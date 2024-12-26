Real Madrid’s patience wearing thin with French pair as summer exit loom

Real Madrid appear to be gearing up for significant changes to their squad in the upcoming summer transfer window, with reports from Fichajes suggesting that the club is open to parting ways with French duo Aurelien Tchouameni and Ferland Mendy.

This development marks a notable shift in the status of both players, who were once integral to Carlo Ancelotti’s plans but have seen their importance diminish in recent months.

Tchouameni’s situation is particularly surprising given the high expectations surrounding him when he arrived in 2022.

Doubts regarding Tchouameni

Signed from AS Monaco as a long-term solution for Real Madrid’s midfield, the Frenchman was expected to become a cornerstone of the team.

However, this season has not gone as planned for him. His performances have lacked consistency, especially in midfield and he has struggled to make a decisive impact in crucial matches in that position.

Ferland Mendy and Aurelien Tchouameni are walking on thin ice. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Although he has impressed in the defensive position, it is understood that he is only a temporary solution for that role and will return to midfield once everything is back to normal.

While the club initially viewed Tchouameni as a vital investment for the future, his current form has led to doubts about his long-term prospects.

Real Madrid are reportedly open to listening to offers for the midfielder, provided any potential deal meets their financial expectations.

What about Mendy?

Meanwhile, Mendy’s future at the Santiago Bernabeu is also uncertain, albeit for slightly different reasons. The left-back has faced challenges both on and off the pitch.

His performances have dipped, and his contract situation has added to the complications. With his current deal set to expire in 2025, Mendy has demanded a salary increase that the club is unwilling to grant, especially given his recent form.

Real Madrid are already exploring options to bolster the left-back position, which signals a lack of confidence in Mendy’s ability to be a long-term solution.

As things stand, the club seems more inclined towards a summer exit for the Frenchman, should an acceptable offer come through.