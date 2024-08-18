Real Madrid star sends message over future during Mallorca clash

A leading member of the attacking ranks at Real Madrid on Sunday made use of the opportunity to send a message to all associated with the club, regarding his future.

Real, of course, are currently locked in action, in their opening fixture of the new La Liga season.

Carlo Ancelotti’s troops have made the trip to Son Moix, for a meeting with RCD Mallorca.

After putting Atalanta to the sword in the UEFA Super Cup in midweek, Los Blancos no doubt headed into proceedings eager to carry their victorious start to the term onto the domestic front, too.

And, as things stand, this is precisely what Real Madrid are headed towards.

As much comes owing to a solitary goal on the part of Rodrygo.

After being teed up courtesy of a clever backheel on the part of compatriot Vinícius Jr, frontman Rodrygo made no mistake with his ensuing finish, dropping his shoulder before picking out the far corner with aplomb.

And the Brazilian international, from here, made use of the opportunity to send a clear cut message regarding his future.

Amid ongoing speculation linking him with a move away from Madrid, Rodrygo utilised his celebration to kiss the club badge, as direct a signal as possible that he intends to stay put.

Rodrygo makes it clear. 🤍😘 pic.twitter.com/Qd5Ir3gQT0 — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) August 18, 2024

Conor Laird | GSFN