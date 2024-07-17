Real Madrid star’s chances of staying ‘growing’ after Leny Yoro blow

An insight into the potential knock-on effect of Leny Yoro’s decision not to join the club on a member of the defensive ranks at La Liga giants Real Madrid has today been forthcoming.

The name of stopper Yoro has of course positioned itself front and centre in the headlines in Spain’s capital across the day to date.

As much comes after widespread confirmation was forthcoming that the 18-year-old’s patience with long-time suitors Real Madrid had finally worn out.

Yoro, instead, has come to the decision to take his talents to the Premier League, with Manchester United.

🚨🔴 Leny Yoro to Manchester United, here we go! Deal in place after first part of medical completed.



More tests to follow then he’s ready to sign five year deal valid until June 2029.



Lille and Man United have all documents set for deal worth €50m plus several add-ons. pic.twitter.com/8Ziwb2JKNj — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 17, 2024

And, if the latest word stemming from the media is anything to go by, as much could yet prove a blessing in disguise for a current member of the defensive setup in Madrid.

The player in question? Jesús Vallejo.

Defender Vallejo, for his part, is fresh off another temporary spell away from Spain’s capital, on this occasion with Granada.

A difficult campaign, which saw his efforts hampered by a host of fitness issues, however, saw the 27-year-old manage a paltry three appearances.

Despite as much, Vallejo is understood to hold out hope of carving out a place for himself back at Real Madrid next season, amid something of a shortage of options at the heart of Carlo Ancelotti’s backline.

And, according to Relevo, this week’s developments on the Yoro front could see the Spaniard afforded precisely that:

‘Vallejo’s shares of continuing at Madrid are growing,’ it is confirmed.

Conor Laird | GSFN