Real Madrid ready to lock down young defender with five-year deal including €500 million clause

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has reportedly taken personal charge of securing the contract renewal of 21-year-old defender Raul Asencio.

According to recent reports from Defensa Central, Perez is determined to solidify Asencio’s future at the club by offering a long-term deal that reflects his growing importance to the team.

The proposed contract is expected to span four or five years and include a staggering €500 million release clause. This reflects the club’s belief in Asencio’s potential and their determination to ward off interest from other teams.

Despite his impressive performances, Asencio’s salary will reportedly remain modest by Real Madrid’s standards, at around €2 million per season net. However, this is seen as a significant step up for the young defender, whose current deal runs until 2026.

Asencio deserves a renewal

Real Madrid are preparing renewal offer for Raul Asencio. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Asencio’s rise has been nothing short of remarkable. His strong performances in defence have not only caught the attention of the coaching staff but also won the admiration of fans across the globe.

The young Spaniard has managed to carve out a key role in the first team, and his continued development is a priority for both the club and its president. The renewal is seen as a way to ensure he feels valued while helping him settle further into his role.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is likely to rely on Asencio more frequently as the season progresses. With senior players like Antonio Rudiger requiring rest due to the heavy schedule, Asencio’s inclusion in the starting XI is expected to become more regular.

The Italian coach is also exploring defensive rotations, which could see Asencio lining up alongside players like Aurelien Tchouameni, offering fresh options for the team.

This proactive approach by Real Madrid highlights their commitment to nurturing young talent while maintaining squad depth and balance. If Asencio continues to perform at his current level, he is well on his way to becoming a cornerstone of Real Madrid’s future.