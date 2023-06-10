Real Madrid re-sign Fran Garcia, Carlo Ancelotti excited by young defenders return

Real Madrid have officially announced the return of Spanish defender Fran Garcia from Rayo Vallecano, confirming their intentions during this summer's transfer window.

The 23-year-old showcased impressive form for Rayo last season, featuring in 40 matches across all competitions and contributing two goals and three assists.

Carlo Ancelotti, coach of Los Blancos, expressed his delight at Garcia's comeback on the club website, stating, "He's a left-back with real energy and he's so quick with the ball. He plays out very well and he's got great attributes for us. He'll be with us next year."

Garcia, a product of Real Madrid's youth academy, has spent seven seasons at the club, making his first-team debut in December 2018. He also gained valuable experience during his three-year stint at Rayo Vallecano, accumulating 72 appearances in La Liga and establishing himself as one of the league's top defenders.

Real Madrid triggered a buy-back clause included in Garcia's transfer to Rayo in 2021, though the exact fee remains undisclosed. However, sources suggest that the clause is valued at €10 million (£8.7m), of which Ancelotti's side will pay €5 million (£4.4m) due to a 50% sell-on clause.

The return of Garcia doesn't signal the end of Real Madrid's left-back pursuit, as they are reportedly open to selling Ferland Mendy during the current transfer window. Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies has emerged as a potential target, with the Canadian internationals contract negotiations with the Bundesliga champions at a standstill.

In other exciting news, Real Madrid are on the verge of securing the signature of Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund. The English talent has chosen the capital giants, giving them the edge in the race for his signature.

Real Madrid's summer transfer activity showcases their ambition to reinforce the squad and build a formidable team under the guidance of Ancelotti. The return of Garcia and the potential arrivals of Davies and Bellingham signal a promising future for the Spanish powerhouse.

