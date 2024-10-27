Real Madrid superstar’s response to Barcelona midfielder after on-field taunt

Every time Real Madrid and Barcelona step out on the pitch against each other, flared tempers among the players are a common occurrence.

And, it was no different last night either as there were a number of occasions when stars from either side got into arguments.

One such incident saw Barcelona midfielder Gavi get into a heated exchange with Real Madrid ace Vinicius Jr. in the latter stages of the match which the Catalans won 4-0.

What was said?

Gavi’s time on the pitch may have been brief – entering just three minutes before the end of regulation time – but it was long enough for him to engage in a verbal tussle with Vinicius.

Vinicius and Gavi were involved in a heated exchange. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

The pair became entangled while challenging for the ball. Shortly after, they exchanged words, and the Barcelona player ended up raising four fingers to remind the Brazilian of the goals Real Madrid had conceded. “Four” could be clearly read on his lips.

However, the exchange did not end there. According to El Chiringuito, Vinicius did not remain silent and responded in kind to Gavi’s taunt.

As per the update, the 24-year-old Real Madrid megastar responded by saying: “Yes, yes, but on Monday I’m going to collect the Ballon d’Or.”

Indeed, everything indicates that on Monday, Vinicius Jr. will win the Ballon d’Or award after enjoying a sensational 2023/24 season during which he played a key role in Real Madrid’s La Liga, UEFA Champions League, and Spanish Super Cup triumphs.

The Brazilian international endured a difficult outing against Barcelona on Saturday but Monday’s Ballon d’Or ceremony should help lift his spirits before Real Madrid face Valencia next weekend.