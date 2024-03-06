Is Real Madrid v RB Leipzig on TV? Kick off time channel and how to watch the Champions League match

Real Madrid take on RB Leipzig in the Champions League (AP)

Real Madrid host RB Leipzig in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 and face a battle to reach the quarter-finals.

In the first leg, Los Blancos were without the injured Jude Bellingham and left Germany with a slender lead after Brahim Diaz earned them a 1-0 win.

Despite Real’s impressive record in the competition, RB Leipzig can afford to throw everything at the match, having had nine shots on target during the opening leg.

But the Bernabeu will be a different challenge, and Real have only failed to win one of their last 20 two-legged ties when they have held a lead going into the second leg – against Ajax in 2018-19 in the round of 16.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match and get the latest odds and tips here:

When is Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig?

Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig kicks off at 8pm GMT (9 pm CET) on Wednesday 6 March 2024 at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the UK can watch the match live on TNT Sports 2 with coverage starting at 7.30 pm GMT. Subscribers can also stream TNT Sports live via the Discovery + app.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Team news

Jude Bellingham returned at the weekend during Real’s controversial 2-2 draw against Valencia, after missing the first leg with an ankle problem. Antonio Rudiger and Joselu have also returned after injuries, although Carlo Ancelotti is expected to be without Thibaut Courtois, David Alaba and Eder Militao.

RB Leipzig will be without suspended defender Mohamed Simakan.

Predicted line-ups

Real Madrid XI: Lunin, Carvajal, Tchouameni, Rüdiger, Mendy, Valverde, Kroos, Camavinga, Bellingham, Vinícius Júnior, Rodrygo

Story continues

RB Leipzig XI: Gulácsi, Henrichs, Lukeba, Orbán, Raum, Olmo, Haidara, Schlager, Xavi Simons, Openda, Šeško

Odds

Real Madrid 3/5

Draw 18/5

RB Leipzig 24/5

Prediction

Despite a tight first leg and Real’s disappointment at the weekend, they will bounce back with full force in the Champions League. Real Madrid 3-1 RB Leipzig