Real Madrid security member charged with assaulting Champions League final steward at Wembley

A Real Madrid staff member has been charged with common assault following the Champions League final at Wembley.

The Metropolitan Police has confirmed that a member of Real's security staff was charged after allegedly assaulting a steward after the Spanish club's win against Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

A statement from the Met read: "Maria Hernandez, 52 (07.07.71) of Madrid, Spain, has been charged with common assault and will appear at Willesden Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, 18 June.

"The charge relates to an incident at the Champions League final on Saturday, 1 June where Hernandez, who is a member of Real Madrid security staff, is alleged to have assaulted a steward during an altercation at Wembley."

Second-half goals from Dani Carvajal and Vinicius Junior sealed a 2-0 win and a record-extending 15th Champions League crown for Real.

The occasion was further tainted by a pitch invasion shortly after kick-off.

Yevhenii Lubnenko, 29, David Carneckij, 28, and a 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, have since been charged with going onto the playing area at a football match contrary to section four of the Football (Offences) Act 1991.