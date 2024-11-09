Real Madrid star limps out of Osasuna clash in tears

La Liga champions Real Madrid have on Saturday been dealt a fresh blow on the personnel front.

This comes after Rodrygo was forced into a premature departure from the club’s latest outing.

Carlo Ancelotti’s troops are of course currently locked in action, in a La Liga meeting with Osasuna at the Santiago Bernabéu.

The aforementioned Rodrygo, for his part, was thrown back into the Real Madrid XI for the clash, featuring out wide on the right flank.

Early in proceedings in the Spanish capital, however, the Brazilian international pulled up with a problem in his right leg.

After initially managing to run the issue off, Rodrygo then went to ground just shy of the 20-minute mark, on this occasion in altogether more evident distress.

After being tended to by the hosts’ medical team, it quickly became clear that the 23-year-old was in no condition to continue, replaced by Brahim Díaz as a result.

And Rodrygo – fresh off a prior spell on the sidelines – went on to depart the pitch looking nothing short of forlorn, shedding more than one tear en route to the Real Madrid bench.

Conor Laird – GSFN