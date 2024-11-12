Real Madrid open to summer offers for six players to balance the losses – report

According to recent information shared by SPORT, Real Madrid are facing financial challenges that could lead to significant player sales next summer.

For that matter, club president Florentino Perez is considering this move to help offset the financial losses caused by various factors, including the halt of events at the Santiago Bernabeu and the substantial investments in Kylian Mbappe, along with the costly renewals of key squad members.

One major factor contributing to the club’s current financial strain is the legal issues surrounding events at the Bernabeu stadium. These issues have forced the club to cancel concerts and other revenue-generating events at the stadium until at least April 2025.

Although the renovated Bernabeu still brings in daily revenue, it is not generating funds at the anticipated or budgeted levels, which has created a shortfall.

Mbappe is actually a problem

In addition to the revenue dip from the stadium, Real Madrid made a massive financial commitment by signing Mbappe. While they avoided a transfer fee, they provided him with a substantial signing bonus and a significant salary, both of which add up to a hefty investment.

Aurelien Tchouameni could be sold in the summer. (Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)

Furthermore, Real Madrid have been renewing contracts for essential players like Dani Carvajal, and Federico Valverde, ensuring these stars remain with the team but also increasing the club’s wage bill.

To alleviate some of these financial pressures, Real Madrid may listen to offers for several players in the upcoming transfer window.

Six players on the list

Players who could be on the market include Andriy Lunin, Antonio Rudiger, Vinicius Jr., Eduardo Camavinga, and Rodrygo—key players that manager Carlo Ancelotti currently relies on.

However, Aurelien Tchouameni stands out as a player who is particularly likely to be sold, as his departure could provide the club with a substantial cash inflow.

This potential reshuffling of the squad could impact Real Madrid’s performance on the field, as selling players who are currently integral to Ancelotti’s plans may disrupt the team’s chemistry.

However, given the financial constraints, Perez and the club’s management may see this approach as necessary to stabilise Real Madrid’s finances and ensure long-term sustainability.