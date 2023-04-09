Real Madrid throw away lead in costly defeat at home to Villarreal

Madrid, with many changes to their starting lineup, went ahead thanks to a Pau Torres own goal resulting from Marco Asensio's impressive play. However, Madrid's grip on the game weakened, and Villarreal's equalizer was well-deserved. Samuel Chukwueze scored the equalizer in style, leaving his defender behind with quick footwork and a shimmy before slotting the ball into the net. Vinicius Junior scored a brilliant solo goal three minutes into the second half, weaving his way past two defenders with a nutmeg and tapping the ball into the goal. Villarreal once again equalized after a VAR review overturned an offside call on Jose Luis Morales. Chukwueze then sealed the victory for Villarreal with a stunning strike from outside the box, curling the ball into the top corner of the net. In the dying minutes of the game, the hosts had a penalty overturned after a VAR review, and Asensio missed the target from a promising free-kick in the 97th minute. Madrid are still 12 points behind Barcelona, the league leaders, even though they have played an extra game. Villarreal are only four points away from a Champions League spot. Elsewhere, Real Sociedad strengthened their grip on fourth place with a 2-1 victory over Getafe, Athletic Bilbao kept their European hopes alive with a win at Espanyol and Osasuna beat bottom side Elche.

