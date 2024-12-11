Is Real Madrid’s top eight spot in the Champions League a realistic goal?

Real Madrid’s victory over Atalanta last night has reignited a sense of hope for the Spanish giants, a feeling that seemed to vanish after back-to-back defeats against AC Milan and Liverpool.

Those losses had left the team in a precarious position, but securing three points against Atalanta has brought some optimism back into the fold.

With a total of nine points now in hand from a possible 18, the dream of progressing further in the competition is alive, but the road ahead remains anything but simple.

Can Real Madrid qualify directly?

Currently, Real Madrid’s primary goal is to finish within the top eight teams in the group stage to secure direct qualification to the Champions League Round of 16.

Achieving this would allow them to avoid the play-off round. However, this task is highly challenging and depends heavily on results from other teams.

Mathematically, Real Madrid can still qualify for top eight. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Bayern Munich currently occupy 8th place with 12 points, just three ahead of Real Madrid. To leapfrog Bayern or other teams, Los Blancos must not only win their remaining two matches but also score as many goals as possible.

Real Madrid’s next opponents?

Real Madrid’s remaining fixtures in this phase are against Salzburg and Brest. If Carlo Ancelotti’s side manages to win both matches, they would finish the group stage with 15 points.

While this would strengthen their position, their final placement in the top eight will also depend on goal difference and the outcomes of matches involving their rivals.

For Real Madrid to break into the top eight, teams above them must falter significantly in the coming matches. Although the odds are stacked against them, they still have a chance to achieve their objective.

It is a slim opportunity, but one they cannot afford to waste. For now, their fate lies not only in their own hands but also in the performances of other teams in this highly competitive stage of the Champions League.