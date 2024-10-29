Real Madrid may have inadvertently put Trent Alexander-Arnold off Liverpool exit

After an incredible decision made by Real Madrid on Monday morning, Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold may be thinking twice about joining them next summer.

In a recent Sky Sports interview, the Liverpool right-back was given the choice between winning the Champions League, the World Cup or the Ballon d’Or.

Perhaps surprisingly, the 25-year-old plumped for the individual accolade, a decision that Jamie Carragher found “strange.”

Real Madrid’s Ballon d’Or decision could impact Trent Alexander-Arnold

The former Reds ace also suggested during the Sky Sports coverage of the Arsenal vs Liverpool game that “my first thought when I read that is you’re not winning the Ballon d’Or as a right-back for Liverpool,” and “Ballon d’Or winners normally play for Real Madrid or Barcelona.”

Although Liverpool already appear to be scouting for replacements for Trent, it’s been argued that his commitment to the Reds should never be doubted.

Liverpool fans will be hoping that’s the case after Real Madrid decided to boycott the Ballon d’Or ceremony in Paris on Monday.

Trent Alexander-Arnold might think twice about joining Real Madrid after their Ballon d’Or snub. Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Fresh from licking their wounds after taking an absolute battering from Barcelona in El Clasico, Los Blancos intention was to turn up en masse to see Vini Jr. crowned as the world’s best.

However, after it became clear on Monday that, in fact, the Brazilian wasn’t going to win, in an act of corporate petulance and stupidity, the Spanish giants then refused to send a delegation to the gala.

Moreover, per reports in Real Madrid-leaning Spanish daily, MARCA, the club were furious and now consider that the Ballon d’Or “ceases to exist,” in the biggest snub the club have ever given to the awards.

It isn’t the first time a Real Madrid player has refused to attend the awards either, as Cristiano Ronaldo didn’t travel to them back in 2018 when he didn’t win (Sky Italy/One Football).

Given Real’s latest backlash, and the clear strength and depth of feeling, should Trent end up moving to the Santiago Bernabeu next summer, he may not be able to fulfil his Ballon d’Or dreams after all.