Real Madrid midfielder breaks historic club record in Celta victory

Luka Modric etched his name further into Real Madrid’s history during their match against Celta Vigo, becoming the oldest player ever to represent the club.

The 39-year-old midfielder entered the game in the 63rd minute, surpassing a record held for 58 years by Ferenc Puskas.

Modric’s appearance at 39 years and 40 days made him the oldest player to wear the iconic white shirt, beating Puskas, who set his record at 39 years and 36 days in a Copa del Generalísimo match back in 1966.

Instant impact

Modric’s presence on the pitch was impactful immediately, as he assisted Vinicius Jr. in Real Madrid’s 2-1 victory over Celta Vigo. This performance is yet another milestone in the Croatian’s glittering career, which has spanned over a decade at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Since arriving at Real Madrid in 2012, Modric has cemented himself as one of the club’s most influential players.

Among Modric’s countless accolades are six Champions League titles, which he shares with legends like Gento, Toni Kroos, Dani Carvajal, and Nacho.

He has also claimed four La Liga titles and earned the Ballon d’Or in 2018, following his remarkable leadership of Croatia to the World Cup final in Russia.

In terms of appearances, Modric has now played 538 matches for Los Blancos, placing him 14th in the all-time list for the club. He could break into the top 10 by the end of the season, with Guti (542), Marcelo (546), Michel (561), Pirri (561), and Camacho (577) all within reach.

As Modric nears the twilight of his career, his contract with Real Madrid extends until June 2025. Though rumours suggest he may retire after the 2026 World Cup, his performances show that he remains a key figure for the team.

Despite his age, Modric continues to defy expectations, and his contributions on the field are as vital as ever.