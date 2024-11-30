Real Madrid see 22-year-old former academy star as an option to improve defence

Real Madrid are solely responsible for the defensive crisis they have on their hands for all the fingers can be pointed to the poor management of their summer transfer window.

Los Blancos were highly linked with a transfer for Leny Yoro and based all their plans taking the youngster’s signing for granted when they were still in the process of bargaining his fee.

They hoped the player would stand firm on his decision to sign for Real Madrid while pushing away other offers which is why they let go of the likes of Nacho Fernandez and Rafa Marin in the same overconfidence.

Eventually, Yoro never arrived and left the club with just two starting-quality fit centre-backs.

Looking back at Marin

As relayed in a recent update by The Athletic, Los Blancos have come a full circle and now see Rafa Marin to be a possible solution to their problems.

The young and highly-rated defender was at the club less than six months ago but was pushed out as they saw him as a surplus resource. Now, they hope to utilise his lack of playing time at Napoli to enable a return home.

Real Madrid have a buyback clause in Rafa Marin’s contract. (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

The administration see Marin as a player who knows the club well and the high standards that come with playing at Real Madrid. Moreover, Real Madrid have an affordable buy-back clause and wish to utilise the same.

The 22-year-old moved to Napoli in the summer for a fee of €12 million but he has struggled to gain prominence in Italy. So far, he has not made his debut in Serie A and has played just one game for the club.

Los Blancos have several buy-back clauses on the player which change with the time elapsed since his move. The current deal includes a buy-back clause worth €25 million for 2026 and €35 million for 2027.

It thus remains to be seen if the club can negotiate a return in January or in the summerwhich is far before the agreed date of a buy-back. Given that it benefits all parties, however, it may not be as complicated as it appears.