Real Madrid step up Eriksen interest as Dane stalls on new Tottenham contract

Real Madrid are set to test Tottenham Hotspur’s resolve over Christin Eriksen

Real Madrid are ready to step up their interest in Christian Eriksen as the Tottenham Hotspur star continues to stall on a new deal by preparing a bid worth £100 million.

The LaLiga giants are struggling this season under interim manager Santiago Solari and are planning a squad overhaul after selling Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer. The European giants want one of Chelsea’s Eden Hazard or Eriksen but they see the Spurs man as more gettable.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

READ MORE: Pochettino wants to finish his career at Tottenham

READ MORE: Emotional Gascoigne pleads not guilty to sexual assault

READ MORE: Boca accept Cagliari’s Nandez bid as Barella to Chelsea reports intensify

Eriksen has 18 months left on his contract but has been stalling on signing an extension despite Tottenham being willing to more than double his wages ages to around £200,000 a week.

Isco could be on the way out of the Bernabeu and may be used as a makeweight if Eriksen departs

He is happy at Tottenham and won’t push for a move away from north London but Eriksen wants to play for Real Madrid or Barcelona in his prime should the opportunity arise and he is using his contract situation to test each club’s resolve.

Barcelona do not appear keen to make a move having signed Philippe Coutinho last year, while Bayern Munich are keen on a deal but sources close to Eriksen claim he would stay at Spurs if he doesn’t move to Spain.

That’s left the way clear for Madrid, and they hope £100m will be enough to prise him away from north London. However Daniel Levy will likely hold out for at least £150m.

To fund such a deal, Real chairman Florentino Perez may need to instigate a squad clearout, with the out-of-favour Isco one who could be sold.

That opens the possibility that the Spain international could be used as a makeweight for Eriksen to move the other way.