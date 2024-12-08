Real Madrid veteran underwent doping test after Girona victory

Real Madrid’s departure from Montilivi after their recent 3-0 win against Girona was delayed due to a doping test involving Luka Modric.

According to a report from Guillermo Rai, the veteran midfielder had to undergo an anti-doping test, which led to the team leaving later than usual.

It must be noted that despite his age, Modric continues to be a crucial figure for Real Madrid. His inclusion in the starting lineup against Girona is a testament to his importance.

In fact, while some of his teammates, such as Federico Valverde and Arda Guler, were substituted during the match, Modric remained on the pitch for the full 90 minutes, proving his endurance and value to the team.

Important player for Real Madrid

This season, the Croatian playmaker has been instrumental in Real Madrid’s attack, leading the team in creativity. Modric has created the most chances in La Liga for his side, with a total of 31.

Additionally, he has been responsible for setting up the most significant opportunities, with 11 “big chances” created, surpassing all other players in the squad.

Luka Modric was asked to undergo a doping test. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

These statistics highlight his ongoing influence on the pitch, even as he approaches 40 years of age.

Modric’s impressive form is not limited to creating chances; he has also managed to provide three assists in 21 matches this season.

This continues to prove that age is not a barrier for the seasoned midfielder, who remains one of the leaders that Real Madrid relies on. His experience and vision on the field are qualities that the team still very much needs.

Why anti-doping tests are performed?

In the wider context, anti-doping regulations play a key role in maintaining fairness and integrity in football. FIFA’s Anti-Doping Unit oversees the doping control programme for all FIFA competitions.

Random doping tests are conducted regularly, especially for players who are part of FIFA’s International Registered Testing Pool, ensuring that all players are subject to checks at any point, whether they are participating in competitions or preparing for them.

This random testing is essential in ensuring the sport remains clean and free of performance-enhancing substances.