Real Madrid tighten grip at top of LaLiga with win over Sevilla as Jude Bellingham nets twice in Dortmund win

Pa Sport Staff
·3 min read
Federico Valverde celebrates coring Real Madrid’s third goal (Manu Fernandez/AP) (AP)
Federico Valverde celebrates coring Real Madrid’s third goal (Manu Fernandez/AP) (AP)

Real Madrid made it 10 victories from 11 LaLiga games this season with a 3-1 success against Sevilla.

Sevilla looked like they might achieve a result to kickstart their campaign when Erik Lamela cancelled out Luka Modric’s early opener.

But Lucas Vazquez put table-topping Real back in front in the 79th minute and Federico Valverde added a third two minutes later.

Third-placed Real Sociedad lost ground after a 1-0 defeat at Real Valladolid.

The Basque side had won eight matches in a row in all competitions but Sergio Leon’s 16th-minute goal decided the contest.

Real Mallorca secured a notable away victory at Valencia, coming from behind to win 2-1 after Edinson Cavani had put the hosts ahead from the penalty spot early in the second half.

Vedat Muriqi responded with a spot-kick of his own and Lee Kang-in netted the winner seven minutes from time.

England’s Jude Bellingham scored twice as Borussia Dortmund won their first Bundesliga match for more than a month with a 5-0 hammering of Stuttgart.

Bellingham opened the scoring in only the second minute and netted again early in the second half after Niklas Sule and Giovanni Reyna had put Dortmund three up at half-time, with Youssoufa Moukoko adding the fifth.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Bayern Munich moved to within a point of Union Berlin at the top with a 2-0 victory over Hoffenheim.

Teenager Jamal Musiala scored his ninth goal of the season in the 17th minute and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting added the second in the 38th minute.

Freiburg stay a point behind Bayern after beating 10-man Werder Bremen by the same score.

Marco Friedl was sent off after only 14 minutes and Freiburg made the breakthrough in the 56th minute through Lukas Kubler before Vincenzo Grifo scored a late penalty.

On a good day for the top five, Eintracht Frankfurt also took maximum points, with an excellent first-half showing earning them a 3-1 victory over Borussia Monchengladbach.

In-form young Dane Jesper Lindstrom scored either side of a goal from Eric Junior Dina Ebimbe, with Marcus Thuram grabbing a consolation for Monchengladbach.

Leipzig staged an unlikely comeback to draw 3-3 at Augsburg. The hosts had just gone three up when they had Iago sent off in the 65th minute and Leipzig fought back to take a point thanks to two goals in the last two minutes from Christopher Nkunku and Hugo Novoa.

Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen drew 2-2 with Wolfsburg thanks to an equaliser from Jeremie Frimpong.

In Serie A, Brahim Diaz scored twice in AC Milan’s 4-1 victory over Monza. Divock Origi netted his first goal since joining Milan from Liverpool and Rafael Leao added a fourth after Filippo Ranocchia had pulled one back for Monza.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s injury-time winner earned Inter Milan all three points in a dramatic 4-3 victory over Fiorentina.

The Viola fought back three times to level, with Luka Jovic’s volley in the 90th minute looking like it had earned them a point only for Mkhitaryan to have the final word.

Lautaro Martinez scored twice for Inter, once from the penalty spot, while Arthur Cabral also converted a spot-kick for Fiorentina.

Pasquale Mazzocchi scored the goal in Salernitana’s 1-0 win over Spezia.

David Costa’s late goal in a 1-0 victory over Marseille lifted Lens up to second in the Ligue 1 table.

Alexandre Lacazette scored a 90th-minute winner for Lyon in a 2-1 success over Montpellier after Elye Wahi had cancelled out Houssem Aouar’s opener.

Both teams finished with 10 men after Sinaly Diomande and Stephy Mavididi were shown red cards in the 74th minute following a clash.

Latest Stories

  • EXPLAINER: Which states have abortion on the ballot?

    The Supreme Court's June ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade and left the question of abortion rights up to the states has produced ballot questions in a handful of states this fall. Three states are asking voters some variation of whether they want to establish a right to abortion, while a single state is asking if its constitution should be changed to say there is no such right to abortion or for government funding. Kansas voters resoundingly rejected a ballot measure that would have permitted lawmakers to tighten abortion laws or outlaw the procedure outright in August — the first such test since the high court's ruling.

  • Reyna starts and scores in Dortmund's 5-0 rout of Stuttgart

    BERLIN (AP) — Gio Reyna is back. The American started and scored on Saturday to help Borussia Dortmund rout Stuttgart 5-0 in the Bundesliga. It was Reyna’s first league start of the season and he crowned an impressive outing on the left of midfield with his first goal of the campaign when he curled a fine strike inside the far post just before the break. Jude Bellingham also starred with two goals as Dortmund produced arguably its best performance of the season so far to end a three-game run in

  • Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Russell Teibert undergoes ankle surgery

    Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Russell Teibert has undergone successful surgery on his right ankle. The club says the 29-year-old is expected to make a full recovery ahead of next season's training camp. The Whitecaps did not release any details on when or how Teibert sustained the ankle injury. He made 33 appearances for the 'Caps last season, including 28 starts, and registered one assist. Hailing from Niagara Falls, Ont., Teibert is a product of the Whitecaps academy system and has played 286

  • Calgary Surge unveiled as Canadian Elite Basketball League's newest franchise

    The Canadian Elite Basketball League announced Wednesday that its Calgary franchise, which was recently relocated from Guelph, will be known as the Surge. The nickname was chosen following an online campaign and unveiled by five-time Canadian Screen Award winner and Calgary native Andrew Phung. Usman Tahir Jutt, CEO of Calgary company Chirp, and Jason Ribeiro, a doctoral researcher at the University of Calgary, were introduced as the team owners. "[I] am humbled by the opportunity to give back t

  • NHL finds workforce is over 83% white in diversity and inclusion report

    The NHL released the findings of its inaugural diversity and inclusion report on Tuesday in what it calls a "good start" to diversifying the makeup of the league.

  • Carter Verhaeghe scores twice, Panthers beat Flyers 4-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Carter Verhaeghe scored twice, Rudolfs Balcers and Josh Mahura each had third-period goals and the Florida Panthers held on to beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 on Wednesday night. Balcers’ goal, his first with Florida after signing in the offseason, put the Panthers on top for good. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 31 shots for the Panthers, who have won three of four to open the season. Travis Konency, James van Riemsdyk and Nick Seeler scored for Philadelphia. Kevin Hayes had two

  • Faulk scores 2nd goal in OT to lift Blues over Kraken, 4-3

    SEATTLE (AP) — Justin Faulk scored his second goal of the game at 2:50 of overtime and the St. Louis Blues beat the Seattle Kraken 4-3 on Wednesday night. Vladimir Tarasenko took advantage of a defensive miscue behind the net and found Faulk in front of the net for his third assist of the game. Faulk put the shot past Martin Johnson from the crease. Brayden Schenn had a goal and an assist to help St. Louis improve to 2-0, Jordan Kyrou also scored and Jordan Binnington made 32 saves. Will Borgen,

  • Malinin's quad axel lifts 17-year-old to Skate America title, Canadians get silver in pairs

    NORWOOD, Mass. — Ilia Malinin wasn't sure whether he would unveil his quad axel, the hardest jump in figure skating that only he had landed in competition, after a fourth-place short program left him playing catchup at Skate America. Not only did he try it, the 17-year-old American phenom landed it nearly perfectly. Malinin's brilliant quad axel, along with four more quads packed into a dynamic free skate Saturday night, was enough to lift him past Kao Miura and to the top step of the podium in

  • Senators put on offensive show in beating Bruins 7-5 for first win

    OTTAWA — If Tuesday's home opener was any indication of what’s to come, then this Ottawa Senators' season is going to be wildly entertaining. The Senators beat the Boston Bruins at Canadian Tire Centre with seven different players scoring. Mark Kastelic’s first of the season in the second period held up as the winner, but the fun started before the puck even dropped. Things got underway with former Ottawa captain Daniel Alfredsson on hand for the ceremonial puck drop sending the sellout crowd in

  • Ranking the NHL's new 'Reverse Retro' sweaters

    The best thing to happen aesthetically to the sport of hockey is back for another season.

  • Best moments from Raptors' wild season-opening win over Cavs

    Kicking off the season with a big comeback win over an elite Eastern Conference foe made for a fun night in Toronto. Here's what stood out most.

  • Russia says doping case against Nichushkin dropped

    MOSCOW (AP) — A years-old doping case against Colorado Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin has been dropped by the International Ice Hockey Federation, the Russian Hockey Federation said on Tuesday. The RHF said “the IIHF informed Nichushkin that all charges against the player have been dropped" and it would not attempt to suspend him. The RHF said this followed “the results of additional analyses” at a drug-testing laboratory in Switzerland. The IIHF did not immediately respond to a request for

  • Durant breaks late tie with 3, Nets top Raptors 109-105

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant broke a tie with a 3-pointer with 56 seconds left and had 27 points to help the Brooklyn Nets beat the Toronto Raptors 109-105 on Friday night. Durant’s 3 gave Brooklyn a 105-102 lead. “It’s a game of runs. I like how we stayed with it, the resiliency that we showed,” Durant said. “We were up double-digits and we let them come back twice. It was an up and down game, but we just kept fighting.” Kyrie Irving led the Nets with 30 points. Pascal Siakam led the Raptors wi

  • How Bruins are thriving in Brad Marchand's absence

    The Bruins still look like a force to be reckoned with, even without Brad Marchand in the lineup.

  • NHL's Kim Davis hopes next Hockey Canada board is 'diverse and inclusive'

    Kim Davis sees only one path forward for Hockey Canada. The NHL's executive vice-president of social impact, growth initiatives and legislative affairs watched from afar as revelation after damning revelation emerged throughout a scandal-filled spring, summer and fall over how the sport's most powerful national organization handled sexual assault allegations. And following last week's developments — Scott Smith left Hockey Canada as president and CEO, while the entire board of directors stepped

  • Red Wings' Vrana enters NHL/NHL player assistance program

    DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana has entered the player assistance program of the NHL and NHL Players’ Association. The league and the union made the announcement Wednesday. They did not specify why he entered the program. Vrana will be paid while he is receiving treatment. The program administrators will determine when he's cleared to compete for the Red Wings. The 26-year-old Vrana had a goal and an assist in Saturday's win at New Jersey. Two days later, the team said he di

  • Gavrikov's OT score lifts Blue Jackets over Canucks 4-3

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Vladislav Gavrikov scored in overtime and the Columbus Blue Jackets came from behind to beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Tuesday night for their first victory of the season. The Canucks remained winless after four games and are the first team in NHL history to give up four straight multi-goal leads to start the season. Johnny Gaudreau had a goal and an assist, Justin Danforth and Zach Werenski each scored, and Gavrikov added an assist before his goal at 3:21 of overtime on

  • Flames suffer first loss of season as Tuch's hat trick leads Sabres to 6-3 win

    CALGARY — Led by strong individual performances including Ramus Dahlin's record-setting start to the season, the Buffalo Sabres have looked the part of a more formidable opponent than years past. Dahlin scored for the fourth straight game — an NHL record for a defenceman to open the season — and Alex Tuch notched his first career hat trick as the Sabres handed the Calgary Flames their first loss of the season on Thursday night with a 6-3 victory. "It's crazy,” Dahlin said about his accomplishmen

  • Bruce Boudreau calls Canucks 'mentally weak' after latest collapse

    The Vancouver Canucks held a players-only meeting after squandering another multi-goal lead in a 6-4 loss to the Washington Capitals on Monday.

  • Tkachuk has a pair of goals in Ottawa Senators' 5-2 win over Coyotes

    OTTAWA — Brady Tkachuk had two goals while Tyler Motte and Shane Pinto each had a goal and an assist Saturday as the Ottawa Senators beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-2. Motte and Mark Kastelic scored 47 seconds apart in the third period for a 5-2 Senators lead. Kastelic had a couple of whacks at the side of the goal before knocking the puck past Arizona goaltender Karel Vejmelka at 6:15. On the next shift Batherson took a shot that Vejmelka thought he had trapped, but the puck fell into the crease whe