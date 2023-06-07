Real Madrid reportedly table €80m opening offer for Tottenham star Harry Kane

Real Madrid and Carlo Ancelotti have identified Tottenham striker Harry Kane as their top choice to replace Karim Benzema.

Tottenham Hotspur chief Daniel Levy expressed his desire to keep the striker in London and set a price tag of €115million.

According to reports from MARCA, Real Madrid is preparing an opening offer of €80million for Kane, which is not far from Tottenham's asking price.

Negotiations are expected to progress quickly, and Florentino Perez is likely to find creative solutions to bridge any remaining gap.

Real Madrid has two advantages despite the high price. Firstly, Kane has a strong desire to represent the club and is reportedly only willing to leave the Premier League for them.

Secondly, Levy prefers not to sell to direct Premier League rivals, indirectly favoring Real Madrid.

Kane has been a pivotal player for Tottenham since 2013, consistently scoring goals.

In the recent Premier League season, he netted 30 goals, provided three assists, and created 14 big chances in 38 appearances.

