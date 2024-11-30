Real Madrid star faces accusations of piracy from La Liga president – ‘He was pirating the match’

Javier Tebas, the president of LaLiga, is currently in Buenos Aires, Argentina, where he is leading a conference on combating audiovisual piracy.

This issue has become one of the biggest challenges for Tebas in his role overseeing Spain’s top football league. Piracy, especially when it comes to the illegal streaming of football matches, is a major concern for both the league and its broadcast partners.

During the conference, Tebas made a notable comment about Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr. in connection to an incident that took place during a Champions League match between Liverpool and Real Madrid.

No to piracy

Tebas highlighted the fact that the game was being accessed illegally in Spain, suggesting that piracy was involved.

He explained that for Spanish viewers, watching the Champions League match legally requires a subscription to Movistar Television, the official broadcaster of the tournament in Spain.

“If it is in Madrid, and I think it was in Madrid, it is piracy. Access to the content to watch the Champions League in Spain has to be through Movistar Television,” he was quoted by SPORT.

Javier Tebas has accused Vinicius Jr. of piracy. (Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)

However, some viewers, including Vinicius, reportedly accessed the game through unauthorized means, using VPNs or satellite dishes aimed at other countries to bypass Movistar’s restrictions.

“To watch that content you had to have a VPN, or a satellite dish directed elsewhere. There has to be an active conduct outside the scope of Movistar.

“He was pirating the match. It has been communicated that next time they will not pirate the match,” he added.

What was he referring to?

Tebas emphasized that such actions were considered piracy and made it clear that anyone engaging in these activities would face consequences.

He specifically referred to an Instagram story shared by Vinicius, where the player posted an image from the match that also displayed the logo of TNT Sports Brasil, a Brazilian broadcaster.

This post raised concerns about the illegal sharing of broadcast content, which could affect both the league and its broadcasters.

In response to this incident, LaLiga is believed to have sent a formal warning to Real Madrid, urging them to address the situation. However, it is not expected that the club will take any immediate, firm action regarding Vinicius’ involvement.