Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid live stream: How to watch LaLiga fixture online and on TV tonight
The big game on the European football scene this weekend sees a vital derby clash take place in Spain, with Real Madrid hosting Atletico Madrid on Saturday night.
Zinedine Zidane’s team have flattered to deceive this season, with inconsistent results and performances leaving them fourth in the table and with just one win in their last four LaLiga games.
Real are six points behind their local neighbours and league leaders Atleti, with Diego Simeone’s team absolutely flying this term - and they even have a game in hand on Real. Los Rojiblancos are yet to lose a match in the league and have conceded just two goals in their 10 games.
Last weekend Real beat Sevilla and Atletico took three points from Real Valladolid, while both also won midweek Champions League games against Borussia Monchengladbach and RB Salzburg respectively.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of kick-off.
When is the match?
The game kicks off at 8pm (GMT) on Saturday, 12 December.
Where can I watch it?
LaLiga TV will screen the game live in the UK. Subscribers can also stream the match live on the PremierPlayer app or at the premierplayer.tv desktop site.
What is the team news?
Real Madrid will once again be without Eden Hazard after he picked up another injury a couple of weeks back. Midfielder Federico Valverde has a broken leg and forward Luka Jovic was ruled out last week with a groin injury. Mariano and Dani Carvajal are both hoping to be fit in time to feature.
Atletico are missing centre-back Josema Gimenez and striker Diego Costa, but Luis Suarez is back and Angel Correa is another attacking option who could come into the team. Simeone has been playing a back three recently, so his big tactical decision will be whether to revert to his old 4-4-2 system or stick with 3-5-2.
Predicted line-ups
RMA: Courtois; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Mendy; Casemiro, Kroos, Modric; Asensio, Benzema, Vinicius Jr
ATM: Oblak; Savic, Felipe, Hermoso; Trippier, Koke, Saul, Llorente, Carrasco; Suarez, Felix
Odds
Real Madrid - 147/100
Draw - 12/5
Atletico Madrid - 23/10
Prediction
Unless Real Madrid’s forwards have a particularly clinical night, the odds are on Jan Oblak continuing his excellent record for the season in terms of goals conceded. At the other end it’s always likely Real might make an error of their own, and three points here would be a massive step for Atletico’s title hopes. Real Madrid 0-2 Atletico Madrid
