Real Madrid not giving up on top defensive target; eyeing pre-contract agreement in January

Alphonso Davies, along with Trent Alexander-Arnold, has been one of Real Madrid’s top targets for months, particularly as the club navigates through an ongoing injury crisis in their defensive unit.

The Canadian left-back, currently with Bayern Munich, represents a strategic signing that could significantly bolster Real Madrid’s backline.

With January approaching, Davies will be free to sign a pre-contract with any club, and Real Madrid have been actively engaging with his entourage to secure his services.

Real Madrid unwilling to give up

Despite various twists and turns, including false resignations and public statements, Real Madrid remain optimistic about convincing Davies to join the ranks at Valdebebas, reports MARCA.

Real Madrid’s approach has been to ask Davies to emulate Kylian Mbappé’s move, arriving without any commitments when his contract with Bayern expires.

The club believe that Davies is the key piece Bayern is using in a game of psychological pressure, but Madrid is not backing down. They have maintained discussions and are hopeful for a gesture that could clarify Davies’ intentions soon.

In the meantime, Real Madrid’s tactical decisions on the pitch, like starting Eduardo Camavinga over Ferland Mendy and Fran Garcia, have signaled a lack of full trust in their current left-back options under Carlo Ancelotti.

This move underscores the urgency and desire for Davies, who could potentially become a new Real Madrid player starting from July.

While other clubs like Manchester United and Barcelona showed interest, their pursuits have fizzled out due to various constraints, leaving Real Madrid in a prime position.

As per the report, the first weeks of January will be crucial in this high-stakes game, with Real Madrid waiting to see if their patience and strategy will pay off in securing one of the world’s premier left-backs.