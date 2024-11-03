Real Madrid vs AC Milan: Champions League prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h, odds

Real Madrid host AC Milan in a heavyweight Champions League showdown this week.

As ever, it has been a dramatic week or two for Los Blancos.

They staged another incredible comeback in this competition last time out by coming from two goals down to beat Borussia Dortmund 5-2 before Carlo Ancelotti’s side were thrashed 4-0 by rivals Barcelona in the Clasico.

The club then boycotted the Ballon d’Or ceremony last month after Vinicius Junior was overlooked in favour of Rodri.

Saturday’s game with Valencia was postponed due to the devastating flash flooding in Spain.

Madrid, the current holders, sit below the automatic qualification spots in the new-look Champions League table and could certainly do with picking up some momentum.

Milan, meanwhile, got their first win of the continental campaign against Club Brugge last time out.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Real Madrid vs AC Milan is scheduled for an 8pm GMT kick-off time on Tuesday 5 November 2024.

The Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain will host.

Where to watch Real Madrid vs AC Milan

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on TNT Sports 4.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream the via Discovery+ app.

Real Madrid vs AC Milan team news

Dani Carvajal, Thibaut Courtois, Rodrygo and David Alaba are all expected to miss out for the hosts, though there is hope Antonio Rudiger will be fit.

Milan are without all of Luka Jovic, Matteo Gabbia, Ismael Bennacer and Alessandro Florenzi but Tammy Abraham is available again and Rafael Leao could come back into the starting lineup.

Real Madrid vs AC Milan prediction

Madrid may not be at their very best but will be expected to win at home against a Milan side somewhat off the pace in Serie A.

Real Madrid to win, 3-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Real Madrid wins: 6

Draws: 3

AC Milan wins: 6

