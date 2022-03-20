Real Madrid vs Barcelona live stream: How to watch El Clasico online and on TV tonight

Real Madrid host Barcelona in El Clasico tonight as the LaLiga rivals meet in the biggest derby in European football.

Both teams lost out to Atletico Madrid in the race for the Spanish title last season, but it is Real Madrid who hold a clear advantage in the table this year.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side come into the weekend 10 points clear of second-place Sevilla, with Barcelona a further five points behind in their bid to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Barcelona have improved since the appointment of Xavi, who replaced Ronald Koeman as the club’s manager earlier this season, and are 11 games unbeaten in all competitions.

Here’s everything you need to know before the match tonight.

When is Real Madrid vs Barcelona?

The match will kick off at 8pm GMT on Sunday 20 March at the Bernabeu, Madrid.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown live in the UK on Premier Sports 1, with coverage starting from 7:30pm. Premier Sports customers can also stream the match live on the Premier Sports player.

In the US, El Clasico can be streamed on ESPN+.

Confirmed line-ups

Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Nacho; Casemiro, Modric, Kroos; Valverde, Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo

Barcelona: TBC

Real Madrid: 11/10

Draw: 11/5

Barcelona: 21/-10

Prediction

Real Madrid were comfortable winners at the Nou Camp last time out, but this is set to be a far more competitive game given Barcelona’s improvement under Xavi. It could be an entertaining one, too, with both teams in good form. Real Madrid 2-2 Barcelona.