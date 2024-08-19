Real Madrid star apologises to Mallorca’s Vedat Muriqi

A member of the defensive ranks at Real Madrid issued an apology to RCD Mallorca star Vedat Muriqi on Sunday night.

This came owing to developments late in the meeting between the two clubs.

Real Madrid of course kicked their La Liga campaign into gear last night, ultimately held to a disappointing 1-1 stalemate at Son Moix.

Adding further to the woes of the Spanish champions was a red card, too, Ferland Mendy sent on his way deep into injury time.

The Frenchman’s dismissal was a deserved one, after Mendy was responsible for an awful challenge on Mallorca frontman Vedat Muriqi.

And the 29-year-old himself, it would appear, was fully aware of as much.

As per a report from Cadena Ser on Monday:

‘Mendy himself was immediately aware of the seriousness of his foul and did not hesitate to approach the Mallorcan striker to apologize.’

Real Madrid are now awaiting word from La Liga regarding the length of ban which their starting left-back is facing up to.

