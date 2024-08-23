Real Madrid star rules out national team return under current management

Despite playing a crucial role in Real Madrid’s win over Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League final last season, Thibaut Courtois did not participate in the European Championships that followed.

This decision was not due to injury but because of a disagreement with the manager of the Belgian National Team, Domenico Tedesco.

Belgium’s subpar performance at the Euros raised questions about Tedesco’s ability to lead the team to success, but it was not enough to secure his sacking.

Now, Courtois has made a significant statement regarding his international situation amidst growing tension.

Courtois Comments on His International Future

Speaking to the media earlier this week, the Real Madrid goalkeeper revealed that he has no intention of returning to the National Team as things stand, owing to the standoff between him and the manager.

“I have decided not to return to the Belgian national team under this manager. In this matter, I accept my share of responsibility.”

“However, looking forward, my lack of confidence in him would not contribute to maintaining the necessary atmosphere,” he added, explaining his decision via Instagram.

Boost for Real Madrid

It is unfortunate that a player of Courtois’ calibre is being kept out of international football due to politics.

From Real Madrid’s point of view, however, the development can only be seen as a positive.

Now out of the picture for Belgium, Courtois will be available to give his 100% to Los Blancos, with added rest during the international breaks.

Considering that he just recovered from an ACL injury earlier this year, it is in the player’s best interest to have the added rest.

It remains to be seen if the Belgian returns to the international stage if there is a change in management in the coming years. At 32 years of age, he still has close to four years of action left in him, after all.