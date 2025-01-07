Real Madrid midfielder reflects on brilliant win against Deportiva Minera – ‘Proud to wear this shirt’

Real Madrid midfielder reflects on brilliant win against Deportiva Minera – ‘Proud to wear this shirt’

Federico Valverde played a key role in Real Madrid’s dominant 5-0 win over Deportivo Minera in the Copa del Rey, scoring a goal and further solidifying his importance in the squad.

Following the match, Valverde took time to acknowledge the impressive performances of two young players, Lorenzo Aguado and Diego Aguado, who made their debut for the senior team.

Both players, who come from Real Madrid’s youth academy, delivered standout performances, and Valverde expressed his hope that they continue to progress.

He encouraged them to keep working hard, and training diligently, and assured them that their efforts would be rewarded.

“We all had a good performance. Obviously, I want to highlight the youngsters who made their debut tonight in very good form. I hope they continue on this path, training, working, and they will be rewarded,” he told Real Madrid TV.

Happy to be on the scoresheet

Federico Valverde was on the scoresheet. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Valverde’s goal against Deportivo Minera adds to his tally for the season, bringing his total to seven goals, making him the fourth-highest scorer in the team.

Reflecting on his role in the squad, Valverde emphasized that his focus is always on helping the team in the best possible way.

“I am there to help the team in the best way possible, working, defending, helping a little in attack… and if I can score goals, even better.”

The goal-scoring comes as a bonus, but his main objective is always to ensure the team performs well. Valverde expressed his contentment with the trust his coach places in him.

“I’m very happy that the coach continues to take me into account for every game, happy that he continues to have confidence in me,” he added.

Always ready to help

Valverde is a key player for Real Madrid. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Despite the difference in rankings between Real Madrid and their opponent, Valverde stressed the importance of approaching every match with the same level of intensity.

“This is another match in which you are playing for life or death and you have to go out to win and give your all.”

His commitment to giving his best was clear as he mentioned that playing away always adds extra pressure, making every game feel like a final.

“We can’t give anything away, because we’re playing away. For us it’s like a final, and we gave it our all,” he explained.

For Valverde, there is no greater honour than representing the club, and even when tired, he remains motivated and grateful for the opportunity. “I’m always proud to wear this shirt. Even though I’m tired, I’m always happy,” he concluded.