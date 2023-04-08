Real Madrid not '100 per cent motivated' in Villarreal defeat – Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti admitted his Real Madrid side were not '100 per cent motivated' as they fell to a 3-2 LaLiga defeat to Villarreal.

Samuel Chukwueze's inspired performance led the Yellow Submarine to a memorable win at the Santiago Bernabeu, marking the first time they have secured a LaLiga double against Los Blancos.

While Villarreal had everything to play for as they continue their charge to achieve a top-four finish and Champions League football, Madrid's attention is focused on other competitions.

Ancelotti's side swept Barcelona aside on Wednesday to secure a spot in the Copa del Rey final, while a Champions League quarter-final against Chelsea lies ahead.

Sitting 12 points behind leaders Barca, Ancelotti admitted it is difficult for his team to be motivated for their league games.

"It was a difficult game, it was difficult to recover the ball, they handle it well, we had opportunities to make it 3-1, and there we could lower the pace of the game," he told reporters.

"But it did not happen and we did not defend well. The truth is it was hard for us to be 100 per cent motivated, it is quite normal."

Ancelotti was adamant that a similar situation would not occur in their upcoming Champions League clash against Chelsea, where he expects a response from his side.

"It was known that it could be complicated, it has happened and Wednesday is another story," he added. "The temperature of the boiler has dropped a little today, but on Wednesday it will be at its peak."