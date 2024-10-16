Real Madrid prioritise signing Alexander-Arnold - Thursday's gossip

Real Madrid prioritise signing Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold, Liverpool and Man City chase Nicolo Barella, Arsenal monitor Benjamin Sesko.

Real Madrid have made Liverpool and England defender Trent Alexander-Arnold, 26, a priority target. (Athletic - subscription required)

Liverpool and Manchester City are interested in Inter Milan's Nicolo Barella, 27, but the Italy midfielder is also on the radar of Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid. (Fichajes - in Spanish)

Arsenal are following the progress of Red Bull Salzburg and Slovenia forward Benjamin Sesko, 21, as they begin to plan for next summer's transfer window. (Football London)

Crystal Palace are not willing to entertain any offers for 26-year-old Senegal forward Ismaila Sarr in January. (Football Insider)

Manchester United have added Turkey boss and former Italy striker Vincenzo Montella, 50, to their shortlist of potential candidates to replace Dutch boss Erik ten Hag, 54, at Old Trafford. (Ajansspor - in Turkish)

Ten Hag will have to oversee an immediate improvement in results and performances at Manchester United if he is to keep his job beyond the next international break. (Mirror)

Manchester United are lining up midfield replacements for Denmark international Christian Eriksen, 32, as well as Brazil international Casemiro, 32. (Football Insider)

United are also clear favourites to sign Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 27, if he leaves Barcelona next summer. (Fichajes - in Spanish)

Real Madrid are considering a January move for 18-year-old England youth international Josh Acheampong, with Liverpool, Newcastle and Tottenham also interested in the Chelsea right-back. (Independent)

Crystal Palace are eyeing David Moyes, 61, to replace manager Oliver Glasner, 50, after a poor start to the Premier League season. (Caughtoffside)

Thomas Tuchel's appointment as England manager has boosted Newcastle's hopes of signing England and Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, 24, with Eddie Howe now more likely to remain at St James' Park. (Givemesport)

Liverpool are in advanced talks with Sevilla over a deal for French 24-year-old defender Loic Bade. (Todo Fichajes - in Spanish)

Newcastle United midfielder Isaac Hayden, 29, has agreed to represent Jamaica at international level, having previously played for England at every age group up from under-16s to under-21s. (Teamtalk)