Real Madrid midfielder sends a message to Toni Kroos following retirement

Friday night was a heart-breaking one for Germany as they were eliminated from the UEFA Euro 2024 at the quarter-final stage by Spain.

Die Mannschaft’s exit from the competition also meant that Real Madrid legend Toni Kroos hung up his boots for good.

The 34-year-old had already announced his decision to retire from the game completely after the Euros and with Germany crashing out, he played the game of his career.

Tchouameni sends a message to Kroos

It was an emotional evening for Kroos as he not only dealt with Germany being eliminated but also came to terms with the fact that he had played the final game of his career.

Well-wishes poured in for the former Real Madrid and Germany midfielder after the game, with his ex-club teammate Aurelien Tchouameni also sending a heartfelt message.

Tchouameni played two seasons with Kroos at Real Madrid and went on to thank him for everything he had done for the game, while also hailing him as one of the best midfielders in the game.

“Toni, thank you very much for everything, it was a pleasure for me to play with one of the best midfielders in the history of football,” said Tchouameni (h/t Abraham Romero).

Not stopping at that, the French international took to social media and posted another message for the now-retired Real Madrid legend, as he wrote:

“Toni Kroos. Just THANK YOU Man.”

Photo courtesy: X

Tchouameni in Euro semis

While Kroos’ tournament might have come to an end last night, Tchouameni’s France advanced to the semi-finals of the Euros after eliminating Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal via penalty shootout.

As such, Tchouameni, along with Kylian Mbappe, Eduardo Camavinga, and Ferland Mendy, will now face off against Real Madrid teammate Dani Carvajal next week when France play Spain in the semi-finals.