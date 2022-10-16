Real Madrid vs Barcelona LIVE! El Clasico match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Giuseppe Muro
·6 min read
Real Madrid vs Barcelona LIVE! El Clasico match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

El Clasico LIVE!

Real Madrid and Barcelona renew one of football’s greatest rivalries at the Bernabeu this afternoon with the two sides currently neck-and-neck at the LaLiga summit. Neither club have yet tasted domestic defeat so far in 2022/23, with only goal difference placing Xavi’s team above that of Carlo Ancelotti after seven wins and a draw from the opening eight matches for both.

However, Barcelona are dealing with something of an injury crisis defensively for the latest showdown with their greatest foes and are on the brink of another Champions League group-stage exit despite Robert Lewandowski’s last-gasp header against Inter Milan. Real Madrid, meanwhile, are set to be without Thibaut Courtois today with Andriy Lunin poised to deputise on the biggest stage, though Antonio Rudiger should at least be fit after a nasty head injury suffered while scoring against Shakhtar Donetsk in midweek.

Real Madrid boast 100 wins to Barcelona’s 97 in arguably the world’s most famous club fixture, winning four in a row until their 4-0 hammering on home soil back in March. Follow Real Madrid vs Barcelona in El Clasico LIVE with Standard Sport’s blog below!

El Clasico latest news

  • Kick-off time: 3.15pm BST, Santiago Bernabeu

  • How to watch: LaLiga TV

  • Real Madrid team news: Courtois out; Rudiger to play

  • Barcelona team news: Xavi facing defensive crisis

  • Prediction: 1-1 draw

Real Madrid CF - FC Barcelona

Why are Barcelona wearing Drake’s OVO owl logo?

13:36 , Jonathan Gorrie

The Catalan giants are sponsored by Spotify and will be celebrating Drake becoming the first artist to surpass 50 billion streams by wearing a special shirt with his logo on it.

Tried and trusted from Caro Ancelotti

13:33 , Jonathan Gorrie

Antonio Rudiger and Rodrygo were perhaps the two potential starters today but, much as he vowed before the game, Carlo Ancelotti sticks to what he knows best.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Real Madrid team news headlines

13:23 , Jonathan Gorrie

Real Madrid are without Thibaut Courtois for the first El Clasico of the season against Barcelona today, but Antonio Rudiger is fit to feature on the bench.

Los Blancos battle their fiercest rivals for top spot in LaLiga with both sides unbeaten as things stand and Carlo Ancelotti has been boosted by Karim Benzema’s recent return from injury. Once more, the Frenchman leads the line.

Rudiger put his body on the line to secure a dramatic equaliser against Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League and faces a fitness test, though Ancelotti is well-stocked defensively.

Confirmed Real Madrid lineup

13:22 , Jonathan Gorrie

Xavi’s pre-match message

13:12 , Jonathan Gorrie

Under pressure after drawing with Inter Milan to leave Barcelona’s Champions League hopes hanging by a thread, Xavi is eyeing today’s Clasico as a chance to get back on track.

“El Clásico is a great opportunity for us,” he said.

“It’s challenge and we need to change the chip. … The three points are important but it’s more about boosting our morale and confidence, and that’s as important for Real Madrid as it is for us. But you have to remember that we are still building this team. We’re angry about the setback in the Champions League, but we’re on the right track.”

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Barcelona eye Kante and Jorginho with Chelsea deals due to expire

13:03 , Jonathan Gorrie

Barcelona want to exploit the contract situations of N’Golo Kante and Jorginho and are keen to sign the Chelsea duo on free transfers next summer, writes Nizaar Kinsella.

The midfield pair are both out of contract at the end of the season and will be free to talk to interested foreign clubs from January.

Chelsea are open to renewing the contracts of both players but want to sign Kante on reduced terms from his £290,000-a-week deal due to his fitness struggles.

Only a short-term contract is currently on the table for the France international, who has suffered a setback in his return from his latest injury.

Kante has been sidelined for two months with a hamstring issue and Graham Potter confirmed on Monday that the club are still waiting to confirm his fitness.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Ancelotti vows to keep things simple as Real Madrid prepare for Barca

12:55 , Jonathan Gorrie

Carlo Ancelotti says he will keep things simple as he prepares for Sunday’s Clasico with Barcelona.

The Real Madrid manager deployed Luka Modric as a false nine during the last meeting between the two in March, a game in which Barca ran out 4-0 winners.

“I’m not going to reinvent the wheel, you can count on that,” Ancelotti told a news conference on Saturday with a wry smile.

Read his comments in full here!

(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)

Prediction: 1-1 draw

12:49 , Jonathan Gorrie

With both teams yet to taste domestic defeat this season, the stakes are high even at this early stage. For that reason, expect it to be cagey.

1-1  draw.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Barcelona team news: Kounde could be rushed back

12:48 , Jonathan Gorrie

Jules Kounde could be rushed back into action despite a recent injury as Xavi faces a defensive crisis.

Elsewhere for Barca, Hector Bellerin, Andreas Christensen and attacker Memphis Depay are all out.

Frenkie de Jong and Franck Kessie could offer more dynamism in midfield amid doubts about Sergio Busquets’ ability to peform at the top level much longer, though the defensive worries are a major problem.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Real Madrid team news: Courtois injured, Benzema fit

12:47 , Jonathan Gorrie

Thibaut Courtois is expected to miss the game following his recent nerve injury, with Andriy Lunin on standby. Antonio Rudiger trained in at least some capacity, but Eder Militao and David Alaba provide adequate cover in central defence.

Federico Valverde will almost certainly start on the right of the attack and the rest of Carlo Ancelotti’s side largely picks itself.

Karim Benzema is fit again.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

How to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona

12:46 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: In the UK, El Clasico will be broadcast live on Premier Sports 1 and LaLiga TV.

Live stream: Premier Sports subscribers will also be able to watch the game online via the Premier Player app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated live match blog.

(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)

Welcome

12:43 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Sunday’s huge Clasico.

Real Madrid and Barcelona are level on points at the top of LaLiga ahead of today’s clash at the Santiago Bernabeu and a win for either would be quite the statement.

Kick-off in Madrid is at 3.15pm BST.

(REUTERS)
(REUTERS)

Latest Stories

  • Argos rally for late win, Elks lose again at home

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have found a lot of ways to let games slip through their fingers during their CFL-record 16-game home losing streak. But Saturday’s 28-23 loss to the Toronto Argonauts might be most the heartbreaking of all. The Argos did not take the lead until 27 seconds were left on the game clock at Commonwealth Stadium. A.J. Ouellette’s 25-yard scamper into the end zone on a second-down-and-nine gave the Argos (10-6) the win and kept them two games ahead of the Montreal Alouette

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • Flames start fast, hang on to beat host Oilers 4-3

    EDMONTON — Michael Stone had a goal and two assists as the Calgary Flames got a bit of revenge for last season’s playoff ousting by Edmonton, defeating the Oilers 4-3 on Saturday. Mikael Backlund, Nazem Kadri and Andrew Mangiapan also scored for the Flames, who improved to 2-0. It was the first time since the 2009-2010 season that the Flames have won their first two games of the NHL regular season. Cody Ceci, Connor McDavid and Ryan McLeod scored for the Oilers (1-1). The Flames got off to a qui

  • NHL Tiers: Which teams rank among the league's elite?

    Only five teams have been given "elite" status to start the season.

  • Hamilton Tiger-Cats win first road game of the season, 35-32 over Calgary Stampeders

    CALGARY — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats won their first road game this season and their first game in Calgary in 18 years in a 35-32 victory over the Stampeders on Friday. Tiger-Cats quarterback Dane Evans threw to Tim White in the end zone with 11 seconds remaining in the game for the winning score. Hamilton linebacker Richard Leonard returned one of his two interceptions for a touchdown. Seth Small kicked field goals from 57, 46, 36 and 24 yards. Evans completed 17 of 25 passes for 244 yards, and al

  • Laurent Dubreuil blazes way to national title in men's 500m long track speedskating

    QUEBEC — Laurent Dubreuil blazed his way to being national champion in the men's 500-metre long track speedskating race on Thursday. The Lévis, Que., native, who holds the Canadian record in the event (33.77), crossed the finish line with a time of 34.379 to grab gold. Cédrick Brunet (35.500) and Christopher Fiola (35.541) earned silver and bronze, respectively. “Today’s race was exceptional," Dubreuil said. "I had a hard time believing my time when I crossed the finish line. It was quite possib

  • Zibanejad scores 2, Rangers open with 3-1 win over Lightning

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mika Zibanejad scored twice, including a tiebreaking power-play goal in the third period, and the New York Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 in the season opener on Tuesday night. Barclay Goodrow also scored and reigning Vezina Trophy winner Igor Shesterkin stopped 26 shots to help the Rangers start the new season with a win against the Lightning team that eliminated them from Eastern Conference final in June. Steven Stamkos had a power-play goal for the Lightning and Andr

  • Why John Schneider’s playoff decisions shouldn't hurt his future with the Blue Jays

    While some Toronto Blue Jays fans would like the team to move on from manager John Schneider after a disappointing playoff exit, management seems content with keeping him on board.

  • Peña's 18th-inning HR sends Astros past Mariners for sweep

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jeremy Peña homered in the 18th inning, and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0 on Saturday to advance to the AL Championship Series for the sixth straight year. Peña drove a slider from Penn Murfee deep to left-center for the rookie shortstop's first playoff homer, proving the only run in an afternoon full of dominant pitching and empty trips to the plate. The 18 innings matched the longest game in playoff history. Spoiling Seattle's first home playoff appearance sin

  • Elks welcome Argonauts, still looking for first home victory of CFL season

    EDMONTON — Sooner or later, the Edmonton Elks are going to win a home game. The Toronto Argonauts would rather it be later. The Elks (4-12) enter Saturday’s game with the East-leading Argos (9-6) on a CFL-record 15-game home losing streak. Visiting teams don't want to be the squad that allows Edmonton to break its miserable run at Commonwealth Stadium. "It’s about not getting ahead of your toes," said Argos quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, who threw for 352 yards in last week’s 23-20 win over

  • Kempe's second goal of game lifts Kings past Minnesota 7-6

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Adrian Kempe’s second goal of the night broke a tie in the third period as the Los Angeles Kings recovered after giving up a two-goal lead and beat the Minnesota Wild 7-6 Saturday night for their first win of the season. Kevin Fiala added a goal and two assists in his return to Minnesota. Gabriel Vilardi, Drew Doughty, Alex Iafallo and Matt Roy also scored for the Kings, starting a five-game road trip. Cal Petersen stopped 29 shots. Mats Zuccarello had a goal and two assis

  • Konecny's late goal lifts Flyers over Canucks, 3-2

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny scored with just over six minutes to play in the third period as the Philadelphia Flyers rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Saturday. Tony D'Angelo added a goal and an assist while Scott Laughton recorded a short-handed tally for Philadelphia (2-0-0), who has opened the John Tortorella era with back-to-back home wins. Carter Hart stopped 27 shots in the win Kyle Burroughs and Conor Garland scored for the Canucks, who have lost

  • Susan Auch out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada

    Susan Auch was "shocked and deeply saddened" to learn that she was out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada, ending a long tenure with the organization for the Olympic medallist and member of Canada's Sports Hall of Fame. The decision was made Thursday by Speed Skating Canada's board of directors, the organization said in an email. The brief statement did not include a reason for her departure. Reached Friday in Oakbank, Man., Auch said the news took her "completely by surprise." "

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Ottawa Senators at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the Calgary Flames vs. Edmonton Oilers at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the lin

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • Big additions bring big expectations this season for Ottawa Senators

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have been perennial basement dwellers for five years running, but the team finally seems poised to make significant progress. The past few difficult years have been spent building a young core that started with workhorse defenceman Thomas Chabot and went on to include captain Brady Tkachuk and forwards Drake Batherson, Josh Norris and Tim Stutzle. With the additions of veteran Claude Giroux, high-scoring winger Alex DeBrincat and goaltender Cam Talbot, the Senators m

  • NHL finds no evidence to support allegations against Ian Cole

    Ian Cole was suspended by the Tampa Bay Lightning after an anonymous post on social media accused the 33-year-old of sexually abusing and grooming a minor.

  • Halifax confirms support for World Juniors following Hockey Canada resignations

    Halifax Regional Council has confirmed its support for the IIHF World Junior Championship in Halifax and Moncton, following news that Hockey Canada's board will resign. Speaking after a special council meeting Tuesday evening, Mayor Mike Savage said the way Hockey Canada has handled allegations of sexual assault by players is "wrong," but given the pending resignations, he feels optimistic about hosting the World Juniors in December. "We're gonna go ahead and … put this tournament on and we're g

  • Konecny's late goal lifts Flyers over Canucks, 3-2

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny scored with just over six minutes to play in the third period as the Philadelphia Flyers rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Saturday. Tony D'Angelo added a goal and an assist while Scott Laughton recorded a short-handed tally for Philadelphia (2-0-0), who has opened the John Tortorella era with back-to-back home wins. Carter Hart stopped 27 shots in the win Kyle Burroughs and Conor Garland scored for the Canucks, who have lost

  • 'The Rock' straight up invents his own chant, fires up crowd at Leafs game

    A shocked Toronto crown erupted when Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson appeared on the video scoreboard, mic in hand, during Thursday's Leafs-Capitals game.