real Madrid lineup

13:22 , Jonathan Gorrie

Xavi’s pre-match message

13:12 , Jonathan Gorrie

Under pressure after drawing with Inter Milan to leave Barcelona’s Champions League hopes hanging by a thread, Xavi is eyeing today’s Clasico as a chance to get back on track.

“El Clásico is a great opportunity for us,” he said.

“It’s challenge and we need to change the chip. … The three points are important but it’s more about boosting our morale and confidence, and that’s as important for Real Madrid as it is for us. But you have to remember that we are still building this team. We’re angry about the setback in the Champions League, but we’re on the right track.”



Barcelona eye Kante and Jorginho with Chelsea deals due to expire

13:03 , Jonathan Gorrie

Barcelona want to exploit the contract situations of N’Golo Kante and Jorginho and are keen to sign the Chelsea duo on free transfers next summer, writes Nizaar Kinsella.

The midfield pair are both out of contract at the end of the season and will be free to talk to interested foreign clubs from January.

Chelsea are open to renewing the contracts of both players but want to sign Kante on reduced terms from his £290,000-a-week deal due to his fitness struggles.

Only a short-term contract is currently on the table for the France international, who has suffered a setback in his return from his latest injury.

Kante has been sidelined for two months with a hamstring issue and Graham Potter confirmed on Monday that the club are still waiting to confirm his fitness.



Ancelotti vows to keep things simple as Real Madrid prepare for Barca

12:55 , Jonathan Gorrie

Carlo Ancelotti says he will keep things simple as he prepares for Sunday’s Clasico with Barcelona.

The Real Madrid manager deployed Luka Modric as a false nine during the last meeting between the two in March, a game in which Barca ran out 4-0 winners.

“I’m not going to reinvent the wheel, you can count on that,” Ancelotti told a news conference on Saturday with a wry smile.

Read his comments in full here!



12:49 , Jonathan Gorrie

With both teams yet to taste domestic defeat this season, the stakes are high even at this early stage. For that reason, expect it to be cagey.

1-1 draw.



Barcelona team news: Kounde could be rushed back

12:48 , Jonathan Gorrie

Jules Kounde could be rushed back into action despite a recent injury as Xavi faces a defensive crisis.

Elsewhere for Barca, Hector Bellerin, Andreas Christensen and attacker Memphis Depay are all out.

Frenkie de Jong and Franck Kessie could offer more dynamism in midfield amid doubts about Sergio Busquets’ ability to peform at the top level much longer, though the defensive worries are a major problem.



Real Madrid team news: Courtois injured, Benzema fit

12:47 , Jonathan Gorrie

Thibaut Courtois is expected to miss the game following his recent nerve injury, with Andriy Lunin on standby. Antonio Rudiger trained in at least some capacity, but Eder Militao and David Alaba provide adequate cover in central defence.

Federico Valverde will almost certainly start on the right of the attack and the rest of Carlo Ancelotti’s side largely picks itself.

Karim Benzema is fit again.



How to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona

12:46 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: In the UK, El Clasico will be broadcast live on Premier Sports 1 and LaLiga TV.

Live stream: Premier Sports subscribers will also be able to watch the game online via the Premier Player app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated live match blog.



Welcome

12:43 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Sunday’s huge Clasico.

Real Madrid and Barcelona are level on points at the top of LaLiga ahead of today’s clash at the Santiago Bernabeu and a win for either would be quite the statement.

Kick-off in Madrid is at 3.15pm BST.