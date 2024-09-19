Real Madrid midfielder jokes about Endrick’s goal vs Stuttgart: “If he had missed…”

Real Madrid’s relatively underwhelming start to the season can only be attributed to a collective failure to step up.

One of the few senior players who have played at a high level regardless and served as a pillar for the team is Federico Valverde.

The Uruguayan, who played the most minutes for Los Blancos last season, has played every minute for the team this term so far and even has a goal and an assist to show.

His importance on the field, however, transcends his mere footballing ability as he is one of Real Madrid’s most dedicated players and vocal leaders.

Valverde pokes fun at Endrick

Speaking to the media at a recent event, the Real Madrid midfielder spoke about the team’s new signing Endrick and his audacious goal against Stuttgart.

“If Endrick had missed the goal, I think I would have spoken to him in the locker room,” he joked.

Endrick scored a golazo on his UCL debut. (Photo by PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/AFP via Getty Images)

“He ended up with that hunger he has and with that desire to succeed in this club. He has a few minutes, but he always shows that he is for many things and I am very happy for him,” he added.

Further commenting on the game, he admitted that the team suffered more than it appeared.

“Yesterday’s game seemed easy but we had to suffer.”

Finally, Valverde heaped praise on the team’s primary goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and made a massive statement on his importance in the team’s success.

“We don’t win the 2022 Champions League Final without Thibaut Courtois.”

The praise on the Belgian is well deserved for he was the team’s best player against Stuttgart earlier this week as well, making six saves including three from inside the box.

Looking ahead, Real Madrid will look to build on their improvement and shell out further superior performances as the calendar begins to cram. Endrick, Valverde and Courtois will have a big role to play in the same.

Source: MARCA