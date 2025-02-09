Real Madrid ready to accelerate talks for 21-year-old’s contract renewal – Romano

Real Madrid are making significant progress in their efforts to secure a new contract for Raul Asencio, as per the latest update from Fabrizio Romano.

The journalist mentions that after initial discussions in December, the club is now ready to advance negotiations further.

Both the club’s management and coaching staff are delighted with Asencio’s development, attitude, and overall contribution. Securing his future with the club has become a top priority.

With key defensive players like Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba, and Eder Militao sidelined due to injuries, Asencio has stepped up admirably.

He has showcased his ability to perform at the highest level, taking on the responsibility of leading the defensive line during crucial matches.

Commendable performance against Atletico

His performance against Atletico Madrid in the recent derby highlighted his qualities. He was aggressive in duels, quick on the ball, and demonstrated excellent decision-making, effectively handling formidable opponents like Julian Alvarez and Antoine Griezmann.

Raul Asencio has impressed everyone with his performances. (Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

Asencio’s playing style has drawn comparisons to Real Madrid legends Nacho and Sergio Ramos. His impressive performances suggest that he has passed the club’s test for reliability and consistency.

Despite being relatively young and inexperienced, Asencio has proven himself to be a dependable player. His speed, physical presence, and strong personality enable him to thrive in high-pressure situations.

Real Madrid are happy with him

Among the players who emerged stronger from the derby, Asencio stands out as a key figure. He was the standout performer in a defence that has been stretched thin by injuries.

It appears that Carlo Ancelotti no longer views Asencio as merely a third or fourth-choice centre-back. Instead, he is likely to be given a more prominent role in the team’s defensive setup.

If not for the injury crisis, Asencio might not have had this opportunity to showcase his abilities. However, he has seized the chance and impressed everyone at the club.

All signs point to Real Madrid being extremely satisfied with Asencio’s performances, and it seems only a matter of time before a new contract is officially signed.