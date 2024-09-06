Real Madrid set for a new addition to Carlo Ancelotti’s coaching staff

While their arch-rivals Barcelona have had a complete makeover in the technical staff this summer, Real Madrid have more or less had a stable unit, looking to emulate the success of last season.

Carlo Ancelotti still retains a strong standing within the team and the board, whereas his assistants, including Davide Ancelotti, are also rated highly.

Davide, in fact, was courted by multiple European clubs in the summer, but he opted to remain at Real Madrid.

Andy Mangan joins Real Madrid staff

However, despite the stability in the coaching unit, Real Madrid appear to have made one change by bringing in Andy Mangan.

According to The Athletic, Mangan is set to join Ancelotti’s coaching staff at Real Madrid this season.

The Englishman was most recently serving as the assistant manager at Stockport County and does not necessarily have a lot of experience in working for a big club.

However, Mangan is very close to Ancelotti and his son, Davide. Mangan’s hiring is part of Ancelotti’s plans to add an Englishman to the coaching staff.

The Italian was particularly looking for someone with grassroots experience in English football, especially the second division.

Mangan fits the bill perfectly, as the Englishman had made over 300 appearances across the English third, fourth and fifth tiers. During the course of his career, he played for clubs like Tranmere Rovers, Fleetwood Town and Wrexham.

As things stand, Mangan is waiting for his work permit and no joining date has been set. But everything suggests the 38-year-old will soon join the ranks at Real Madrid.