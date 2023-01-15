Real Madrid vs Barcelona live stream: How can I watch El Clasico live on TV in UK today?

(Getty Images)

For the first time in six years, Real Madrid face Barcelona in the Supercopa de Espana final.

Riyadh hosts 2023’s first El Clasico as the great rivals look to take the first piece of silverware on offer this year, with any final taking on greater significance when these sides are both involved. It was not a smooth ride to the showpiece event for either side, with Real needing penalties to get past Valencia and Barcelona also taken to spot-kicks by Real Betis.

Real won the competition last year but Barcelona will be confident of getting their hands on the trophy, after a strong season up to this point. Xavi’s side have lost just once in La Liga and sit top of the table, three points clear of Real.

Where to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on BT Sport 1 with coverage starting at 6.30pm for a 7pm GMT kick-off.

Live stream: The BT Sport app will offer a live stream service across laptops, games consoles, tablets and mobile devices.

