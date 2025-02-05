Real Madrid Pose Serious Threat to Man Utd, PSG for £30K-Per-Week Bournemouth Ace

Last summer, Paris Saint-Germain was linked to Dean Huijsen as they looked to strengthen their defense, but the Spaniard ultimately joined AFC Bournemouth.

PSG did secure Willian Pacho, who has proven to be an excellent addition to their squad. However, with the club looking to offload Milan Škriniar permanently, they could be back in the market for a center-back this summer.

Meanwhile, Huijsen’s strong development and defensive reliability have caught the attention of top clubs. Since moving to England, he has impressed in the Premier League, drawing interest from several suitors.

Real Madrid are a serious suitor for Dean Huijsen

Warren Little/Getty Images

This past weekend, Fichajes reported that Manchester United and PSG are two clubs keen on the young defender. However, these two sides aren’t alone in the race.

With the winter transfer window closed, Real Madrid are already looking ahead to the summer, planning several moves. One of their targets is Huijsen, as an AS editor mentioned while responding to a reader’s question, highlighting the club’s aim to add youth to their defense.

“There will be moves in the summer,” AS’ Daniel L. Peinado wrote. “A right-back (Alexander-Arnold), a center-back (Huijsen is now the favorite), a left-back (Miguel Gutiérrez becomes the first option after Davies’ rejection), and one or two midfielders (Wirtz as the priority, with Zubimendi, Rodri, and Kimmich on the list) are expected.

“In terms of departures, Vallejo will definitely leave, Modric and Lucas Vázquez’s contracts will expire, and a left-back will also depart.”

Per Capology, the 19-year-old earns £30,000 per week and £1,560,000 per year with the Premier League side.