World Cup pantomime villain Neymar receives warm welcome on return to PSG

Neymar was hugged by Thomas Tuchel and looked at home with the rest of the PSG squad

Neymar was greeted like a hero on his return to Paris Saint-Germain after the World Cup with Brazil.

The 26-year-old has begun pre-season training with the French champions ahead of his second season since his record move from Real Madrid and his team-mates were clearly thrilled to see him back.

Despite constant links with Real Madrid, Neymar is now preparing for the Trophee des Champions clash with Monaco in China this weekend.

Neymar takes part in his first training session back with PSG

There has been plenty of change over the summer too, with Thomas Tuchel taking over from Unai Emery in the summer.

Tuchel embraced his star player, who reportedly earns a record £850,000 per week in the French capital, and Neymar also linked up with Juventus legend Gianluigi Buffon for the first time.

Thomas Tuchel greets his new star player for the first time out in China

Gianluigi Buffon is clearly thrilled to be on the same side as Neymar now

There were reunions with Angel Di Maria, who also endured a frustrating World Cup, and Brazilian team-mate Thiago Silva.

Even though Neymar attracted plenty of criticism for his theatrics out in Russia and has seemed destined for a move to Madrid, his relationship with the PSG players is clearly very strong.

Neymar and Di Maria share a moment after frustrating summers

Neymar and Thiago Silva are team-mates at club and international level

Whether or not he is still playing in Ligue 1 at the end of the month remains to be seen.

Despite the Spanish giants coming out and denying the rumours, plenty of reports still suggest he is Los Blancos’ No.1 target.



